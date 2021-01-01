« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 28832 times)

Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:44 am
Gordon for £80m would be one of the most idiotic transfers this club has ever done. Thats more than what Napoli lad may cost.

Would the Napoli lad transition to a more physical game and intensity?

11 goals 10 assists and 6 pens won? Don't even mention the GCA opportunities his been involved in.

I'd be happy if our LW could do that.

It's because he played for the bitters yes? Does it help that he views Anfield as the best stadium to play at apart from St James Park
Offline Simplexity

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 09:58:47 am
Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.

£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.

80 million for Gordon?! Will make Andy Carroll look like the deal of the century.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:25:47 am
80 million for Gordon?! Will make Andy Carroll look like the deal of the century.

I mean he basically was involved in 25+ goals though?
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Anyone who wants that league's biggest cheater/diver to play for our club should be ashamed of themselves.

Have some dignity ffs.

Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:27:51 am
Anyone who wants that league's biggest cheater/diver to play for our club should be ashamed of themselves.

Have some dignity ffs.

Luis Suarez?

He literally dived all the time and assaulted a player while playing for Liverpool?

Backed him though, didn't we?
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:35:32 am
If he wants to leave Newcastle for us then hopefully they work with the player to reduce the fee we have to pay by a good few million. Like you said we should do with Sepp van den Berg.

Yeah, because there are parallels to be drew with Liverpool (top 5 richest club in the world, record transfer £85m) trying to buy one of Newcastles 3 best players, and a club like Mainz (record signing 8m) potentially buying someone who wont kick a ball here, arent there?

If we have interest from PL clubs who are willing to pay what we want for Sepp - and he wants to join them - by all means, hold out for the asking price and push for as much as possible. Theres little chance bottom half clubs in leagues outside of England will pay £20m for a player of Sepps profile, so if it reaches that point where thats the only option, wed be better off cutting our losses, sticking a sell on clause in and getting rid. Hes not good enough and putting out interviews back home on our new bosss first day demanding to leave should put an end to any speculation hes got a future here.
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:40:08 am »
Some reports/rumours that Leny Yoro prefers a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool and PSG.

Obviously Real need to turn their reported interest into an actual bid to make this happen.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:40 am
We don't have a clue which players they've identified. They won't be briefing journos on that.
Romano has close ties with Chelsea. If we're in for Olise who's a Chelseat arget, he'd have said so.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 09:58:47 am
Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.

£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.

is £45M for Kelleher realistic?  :o Id add Morton and Salah to the list of players we sell to get us to

anyway assuming the same figures for players sold just for fun:


Carlos Baleba or Joao Gomes £55M
Willian Pancho -£35M
Victor Boniface.-£65M
Kudus or Rodrygo (if we have the funds). -70-100M

Baleba is the real deal guys, hes going to be the one that every club will be after in a year or two, time to get him is now

Pancho is a really solid left sided centre back, good passing and aerial numbers

Boniface is a really quick and a good finisher with excellent movement and dominant in the air, will combine well with Nunes/Jota/ and the other forwards

All of the above are 20-24 years old, extremely athletic, quick, dominant in the air / duels
Alisson

Trent.   Konate/Quansah   VVD/Pancho.  Robertson

                  Baleba

         Szoboszlai.     MacAllister

 Kudus.       Boniface        Nunez

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:22:46 am
The first Orny or Joyce banger is gonna hit so good.

Liverpool and Adrian have parted ways.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:40:08 am
Some reports/rumours that Leny Yoro prefers a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool and PSG.

Obviously Real need to turn their reported interest into an actual bid to make this happen.

I mean its hardly a surprise is it? Very rarely do you get a player ahead of them. One thing isnt mentioned enough is how fortunate we were that they didnt want to pay the money for Alisson.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:12:01 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:24:07 am
Would the Napoli lad transition to a more physical game and intensity?

11 goals 10 assists and 6 pens won? Don't even mention the GCA opportunities his been involved in.

I'd be happy if our LW could do that.

It's because he played for the bitters yes? Does it help that he views Anfield as the best stadium to play at apart from St James Park

Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:23:23 am

I think Mbuemo would be a really good signing personally. Fast, direct, got goals in him, looks decent off the ball,right age profile, can play in various positions. He ticks a lot of boxes. The question with Mbuemo, like lots of players, is his ceiling. In a better team with more attacking intent could his numbers take a leap? Or is his current level his max?
Mbeumo is not better than any of the forwards we currently have. Would be a pointless signing even if one of ours was to leave.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:16:09 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 09:58:47 am
Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.

