Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.



I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.



ven den berg only has a year left on his deal I think as well?So its isnt like hes stuck! He can dig in, maybe hell impress the new coach, now that hes had a full season under his belt at Mainz. Before that he suffered a bad injury when he was having another excellent loan spell at Schalke. So its not really Liverpools fault hes been out of the picture! ITs hard to break though, they know that when they sign.Liverpool will likely budge on the price anyway, if its right that he only has a year left on his deal. But nothing wrong with pricing high to start with.Whining about it isnt really going to help him. Hes only 22, he could have 12 plus seasons of pro footy left to play.