I just dont see Kudus fitting in with what we want to do. Hes obviously a talented and exciting player, but I just dont see the fit with what we usually go for under Edwards/Graham etc.



I was fiddling around on understat looking at some of the numbers and trying to compare how he profiles to a few players before they came here, particularly around shots. Ive no idea how to do a table on here but for explanations sake, OOB = outside of box, PA = penalty area, 6YB = 6 yard box.



Kudus 23/24:

OOB: 30

PA: 33

6YB: 3



Diogo Jota (Wolves) 19/20:

OOB: 11

PA: 50

6YB: 8



Diogo Jota (Wolves) 18:19:

OOB: 9

PA: 44

6YB: 5



Sadio Mane (Saints) 15/16:

OOB: 20

PA: 60

6YB: 6



Salah (Roma) 16/17:

OOB: 19

PA: 48

6YB: 13



Thats before you even look at the key passes. Below are the number of open play key passes played:



Kudus 23/24: 23



Jota 19/20: 28

Jota 18/19: 25



Mane 15/16: 38

Mane 14/15: 38



Salah 16/17: 66



As I said, hes a talented player, maybe you can coach some of that into him, but I cant see Edwards taking those types of risks if he can get the real deal elsewhere. A look at Mbeumo below, for example:



Went with 22/23 for bigger data size.

22/23 Shots:

OOB: 16

PA: 49

6YB: 6

Open play key passes: 25



Id rather Mbeumo myself, think hes more in the mould of what we like from the position, could play the right or up front and should offer all the pressing/tenacity goodness we like.