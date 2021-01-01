« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 23241 times)

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:08 am
All 5 are
Cant see that its particularly close either

Kudus doesnt get good quality shots or many of them and doesnt create chances  hes a decent middle third ball carrier .. hes basically Allan St Maximain plus tackles

Seems like you're going off statistics rather than what the player could do. Players in lesser teams do not have the same opportunities as our forward line.

Anyways if you think that all 5 of our attackers are better than fair enough. Poor take but it's a game of opinions.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:34:57 am
Based on?
The last 4 years of him going out on loan with nonrelamplan to bring him back in, that we've already went to the press saying we'll sell, that we want to go in to MCO which is massively about treating players like assets and moving then round.

We aren't going to waiting round until mid July or something so Slot can have a look at every senior player in training before deciding who to move on or who he doesn't like.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:29:31 am
He shouldn't have signed a new contract then, should he? Or he should have insisted on clauses being added.

Zero sympathy for him if this is how he wants to go about things.
Regrets a decision he made 2 years ago at what 20. How terrible of him
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:38 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:13:07 am
I love watching Kudus but hes not an £85m player you hang your hat on. I cant see it.

Varela is someone Ive not watched a lot of, looks like he can hustle others well, but is he again lacking a touch of athleticism? Nice on the ball numbers. If Id not seen him play, hes statistically profiling like a much poorer version of Alexis. To watch him though he is more of a game-reading deep-lying passer. He intercepts well and reads the game really sharply. I was quite impressed in his performance v Arsenal in the Champions League, albeit Im still not sure hes quite the profile that best suits those around him.

VDBs comments are pretty strange and poorly timed, when hes finally coming back to the club having had an indisputably excellent season at the same time as a regime and coaching change. I appreciate he feels he didnt get his chance previously - and seeing Quansah get opportunities cant be easy - but surely he and his representation see this summer as his best chance to stake a claim?

Poor from him if hes said that. I cant blame the sentiment but its unprofessional to come out with quite a blaming statement when he could quite feasibly have been assessed by Slot and all of a sudden be 2nd choice CB starting 20+ games next season.

£20m is fair - he was ranked as the best U21 CB in a top 5 European league recently by Whoscored, in a team including players like Bellingham, Saka and Xavi Simons etc. Youd want more for Quansah for example, and Everton want £70m for Branthwaite and VDB has had as good a season as them; hes just not English.

He should reassess and make his move later in the window if he still feels the chance is gone.

I said it yesterday but Id honestly go heavy on getting Kvaratskhelia and moving on Diaz. I like Diaz but his end product isnt good enough if someone like PSG are genuinely interested at north of £70m.

Fully agree on VDB. I would have thought he would assess during pre-season after getting a feel of the manager and then make a decision. I'd even understand more if he came out saying he'd enjoyed his stay at Mainz so much that he wants to stay,. But these slight digs are certainly oddly timed.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
I just dont see Kudus fitting in with what we want to do. Hes obviously a talented and exciting player, but I just dont see the fit with what we usually go for under Edwards/Graham etc.

I was fiddling around on understat looking at some of the numbers and trying to compare how he profiles to a few players before they came here, particularly around shots. Ive no idea how to do a table on here but for explanations sake, OOB = outside of box, PA = penalty area, 6YB = 6 yard box.

Kudus 23/24:
OOB: 30
PA: 33
6YB: 3

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 19/20:
OOB: 11
PA: 50
6YB: 8

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 18:19:
OOB: 9
PA: 44
6YB: 5

Sadio Mane (Saints) 15/16:
OOB: 20
PA: 60
6YB: 6

Salah (Roma) 16/17:
OOB: 19
PA: 48
6YB: 13

Thats before you even look at the key passes. Below are the number of open play key passes played:

Kudus 23/24: 23

Jota 19/20: 28
Jota 18/19: 25

Mane 15/16: 38
Mane 14/15: 38

Salah 16/17: 66

As I said, hes a talented player, maybe you can coach some of that into him, but I cant see Edwards taking those types of risks if he can get the real deal elsewhere. A look at Mbeumo below, for example:

Went with 22/23 for bigger data size.
22/23 Shots:
OOB: 16
PA: 49
6YB: 6
Open play key passes: 25

Id rather Mbeumo myself, think hes more in the mould of what we like from the position, could play the right or up front and should offer all the pressing/tenacity goodness we like.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,824
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Read the SvdB quote and thought, Jürgen is a great judge of character. Not to say the player is a pr*ck, and he's young and influenced by those around him, but it sounds as if he doesn't think he's going to impress the incoming coach, as if he doesn't back himself to break through here. A kind of compare and contrast with Quansah exercise.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:03 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool

Well, the original article says that he's been in Liverpool over the past few days for medical tests, and that Slot wants him to report for pre season ...
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:52:13 am
Read the SvdB quote and thought, Jürgen is a great judge of character. Not to say the player is a pr*ck, and he's young and influenced by those around him, but it sounds as if he doesn't think he's going to impress the incoming coach, as if he doesn't back himself to break through here. A kind of compare and contrast with Quansah exercise.

Agreed. Been quite obvious to me for a while that Sepp was someone we were playing the long game with with regards to getting a fee. How many pre seasons has Jurgen had to look at him and never thought of keeping him around? Compare that to Quansah who quite literally grasped his chance last summer with both hands and didnt let go. Some of our fans get their hopes raised massively on some of these younger lads but it doesnt take much reading between the lines to see which ones are considered potential first team players and which ones will be sold once their potential starts to be reached. Bradley gets one loan to a League 1 side and is immediately in the fold, Quansah too. Sepps had 3-4 years of loans now and the asking price is set.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:12 am by Garlic Red »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:16:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:54:35 am
Well, the original article says that he's been in Liverpool over the past few days for medical tests, and that Slot wants him to report for pre season ...

