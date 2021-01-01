£20m is a starting point just like the £15m was for Nat Phillips. Also, he was the Mainz player of the season, he is young and talented so why shouldn't we ask for £20m? Yoro is valued at £60m and Pacho who we have been linked with is around the same. Look at any young CB we have been linked with and they are all around that mark as well. Sorry Sepp you are a commodity and we will sell you when a club meets our valuation. It's got nothing to do with respect.



The thing is, we can value the player at £20m and thats great if there are willing buyers, but we should still try and work with the player to get him a move he actually wants. Lets just say he really wants to stay at Mainz, their transfer record is 8m. Are we being fair asking them to basically triple their transfer record to keep a player whos not exactly miles above their level?Its a tough thing to get right, the club obviously should act in its interests and it is a business. We should also support players in their careers and not hold their development back over a few million quid. He wont play here so its not like theres an argument for we need to fund a replacement, hes literally an asset weve developed with potential to be a solid player but not elite. I would hate for us to have him sat on his arse here for 12 months because we value him well above what every club outside of England values him at.