Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:25:05 pm
Honestly don't think we NEED one.

Conceding stupid soft goals and going 1-0 down in 50% of the games we played last season was the problem.

Get a class CB and CDM, I'd only sign winger if Diaz is open to move and can get a good fee.

I'd probably go with the lad from PSV if 40m is to be believed but I think our front 5 isn't the problem.

If Klopp was still here everything you say would apply. A DM is the first signing that would be through the door and a CB would likely be another. Apart from the obvious lack of defensive protection the midfield gives he hasn't been happy with it all season in his comments and his team selection. No way does he want to be going to yard dogs Everton with Mac in the 6, but he trusted him most, and it didn't work out.

Creating chances hasn't been our issue, its preventing them. Our midfield is weak.

With Slot here though we don't know what will happen with signings. The priority seems to be wingers as he likes to bring on replacements from the bench to keep the supply from out wide at full tilt throughout the game.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
I dont know how you think transfers work, but the club needs to want you before you can assume displacing wingers at the club.

I know how we work. Were a club that aim for absolute value in every signing we make, we use some of the most advanced data and scouting methods to recruit players and invest just as much into background research to understand what type of person they are and whether theyd fit in here.

What I know about Olise:
- hes extremely talented
- has good basic numbers that are available publicly
- has a release clause that seems a fair price factoring in all of the above

Why would we not be interested in the above? If the player is serious about his talent, why isnt he pushing his agent to find him another club? Why arent big European clubs queuing up to sign this player whos twice the player of every other winger in the league? Why arent the club who aim for maximum value, are always interested in offensive players, and need a long term solution to their right winger - at present - definitely leaving in the next 12 months looking to sign him when hes available?

When I see people dismissing some really good premier league players it makes me wonder what people thought about us signing Jota from Wolves? 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
People seem to forget that Olise is a Londoner and spent 7 years in Chelseas academy. 7 years is basically a third of his life, during formative years. Maybe he feels comfortable and at home there and spent the best part of a decade dreaming about making it in their set up, regardless of what we think of it. His younger brother is also in Chelseas youth setup.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
I know how we work. We’re a club that aim for absolute value in every signing we make, we use some of the most advanced data and scouting methods to recruit players and invest just as much into background research to understand what type of person they are and whether they’d fit in here.

What I know about Olise:
- he’s extremely talented
- has good basic numbers that are available publicly
- has a release clause that seems a fair price factoring in all of the above

Why would we not be interested in the above? If the player is serious about his talent, why isn’t he pushing his agent to find him another club? Why aren’t big European clubs queuing up to sign this player who’s twice the player of every other winger in the league? Why aren’t the club who aim for maximum value, are always interested in offensive players, and need a long term solution to their right winger - at present - definitely leaving in the next 12 months looking to sign him when he’s available?

When I see people dismissing some really good premier league players it makes me wonder what people thought about us signing Jota from Wolves? 

He has turned down City, so its not like shit clubs only have been in for him. Plus he has an issue in that the likes of us and Arsenal have big players who play in his role.

There may be a load of reasons we are not interested. We will most likely never find out. Just because a top player goes elsewhere doesnt mean we have to be in for them. We cant sign everyone.

I liked Jota a lot, I said so at the time. He was really good, his numbers indicated that as well and his pressing ability was amazing. I was really happy when we bought him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm
He has turned down City

You keep saying this. Do you have a source?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm
He has turned down City, so its not like shit clubs only have been in for him. Plus he has an issue in that the likes of us and Arsenal have big players who play in his role.

There may be a load of reasons we are not interested. We will most likely never find out. Just because a top player goes elsewhere doesnt mean we have to be in for them. We cant sign everyone.

I liked Jota a lot, I said so at the time. He was really good, his numbers indicated that as well and his pressing ability was amazing. I was really happy when we bought him.

When did he turn down City? He turned down Chelsea due to the tribunal but I dont recall him ever turning down City.

We are apparently in the market for a winger, that seems to be the early consensus coming out of those in the loop. Olise - according to all on here - is the best winger available on the market and his current pick of clubs are two circus jobs. So why arent we in for him? Nobodys saying we need to sign them all, but why arent the savviest club in the league looking to make the savviest signing of the summer? Weve just brought back the team of super whizzes who didnt miss on signing a forward player in 5-6 years, in fact every one we signed turned out world class over 5 years or so.

If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said  dickhead.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm
Olise tried to join Chelsea last year, Palace had to kick off and Chelsea pulled out as Palace were going to take them to a tribunal over it. He got a new contract out of Palace for it but that alone is a bit murky.

United have been playing Garnacho on the right, Rashford off the left and using a false 9 at the back end of the season, they obviously have Hojlund too who theyre happy with apparently.

Chelsea have Mudryk, Jackson, Nkunku, Palmer and Madueke for their front 3 positions if they carry on with that. Im guessing Madueke and Sterling will be off. God knows whats going to happen with Datro Fofana. Theyre a shambles of a club who are burning through players at record pace. Olise really has no business entertaining either club if hes serious about his career.

As you say, its odd that weve not really been linked, if you were a talented wide player why wouldnt you want to go to Liverpool. Salahs on his way out and look at the platform we give our forwards to perform, if youre good you can only blame yourself for not maximising your talents.
If Chelsea or United sign him then they are writing off a big signing effectively.  100m Antony and £88m Mudryk are the mist likely to miss out.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
When did he turn down City? He turned down Chelsea due to the tribunal but I dont recall him ever turning down City.

