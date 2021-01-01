« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 23862 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:19:17 pm
How have we priced him out of a move? He can go if we get a fair valuation for him. Not sure how he should be treated "better".
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27. Even Rhys Williams still getting loaned around at 23.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:22:23 pm
Hes a good player but an 70m+ fee is extortionate. Who would be your choice for a wide forward this summer?

Honestly don't think we NEED one.

Conceding stupid soft goals and going 1-0 down in 50% of the games we played last season was the problem.

Get a class CB and CDM, I'd only sign winger if Diaz is open to move and can get a good fee.

I'd probably go with the lad from PSV if 40m is to be believed but I think our front 5 isn't the problem.
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:26:45 pm »
"Show players respect!"

"Sell him he's a donkey/finished at the top level/past it/a dope/useless etc"
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:23:33 pm
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27.
He shouldn't have said anything to be fair. Again just because we have put X amount as a valuation on him doesn't mean we are hindering his career at ALL. I can't see any evidence of that in fact.

I'm sure if  Phillips wanted to leave he will. Nowt to do with us "holding him back". Same applies to Williams.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:27:03 pm
He shouldn't have said anything to be fair. Again just because we have put X amount as a valuation on him doesn't mean we are hindering his career at ALL. I can't see any evidence of that in fact.

I'm sure if  Phillips wanted to leave he will. Nowt to do with us "holding him back". Same applies to Williams.
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:23 pm
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.

It's a business mate, they sign contracts.

They have to honor them just like the club does.

I'm sure Nat Phillips is grateful for making 50k+ a week for the last 2-3 years.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:47:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:42:31 pm
It's a business mate, they sign contracts.

They have to honor them just like the club does.

I'm sure Nat Phillips is grateful for making 50k+ a week for the last 2-3 years.

Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #647 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:23 pm
We slapped a £15m price tag of Phillips which he clearly isn't worth. I don't just see the point of keeping a player like that for so long and hindering his development. Changing teams so often has seen his career peter out really.

For a player like Carvalho, if Slot doesn't think he's good enough to make the squad this season then we shouldn't stand in his way as it's a win-win for both parties.

You seem to think our valuations are set in stone and we won't negotiate anything further. £15m is not a lot these days. Southampton are spending £20 million on a young centre back from the Cheats iirc. We aren't a charity giving away players if it doesn't suit us.

Carvalho has time on his side for another loan deal or a chance with us unless someone stumps up a reasonable amount for him that makes us reconsider.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #648 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:47:56 pm
Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.

Exactly that's my point, VDB is a different situation of course.

But I can almost guarantee Phillips is grateful for that contract and is more than happy to go out on loan rather then sign for a championship team on 1/5 of the wages.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm »
Probably speaks to the difference in his and Quansahs mentality too when you compare these quotes to the Quansah ones when he got his chance.

I dont blame him and dont think hes definitely going but itll take him proving himself to do so and after this youd put it as more likely he goes. In which case we are well within our rights to see a £20m price tag given his form and the level he played out. I felt it was a bit low initially if anything.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:23:33 pm
For a player to come out and say so, that's not common. It indicates that we're focusing only on the tge money we can make on him while his own priority is to build his career. There should be a balance for those that are not quite good enough for us.

Look at Nat Phillips. The best thing was for his career would have been lowering our valuation but we're still loaning him out at 26/27. Even Rhys Williams still getting loaned around at 23.

Phillips signed a lucrative contract. He'll likely want to see that out as he won't get paid as much elsewhere. It's not always the club. VdB signed a new deal the other year too.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #651 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
I like Mbeumo well enough - his profile is a bit more typical for us than some of the forwards we've signed in recent years. I do cringe a little bit every time I hear somebody say, "don't worry, it was just one big injury last season," because I seem to remember people saying something similar about Konate when we signed him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:38 pm by StevoHimself »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Mbeumo would be an awful signing for us.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:06:12 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:47:56 pm
Its those contracts that hold them back more than the transfer fees anyway. Most players dont want to take a pay cut so end up going for loan deals.

I wouldnt read much into the van den berg quote other than he wants to leave. He might as well have been given the script by his agent on how to help engineer a move. My guess is Mainz want him, and hes enjoyed it there.

ven den berg only has a year left on his deal I think as well?

So its isnt like hes stuck! He can dig in, maybe hell impress the new coach, now that hes had a full season under his belt at Mainz. Before that he suffered a bad injury when he was having another excellent loan spell at Schalke. So its not really Liverpools fault hes been out of the picture! ITs hard to break though, they know that when they sign.

Liverpool will likely budge on the price anyway, if its right that he only has a year left on his deal. But nothing wrong with pricing high to start with.

Whining about it isnt really going to help him. Hes only 22, he could have 12 plus seasons of pro footy left to play.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:09:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:03:12 pm
Mbeumo would be an awful signing for us.

I don't think he'd be awful. It depends on what his role would be. As a Salah replacement it wouldn't be good, but as someone to provide depth on the right I don't think you can do much better. He's very productive. It would be a Jota-like signing.
Online Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #655 on: Today at 01:11:11 pm »
Not sure but think there was some grumbling coming from van den Berg's camp last summer as well.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #656 on: Today at 01:40:52 pm »
£20m is a starting point just like the £15m was for Nat Phillips. Also, he was the Mainz player of the season, he is young and talented so why shouldn't we ask for £20m? Yoro is valued at £60m and Pacho who we have been linked with is around the same. Look at any young CB we have been linked with and they are all around that mark as well. Sorry Sepp you are a commodity and we will sell you when a club meets our valuation. It's got nothing to do with respect.
