MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:23:33 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:19:17 pm
How have we priced him out of a move? He can go if we get a fair valuation for him. Not sure how he should be treated "better".
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27. Even Rhys Williams still getting loaned around at 23.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:25:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:22:23 pm
Hes a good player but an 70m+ fee is extortionate. Who would be your choice for a wide forward this summer?

Honestly don't think we NEED one.

Conceding stupid soft goals and going 1-0 down in 50% of the games we played last season was the problem.

Get a class CB and CDM, I'd only sign winger if Diaz is open to move and can get a good fee.

I'd probably go with the lad from PSV if 40m is to be believed but I think our front 5 isn't the problem.
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,673
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:26:45 pm
"Show players respect!"

"Sell him he's a donkey/finished at the top level/past it/a dope/useless etc"
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:27:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:23:33 pm
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27.
He shouldn't have said anything to be fair. Again just because we have put X amount as a valuation on him doesn't mean we are hindering his career at ALL. I can't see any evidence of that in fact.

I'm sure if  Phillips wanted to leave he will. Nowt to do with us "holding him back". Same applies to Williams.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:40:23 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:27:03 pm
He shouldn't have said anything to be fair. Again just because we have put X amount as a valuation on him doesn't mean we are hindering his career at ALL. I can't see any evidence of that in fact.

I'm sure if  Phillips wanted to leave he will. Nowt to do with us "holding him back". Same applies to Williams.
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:42:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:23 pm
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.

It's a business mate, they sign contracts.

They have to honor them just like the club does.

I'm sure Nat Phillips is grateful for making 50k+ a week for the last 2-3 years.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:47:56 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:42:31 pm
It's a business mate, they sign contracts.

They have to honor them just like the club does.

I'm sure Nat Phillips is grateful for making 50k+ a week for the last 2-3 years.

Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:51:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:23 pm
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.

You seem to think our valuations are set in stone and we won't negotiate anything further. £15m is not a lot these days. Southampton are spending £20 million on a young centre back from the Cheats iirc. We aren't a charity giving away players if it doesn't suit us.

Carvalho has time on his side for another loan deal or a chance with us unless someone stumps up a reasonable amount for him that makes us reconsider.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:51:27 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:47:56 pm
Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.

Exactly that's my point, VDB is a different situation of course.

But I can almost guarantee Phillips is grateful for that contract and is more than happy to go out on loan rather then sign for a championship team on 1/5 of the wages.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:30 pm
Probably speaks to the difference in his and Quansahs mentality too when you compare these quotes to the Quansah ones when he got his chance.

I dont blame him and dont think hes definitely going but itll take him proving himself to do so and after this youd put it as more likely he goes. In which case we are well within our rights to see a £20m price tag given his form and the level he played out. I felt it was a bit low initially if anything.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,197
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:23:33 pm
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27. Even Rhys Williams still getting loaned around at 23.

Phillips signed a lucrative contract. He'll likely want to see that out as he won't get paid as much elsewhere. It's not always the club. VdB signed a new deal the other year too.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:00:52 pm
I like Mbeumo well enough - his profile is a bit more typical for us than some of the forwards we've signed in recent years. I do cringe a little bit every time I hear somebody say, "don't worry, it was just one big injury last season," because I seem to remember people saying something similar about Konate when we signed him.
Last Edit: Today at 01:08:38 pm by StevoHimself
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:03:12 pm
Mbeumo would be an awful signing for us.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,587
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:06:12 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:47:56 pm
Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.

ven den berg only has a year left on his deal I think as well?

So its isnt like hes stuck! He can dig in, maybe hell impress the new coach, now that hes had a full season under his belt at Mainz. Before that he suffered a bad injury when he was having another excellent loan spell at Schalke. So its not really Liverpools fault hes been out of the picture! ITs hard to break though, they know that when they sign.

Liverpool will likely budge on the price anyway, if its right that he only has a year left on his deal. But nothing wrong with pricing high to start with.

Whining about it isnt really going to help him. Hes only 22, he could have 12 plus seasons of pro footy left to play.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:09:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:03:12 pm
Mbeumo would be an awful signing for us.

I don't think he'd be awful. It depends on what his role would be. As a Salah replacement it wouldn't be good, but as someone to provide depth on the right I don't think you can do much better. He's very productive. It would be a Jota-like signing.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:11:11 pm
Not sure but think there was some grumbling coming from van den Berg's camp last summer as well.
Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:40:52 pm
£20m is a starting point just like the £15m was for Nat Phillips. Also, he was the Mainz player of the season, he is young and talented so why shouldn't we ask for £20m? Yoro is valued at £60m and Pacho who we have been linked with is around the same. Look at any young CB we have been linked with and they are all around that mark as well. Sorry Sepp you are a commodity and we will sell you when a club meets our valuation. It's got nothing to do with respect.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,467
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:47:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:03 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool
Weird from him. Transfer window is barely open and we have every right to set our initial price point that high. Hes talking like hes been embroiled in a saga all summer. Hes had opportunities, but hes not been ready to play for a top club and has looked too slow to play in a high line. No need for him to be so bitter.
mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:03:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:29:50 am
An odd time to say this. Why not show the new manager you deserve to start for Liverpool.

