Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.
£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.
is £45M for Kelleher realistic?
Id add Morton and Salah to the list of players we sell to get us to
anyway assuming the same figures for players sold just for fun:
Carlos Baleba or Joao Gomes £55M
Willian Pancho -£35M
Victor Boniface.-£65M
Kudus or Rodrygo (if we have the funds). -70-100M
Baleba is the real deal guys, hes going to be the one that every club will be after in a year or two, time to get him is now
Pancho is a really solid left sided centre back, good passing and aerial numbers
Boniface is a really quick and a good finisher with excellent movement and dominant in the air, will combine well with Nunes/Jota/ and the other forwards
All of the above are 20-24 years old, extremely athletic, quick, dominant in the air / duels
Alisson
Trent. Konate/Quansah VVD/Pancho. Robertson
Baleba
Szoboszlai. MacAllister
Kudus. Boniface Nunez