£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.
Hopefully this is a joke £140 million for Gordon & Colwill ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:01 am
Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.

Id keep Diaz ahead of a lot of the names mooted for left wing. If he does end up going then wed have to think about it. I really disliked Gordon, probably still do, but I guess some of that is because begrudgingly I think he has become quite dangerous. Dislike him for his antics mainly but I think he is a direct, decent, pacy player who knows this league.

Killer, feels like you most want Napoli lad and Olise. I havent seen enough of either, are they more dribbler/creator typed them out and our goal threats like were used to from out wide (I know Olise did end up with a decent goal tally last season).

Guess it comes down to what Slot wants from a front 3/4. Im trying to keep an open mind about most links, mainly because theyre largely rubbish links I think, and partly because I dont quite know who Id want to come in who would obviously improve us.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:22:20 am »
Mbeumo is getting a lot of disrespect, hes one of the best wide forwards in the league, playing in a risk-averse, set-piece dependent side. Hes at least on the level of a Jota when he left Wolves.

Gordon is one of those players who I was wrong about. At Everton he seemed to me to be a lightweight kick-and-rush player whose lack of all-round game would see him found out. But hes added mass to his frame, giving him much needed power, has great balance, is still rapid, young and has shown elite production which I think hell continue to do. Im not advocating signing him at an insane fee, but equally its not a shock to hear the club like what they see on the pitch. Seemed a massive dickhead as a Blue but my view on him softened when I watched the recent England training videos; Curtis and Jarrell both looked a little lost and out of place and he went out of his way to greet them, introduce them to some of the staff and lighten the tension. It seemed remarkably good leadership from someone who I didnt expect it of.
Online Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:25:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:07:35 am
Liverpool and Adrian have parted ways.

That'd be a real shocker
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:22:20 am
Mbeumo is getting a lot of disrespect, hes one of the best wide forwards in the league, playing in a risk-averse, set-piece dependent side. Hes at least on the level of a Jota when he left Wolves.

Gordon is one of those players who I was wrong about. At Everton he seemed to me to be a lightweight kick-and-rush player whose lack of all-round game would see him found out. But hes added mass to his frame, giving him much needed power, has great balance, is still rapid, young and has shown elite production which I think hell continue to do. Im not advocating signing him at an insane fee, but equally its not a shock to hear the club like what they see on the pitch. Seemed a massive dickhead as a Blue but my view on him softened when I watched the recent England training videos; Curtis and Jarrell both looked a little lost and out of place and he went out of his way to greet them, introduce them to some of the staff and lighten the tension. It seemed remarkably good leadership from someone who I didnt expect it of.


Nobody ever mentioned Mbuemo as an option for LFC until the article a few days ago and now everyone is saying how good he is? well played by his agent


If we are to climb the summit of european football then we need players who can win their duels against the likes of Vinicius/ Rodrygo etc
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:22:20 am
Mbeumo is getting a lot of disrespect, hes one of the best wide forwards in the league, playing in a risk-averse, set-piece dependent side. Hes at least on the level of a Jota when he left Wolves.

Gordon is one of those players who I was wrong about. At Everton he seemed to me to be a lightweight kick-and-rush player whose lack of all-round game would see him found out. But hes added mass to his frame, giving him much needed power, has great balance, is still rapid, young and has shown elite production which I think hell continue to do. Im not advocating signing him at an insane fee, but equally its not a shock to hear the club like what they see on the pitch. Seemed a massive dickhead as a Blue but my view on him softened when I watched the recent England training videos; Curtis and Jarrell both looked a little lost and out of place and he went out of his way to greet them, introduce them to some of the staff and lighten the tension. It seemed remarkably good leadership from someone who I didnt expect it of.
Disagree DS with your opinion on Mbeumo. Can't see what he'd bring to our squad and as I've said previously he isn't as good as anyone we have in his position.

Gordon would be far too costly and is abit if a diving git even though he did well for Newcastle last season.
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:22:20 am
Mbeumo is getting a lot of disrespect, hes one of the best wide forwards in the league, playing in a risk-averse, set-piece dependent side. Hes at least on the level of a Jota when he left Wolves.