We are apparently in the market for a winger, that seems to be the early consensus coming out of those in the loop. Olise - according to all on here - is the best winger available on the market and his current pick of clubs are two circus jobs. So why arent we in for him? Nobodys saying we need to sign them all, but why arent the savviest club in the league looking to make the savviest signing of the summer? Weve just brought back the team of super whizzes who didnt miss on signing a forward player in 5-6 years, in fact every one we signed turned out world class over 5 years or so.

If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said  dickhead.
We have CL football, the other teams don't. If he were to be as good as people say, we'd at least try just like how we tried for Caicedo last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm
We have CL football, the other teams don't. If he were to be as good as people say, we'd at least try just like how we tried for Caicedo last season.

Regardless of CL football, there isnt a single sporting reason any player would want to play for those clubs over us. If he wants to remain in London, its a different situation, but that hes deciding between Chelsea and United tells me hes happy to leave London.

He either isnt as good as people think he is, his characters suspect or his injury problems pose too much of a risk vs cost, which they shouldnt do if were being honest.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Does anyone know how Florentino Luis did last season at Benfica? He was one of the available DMs last window
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
My impression of Olise is that while he's a really good player and a profile I could see us going for, he's not quite what we need. He's more of an attacking midfielder who likes to drift inside, which we have plenty of already. We need pace.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:44:10 am »
I'm hoping that finishes all talk of Ademeyi tonight after that performance. Lots of pace much not much else behind it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:50:55 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:44:10 am
I'm hoping that finishes all talk of Ademeyi tonight after that performance. Lots of pace much not much else behind it.

Couldn't see Adeyemi working anyway, his hair would be too disrespectful to Arne Slot.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:54:05 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm


If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said  dickhead.

What are those players really good at?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:46:14 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
When did he turn down City? He turned down Chelsea due to the tribunal but I dont recall him ever turning down City.

We are apparently in the market for a winger, that seems to be the early consensus coming out of those in the loop. Olise - according to all on here - is the best winger available on the market and his current pick of clubs are two circus jobs. So why arent we in for him? Nobodys saying we need to sign them all, but why arent the savviest club in the league looking to make the savviest signing of the summer? Weve just brought back the team of super whizzes who didnt miss on signing a forward player in 5-6 years, in fact every one we signed turned out world class over 5 years or so.

If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said  dickhead.
You might be right. Personally, I'd like us to go for him. But maybe, as you say, we've decided against him cos he's a dickhead. Or the injuries, or he's not proper rapid, or Salah's going to stay for at least a year or two. Either way, he seems class but there must be a reason we're not (apparent;y) that arsed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #735 on: Today at 02:36:51 am »
Why would have to be a dickhead for us not to sign him? Im pretty sure we would sign a 2011 Suarez if he was on the market. ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #736 on: Today at 02:52:10 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm
last summer the only concrete link was macca and that seemed to start straight after the season finished

And that was mainly because someone in Mac Allister's camp was relaying info every 5 mins
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #737 on: Today at 05:23:35 am »
Eder Militao, Alaba, Modric, Lunin, Joselu, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga.

That was Madrid's bench last night. Surely there's some from there we can target
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #738 on: Today at 05:51:14 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:23:35 am
Eder Militao, Alaba, Modric, Lunin, Joselu, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga.

That was Madrid's bench last night. Surely there's some from there we can target

Militao, Alaba and Tchouameni are all in contention to start if fit. They're the only 3 I'd have from that list too. Diaz won't leave.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:44:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:54:05 am
What are those players really good at?

Gordons good at everything you need to be a forward at this club. Hes got prolific pace, power, can use either foot, his finishings good, hes good at pressing, hes versatile and hes the perfect age. There isnt a single reason anyone can tell me why we shouldnt be looking for Gordon, if he wasnt a former Everton player it wouldnt even be a conversation, hes had a brilliant season and hell rightly demand a huge fee to get him out of Newcastle. If you have to ask that question you really havent watched much of him since hes left the blues, hes turning into an excellent player.

Mbeumos a player whos got better and better since hes joined the league. Two years ago Id agree he probably had a few kinks in his game to iron out but hes become a really solid player who offers most of the things wed like. For me, if we decided to play Mo as a 9 which some fans seem to like, hes a really good foil to play off the right in that circumstance. Offers loads of running and athleticism, is a real handful for a full back and offers all the pressing and defensive stuff that Mo hasnt been offering. Youre not paying mega bucks for him but hell be a good signing for anyone if hes around 40-50m.

Summervilles slightly different as he plays in the championship. You really dont need to ask what hes good at as hes been brilliant at everything this season for Leeds. The worry with him really is the standard of opposition. Loads of players clean up in the championship only to look out of their depth in the premier league. I know he had a season in the premier league but he was breaking through at that point so its much challenging to read. If you get the player thats been the best player in the championship this season, youre getting the complete winger with pace, creativity and skills. Hes the one Im more concerned about as I think players who are coached and adapted to the premier league standard are what we should be looking for, at least in the forwards.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:45:08 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:23:35 am
Eder Militao, Alaba, Modric, Lunin, Joselu, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga.

That was Madrid's bench last night. Surely there's some from there we can target


Tchouameni but if we approach him again I'm sure he'll take out a restraining order against us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:48:45 am »
Rodrygo really would the one to try get out of Real.
Arda Guler is very talented as well. Not many others i would take from their squad
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:50:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:45:08 am
Tchouameni but if we approach him again I'm sure he'll take out a restraining order against us.

He was a surprise inclusion on the bench as hes been carrying an injury.

As much as Id love us to get him, they really arent parting with their best defensive midfielder given the lack of alternatives. If they had a replacement lined up theyd be interested, but wed simply be passing our problem onto them if they sold him to us. Cant see that with Madrid, theyre the opposite of stupid.