Or tell your agent to stfu and allow Liverpool to sell you on our terms.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:04:52 pm
He hasn't had opportunities though, and he's performed well in every loan spell. What I don't get is: if we think he's worth £20 million, why aren't we willing to try him out before announcing to the world that he's for sale?

As for Phillips, he said in 2022 he wanted a move but we priced him out of the market. There's no chance he'd get £50k a week anywhere now so I guess he probably will see out his contract.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:06:23 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:40:52 pm
£20m is a starting point just like the £15m was for Nat Phillips. Also, he was the Mainz player of the season, he is young and talented so why shouldn't we ask for £20m? Yoro is valued at £60m and Pacho who we have been linked with is around the same. Look at any young CB we have been linked with and they are all around that mark as well. Sorry Sepp you are a commodity and we will sell you when a club meets our valuation. It's got nothing to do with respect.

The thing is, we can value the player at £20m and thats great if there are willing buyers, but we should still try and work with the player to get him a move he actually wants. Lets just say he really wants to stay at Mainz, their transfer record is 8m. Are we being fair asking them to basically triple their transfer record to keep a player whos not exactly miles above their level?

Its a tough thing to get right, the club obviously should act in its interests and it is a business. We should also support players in their careers and not hold their development back over a few million quid. He wont play here so its not like theres an argument for we need to fund a replacement, hes literally an asset weve developed with potential to be a solid player but not elite. I would hate for us to have him sat on his arse here for 12 months because we value him well above what every club outside of England values him at.
leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:26:19 pm
Blimey.

It's the 1st of June.  Start of the season is over two months away.   Plenty of time for the manager to look over who he wants to keep close and for any deals to be done. 
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:39:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:04:52 pm
As for Phillips, he said in 2022 he wanted a move but we priced him out of the market. There's no chance he'd get £50k a week anywhere now so I guess he probably will see out his contract.
Yeah, that was our fault. Hes a championship level player and no team there can afford his wages.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:54:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:04:52 pm
He hasn't had opportunities though, and he's performed well in every loan spell. What I don't get is: if we think he's worth £20 million, why aren't we willing to try him out before announcing to the world that he's for sale?


Because being good and being the right fit for us are two mutually exclusive things. According to those who've watched him, he's a great defender but he's not particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet. There's a reason he's being linked to low block teams like Brentford.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:54:56 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:16:57 am
Would you mind posting a translation of the original article?

https://archive.ph

Then "Translate to English" ...
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:56:53 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:39:21 pm
Yeah, that was our fault. Hes a championship level player and no team there can afford his wages.

So in part its the clubs fault for giving him the wages. Its a bad decision. But if the player feels stuck at a club because they wont sell them but also wont budge on the demand for wage parity then thats on the player.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:57:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.

Don't think we had a first stab.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:57:15 pm
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:00:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Weird from him. Transfer window is barely open and we have every right to set our initial price point that high. Hes talking like hes been embroiled in a saga all summer. Hes had opportunities, but hes not been ready to play for a top club and has looked too slow to play in a high line. No need for him to be so bitter.

The kid probably reads the Internet forums and social media, and wants to be as far as possible from a club with "fans" like this. By the way, he is faster than Micky van de Ven ...
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:02:33 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:57:15 pm
Thanks

You are welcome, mate  :thumbup
Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:05:20 pm
I'm pretty sure James Pearce has said that the £65k a week for Phillips is bollocks and it was around £30k. Think it was on a podcast or something he did for The Athletic.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:08:18 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:05:20 pm
I'm pretty sure James Pearce has said that the £65k a week for Phillips is bollocks and it was around £30k. Think it was on a podcast or something he did for The Athletic.

Still 3x more than his likely to get playing for a Championship club or any where else in Europe
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:12:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:05:20 pm
I'm pretty sure James Pearce has said that the £65k a week for Phillips is bollocks and it was around £30k. Think it was on a podcast or something he did for The Athletic.

Id imagine the £65k is if he plays or something. It was always a ludicrous thought that he would be on that much in my view.

I find in funny that the club is getting criticised at the same time for not doing right by VdB and letting him go, whilst being too kind to Phillips by giving him a new contract.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:13:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:11 pm
Id imagine the £65k is if he plays or something. It was always a ludicrous thought that he would be on that much in my view.

I find in funny that the club is getting criticised at the same time for not doing right by VdB and letting him go, whilst being too kind to Phillips by giving him a new contract.

To be fair to Phillips he somewhat earned the contract even if the wage is slightly high, he played 17 times the season the CB's all got injured and held his own for the most part.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:16:11 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:11 pm
I find in funny that the club is getting criticised at the same time for not doing right by VdB and letting him go, whilst being too kind to Phillips by giving him a new contract.
The situations are a bit different when you add context.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:16:39 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:13:53 pm
To be fair to Phillips he somewhat earned the contract even if the wage is slightly high, he played 17 times the season the CB's all got injured and held his own for the most part.

Exactly. If we didn't give him a new contract there would have been criticism for us not getting a fee for him at a point when his value was at its highest.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:17:44 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:16:11 pm
The situations are a bit different when you add context.

Yeah of course they are. My point is, we like every other club aren't going to handle every single situation correctly. And it subjective as to what is right and wrong.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
