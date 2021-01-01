Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.



The mad thing is, youve said we need pace and top end pace at that, from our winger signing this season. Kvara doesnt have electric pace. Hes the type of player who you want to get isolated 1v1 with space to attack, something thats an awful lot easier in Serie A than it is in the PL. Diaz is faster than Kvara and he regularly struggles to burn full backs once hes dribbled past them. Add to that, hes not the type of player - like say, a Suarez - whos a willing runner and has that elite anticipation to make something out of a hopeless long ball. He very much hangs wide, waits for the ball to come to feet and is a high volume/usage player who isnt spectacularly efficient.Gordon is much quicker, stronger, averaged more xG per shot and more xA per key pass. Hes one of the best wide players in the best league in the world. Kvara is a more technically gifted player than Gordon, but technical gifts are only half the battle in England, given the need for elite athleticism and top end speed, Im genuinely surprised youd rather the slower, less physically gifted player. Id be happy if we signed Kvara like, hes a top player, but Id be just as happy if we signed Gordon because I think hed be a better fit for how we play and the requirements of the league.