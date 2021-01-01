Thats fair. We clearly screwed up the Nat situation. Asked for too much money, held out until the end of the window, massively overpaid him before the window closed, then didnt even loan him out.



Itll be interesting to see how it plays out with Sepp. I feel for him and other players who are bought young, but get loaned out every season because theres not minutes available in the first team. For his sake and ours, hopefully we are able to sell them.



The issue is you can't be seen to be weak negotiators willing to lower your asking price or have players at much lower value simply because they want to leave as it undermines your bargaining position in the future potentially costing you millions down the line. It's almost worth holding out on the occasional transfer to show that you will if people aren't playing ball.