Gordon is one of those players who I was wrong about. At Everton he seemed to me to be a lightweight kick-and-rush player whose lack of all-round game would see him found out. But hes added mass to his frame, giving him much needed power, has great balance, is still rapid, young and has shown elite production which I think hell continue to do. Im not advocating signing him at an insane fee, but equally its not a shock to hear the club like what they see on the pitch. Seemed a massive dickhead as a Blue but my view on him softened when I watched the recent England training videos; Curtis and Jarrell both looked a little lost and out of place and he went out of his way to greet them, introduce them to some of the staff and lighten the tension. It seemed remarkably good leadership from someone who I didnt expect it of.
the Gordon is a bellend stuff is just immature nonsense.
Interview with Neville he seems a good lad who wants to get to the top. Sure he he can be petulant on the pitch but fans take that stuff far too seriously at times.
I certaintly would take him here but he would cost too much.
From that Neville interview if we did move for him I could see pushing hard to join us. Its clear he is a Liverpool fan
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
The thing with Gordon is he wouldn't get away with all the cheating and diving he does at Newcastle and did at Everton. First off he wouldn't get the decisions but the whole country would label him a cheat as well. He'd get kicked all over the park and never get a decision (like Mo).

Being a shithouse is a big part of his game, you don't get away with that at Liverpool.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #781 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:16:34 am
Id keep Diaz ahead of a lot of the names mooted for left wing. If he does end up going then wed have to think about it. I really disliked Gordon, probably still do, but I guess some of that is because begrudgingly I think he has become quite dangerous. Dislike him for his antics mainly but I think he is a direct, decent, pacy player who knows this league.

Killer, feels like you most want Napoli lad and Olise. I havent seen enough of either, are they more dribbler/creator typed them out and our goal threats like were used to from out wide (I know Olise did end up with a decent goal tally last season).

Guess it comes down to what Slot wants from a front 3/4. Im trying to keep an open mind about most links, mainly because theyre largely rubbish links I think, and partly because I dont quite know who Id want to come in who would obviously improve us.

Olise is very much a younger version of the Salah we have now, with more dribbling ability. Of course he isnt as good as Salah though.

Ultimately though whilst im on a writing off of footballers splurge, if these players are wanted by people we trust like Edwards, Spearmon, Fallows and Hunter then I wont be against it as their track record is great. Obviously all we can do is give opinions based on what we know and think of a player.
Online Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:22:20 am
Mbeumo is getting a lot of disrespect, hes one of the best wide forwards in the league, playing in a risk-averse, set-piece dependent side. Hes at least on the level of a Jota when he left Wolves.

Gordon is one of those players who I was wrong about. At Everton he seemed to me to be a lightweight kick-and-rush player whose lack of all-round game would see him found out. But hes added mass to his frame, giving him much needed power, has great balance, is still rapid, young and has shown elite production which I think hell continue to do. Im not advocating signing him at an insane fee, but equally its not a shock to hear the club like what they see on the pitch. Seemed a massive dickhead as a Blue but my view on him softened when I watched the recent England training videos; Curtis and Jarrell both looked a little lost and out of place and he went out of his way to greet them, introduce them to some of the staff and lighten the tension. It seemed remarkably good leadership from someone who I didnt expect it of.

Not as down on Mbeumo as some are,think his main attribute is his excellent movement when i've watched them and otherwise looks mostly decent at everything else.

Not sure if what he's got is enough for us but certainly like him and think he's a solid player,Olise would've been my pick by far but by the noise looks to be going elsewhere.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:54:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:01 am
Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.

The mad thing is, youve said we need pace and top end pace at that, from our winger signing this season. Kvara doesnt have electric pace. Hes the type of player who you want to get isolated 1v1 with space to attack, something thats an awful lot easier in Serie A than it is in the PL. Diaz is faster than Kvara and he regularly struggles to burn full backs once hes dribbled past them. Add to that, hes not the type of player - like say, a Suarez - whos a willing runner and has that elite anticipation to make something out of a hopeless long ball. He very much hangs wide, waits for the ball to come to feet and is a high volume/usage player who isnt spectacularly efficient.

Gordon is much quicker, stronger, averaged more xG per shot and more xA per key pass. Hes one of the best wide players in the best league in the world. Kvara is a more technically gifted player than Gordon, but technical gifts are only half the battle in England, given the need for elite athleticism and top end speed, Im genuinely surprised youd rather the slower, less physically gifted player. Id be happy if we signed Kvara like, hes a top player, but Id be just as happy if we signed Gordon because I think hed be a better fit for how we play and the requirements of the league.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #784 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm »
Mbuembo is a good player and a good complement player to have, but really I don't think he's what we need. For me he isn't a game changers like an Olise would be or a Pedro Neto (if his injury problems didn't exist) or an Openda for example.

We either need someone on the level of Diaz or better to replace him, if Diaz was to leave or someone who can compete for a place with Salah and perhaps be his eventual replacement. I don't think Mbuembo as much of a good player as he is, is that.

Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #785 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:30 am
Olise is very much a younger version of the Salah we have now, with more dribbling ability.

Is he really?

Salah seems a lot more forwardy to me. Younger Salah always wanted to run in behind and be a threat that way. That worked with Firmino playing false 9.


Olise seems more attacking midfieldery to me. Does he stretch the play and want to go in behind in a regular basis? Im not sure he does. From what Ive seen he wants more of the play in front of him.


Obviously we dont play with Firmino at 9 anymore. Likely Slot plays with a 9 and maybe even 4-2-3-1. Think that potentially means we want different things from our wide players. Just dont see Gakpo or Diaz left and Olise right side as being the right combo. Same with Olise and the Napoli winger. Think it lacks explosiveness and pace.

I like Olise but something like Gordon left and Olise right seems a better balance to me. I doubt either of those will join or potentially even be targets this summer.
Online istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #786 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:23:14 am
[🟢] NEW: Senior figures at Anfield have dismissed genuine interest in Alan Varela and believe his agent to be the source of the reports breaking out of South America.

[
@ptgorst

we can rule out Varela he isnt what we need anyway.
Ederson Atalanta looks a good option but really you wouldnt want to overpay for him. 25 & barely featured for Brazil.
I think Ugarte on loan would be a great option rather than overpay on a DM as the market isnt great.
Weird logic, how many caps did Casemiro & Fabinho have at 25
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #787 on: Today at 12:49:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:01 am
Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.

What about pens won? Diaz won 1-2 from memory.

His also involved in goals more in the underlying numbers isnt he?

Diazs output in last two seasons granted disrupted by a major injury but in his last 54 games in the league Diaz has the same output as Gordon had this season.

Youre also comparing Olise to Salah?
They are completely different players apart from both having a left foot lol
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:18:34 pm
Is he really?

Salah seems a lot more forwardy to me. Younger Salah always wanted to run in behind and be a threat that way. That worked with Firmino playing false 9.


Olise seems more attacking midfieldery to me. Does he stretch the play and want to go in behind in a regular basis? Im not sure he does. From what Ive seen he wants more of the play in front of him.


Obviously we dont play with Firmino at 9 anymore. Likely Slot plays with a 9 and maybe even 4-2-3-1. Think that potentially means we want different things from our wide players. Just dont see Gakpo or Diaz left and Olise right side as being the right combo. Same with Olise and the Napoli winger. Think it lacks explosiveness and pace.

I like Olise but something like Gordon left and Olise right seems a better balance to me. I doubt either of those will join or potentially even be targets this summer.

This version of Salah. Salah is pretty much an attacking, creative winger rather than the more forward who ran in behind. Olise is of that ilk as well.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #789 on: Today at 01:01:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:54:14 pm
This version of Salah. Salah is pretty much an attacking, creative winger rather than the more forward who ran in behind. Olise is of that ilk as well.

Salah still gets in behind a lot more than Olise does.

Olise is a lot more comparable to coutinho personally.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #790 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:26:25 am
We arent buying a six I think. There isnt a single one out there that transcends solid or prospect categories - and we have both of those already in the team. I think well stick with what we have for now.
Locatelli can play in a double 6 me thinks
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #791 on: Today at 01:34:04 pm »
Luis Alberto should have left Lazio ages ago when they wanted like 50 million for him. Would have been a nice sell on bonus.
Online Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #792 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm »
It's strange seeing that Gordon only signed a 3 year contract with Newcastle despite costing quite a big fee for them, that seems way outside the norm for such a young player.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #793 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:39:52 pm
It's strange seeing that Gordon only signed a 3 year contract with Newcastle despite costing quite a big fee for them, that seems way outside the norm for such a young player.

So he's now down to 2? Only this season and they are a bit buggered if he wants to go, you may get him cheaper than most realise
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #794 on: Today at 01:53:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:43:02 pm
So he's now down to 2? Only this season and they are a bit buggered if he wants to go, you may get him cheaper than most realise

Especially after they missed out on Europe, they have to sell this summer.

I'm warming to Gordon, he'd be our shithouse, we don't half need a few more who play on the line :D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #795 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm »
I'd swap Gordon for Lucho because tge former is sumply more decisive in his game. Lucho flatters to deceive at times.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #796 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
Our recent Portuguese league signings have all flattered to deceive, just not quite up to the level we thought we were getting.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #797 on: Today at 02:06:34 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Our recent Portuguese league signings have all flattered to deceive, just not quite up to the level we thought we were getting.
Klopp out?
Oh wait...
