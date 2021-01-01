What are those players really good at?



Gordons good at everything you need to be a forward at this club. Hes got prolific pace, power, can use either foot, his finishings good, hes good at pressing, hes versatile and hes the perfect age. There isnt a single reason anyone can tell me why we shouldnt be looking for Gordon, if he wasnt a former Everton player it wouldnt even be a conversation, hes had a brilliant season and hell rightly demand a huge fee to get him out of Newcastle. If you have to ask that question you really havent watched much of him since hes left the blues, hes turning into an excellent player.Mbeumos a player whos got better and better since hes joined the league. Two years ago Id agree he probably had a few kinks in his game to iron out but hes become a really solid player who offers most of the things wed like. For me, if we decided to play Mo as a 9 which some fans seem to like, hes a really good foil to play off the right in that circumstance. Offers loads of running and athleticism, is a real handful for a full back and offers all the pressing and defensive stuff that Mo hasnt been offering. Youre not paying mega bucks for him but hell be a good signing for anyone if hes around 40-50m.Summervilles slightly different as he plays in the championship. You really dont need to ask what hes good at as hes been brilliant at everything this season for Leeds. The worry with him really is the standard of opposition. Loads of players clean up in the championship only to look out of their depth in the premier league. I know he had a season in the premier league but he was breaking through at that point so its much challenging to read. If you get the player thats been the best player in the championship this season, youre getting the complete winger with pace, creativity and skills. Hes the one Im more concerned about as I think players who are coached and adapted to the premier league standard are what we should be looking for, at least in the forwards.