Would you mind posting a translation of the original article?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:15:58 am
Agreed. Been quite obvious to me for a while that Sepp was someone we were playing the long game with with regards to getting a fee. How many pre seasons has Jurgen had to look at him and never thought of keeping him around? Compare that to Quansah who quite literally grasped his chance last summer with both hands and didnt let go. Some of our fans get their hopes raised massively on some of these younger lads but it doesnt take much reading between the lines to see which ones are considered potential first team players and which ones will be sold once their potential starts to be reached. Bradley gets one loan to a League 1 side and is immediately in the fold, Quansah too. Sepps had 3-4 years of loans now and the asking price is set.

This is due to circumstance, Quansah went on a loan spell to league 1 where he didnt look like one of the best cbs in the league, Sepp has literally been one of the better cbs in Bundesliga, you couldnt tell me two years ago that you thought Quansah would make the step up he did in that short space of time.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:24:16 am
This is due to circumstance, Quansah went on a loan spell to league 1 where he didnt look like one of the best cbs in the league, Sepp has literally been one of the better cbs in Bundesliga, you couldnt tell me two years ago that you thought Quansah would make the step up he did in that short space of time.

Whats the circumstance?

12 months ago SVDB had more experience, I imagine amongst most fans he was more highly rated than Quansah due to this. One goes out on loan to a relegation candidate in Germany (again) and one plays pre season and eventually becomes a first team regular. Sepp is the older, more experienced player, yet the manager never tried to develop him here.

I never said two years ago I thought Quansah was better, but once Jurgen gave Quansah the chance that Sepp never got, it became pretty clear to me Sepp had been overtaken by Quansah as a prospect, now theres no debate. Well want £20m for Sepp, probably get £10-£15m + add ons. Quansah is off the table.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:45:08 am
Seems like you're going off statistics rather than what the player could do. Players in lesser teams do not have the same opportunities as our forward line.

Anyways if you think that all 5 of our attackers are better than fair enough. Poor take but it's a game of opinions.

What the player could do . Why doesnt he do it then?  why produce so little for west ham
Hes just not an interesting player, doesnt create chances, doesnt get shots  unlike all 5 of our current forwards did at their clubs before we signed them

Still think this is a bit of a misconception - we dont sign forwards who might improve their analytics with us we sign forwards with great analytics that we hope will reproduce them with us
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:54 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:40:12 am
What the player could do . Why doesnt he do it then?  why produce so little for west ham
Hes just not an interesting player, doesnt create chances, doesnt get shots  unlike all 5 of our current forwards did at their clubs before we signed them

Still think this is a bit of a misconception - we dont sign forwards who might improve their analytics with us we sign forwards with great analytics that we hope will reproduce them with us

That is subjective. Most West Ham fans will tell you he is an elite player and one of their best...crucial to their team and produces good performances week out.

I've already seen from your posts in the Nunez thread that you value statistics like 'high value shots' more than the eye test so we'll agree to disagree.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #612 on: Today at 11:03:23 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:01:52 am
That is subjective. Most West Ham fans will tell you he is an elite player and one of their best...crucial to their team and produces good performances week out.

I've already seen from your posts in the Nunez thread that you value statistics like 'high value shots' more than the eye test so we'll agree to disagree.

So because West ham fans think his elite his a better player than Nunez?

You watched him for West Ham?

Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #613 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:03:23 am
So because West ham fans think his elite his a better player than Nunez?

No. I have watched both Kudus and Nunez play football and I think Kudus is a better footballer. And would be more effective in our team too.

With the WH fans thing I was responding to the 'produce so little' comment
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #614 on: Today at 11:05:22 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:04:33 am
No. I have watched both Kudus and Nunez play football and I think Kudus is a better footballer. And would be more effective in our team too.

Ridiculous take in my opinion. 

So you think Kudus would have a G/A every 90 minutes at LFC?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #615 on: Today at 11:05:35 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:34:41 am
Whats the circumstance?

12 months ago SVDB had more experience, I imagine amongst most fans he was more highly rated than Quansah due to this. One goes out on loan to a relegation candidate in Germany (again) and one plays pre season and eventually becomes a first team regular. Sepp is the older, more experienced player, yet the manager never tried to develop him here.

I never said two years ago I thought Quansah was better, but once Jurgen gave Quansah the chance that Sepp never got, it became pretty clear to me Sepp had been overtaken by Quansah as a prospect, now theres no debate. Well want £20m for Sepp, probably get £10-£15m + add ons. Quansah is off the table.

The circumstance is that he went on loan mate, to a better club than Bristol Rovers at that. Quansah was not ahead in the pecking order till this season, he took his chance, Van Den Berg is yet to get his, lets see what happens after pre season.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #616 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:05:22 am
Ridiculous take in my opinion.

I find the same vice-versa. It's all good - differing opinions.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #617 on: Today at 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:40:12 am
What the player could do . Why doesnt he do it then?  why produce so little for west ham
Hes just not an interesting player, doesnt create chances, doesnt get shots  unlike all 5 of our current forwards did at their clubs before we signed them

Still think this is a bit of a misconception - we dont sign forwards who might improve their analytics with us we sign forwards with great analytics that we hope will reproduce them with us

Normally I agree with you but isnt there a chance he could make a bigger step up next season? A lot of the same things were said about Olise last season.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #618 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:06:13 am
I find the same vice-versa. It's all good - differing opinions.

What do you base it off, the fact he can do step overs?

What else about the eye test says his better than Nunez?

Stats just back up the fact only thing his good at his dribbling.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #619 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:06:50 am
Normally I agree with you but isnt there a chance he could make a bigger step up next season? A lot of the same things were said about Olise last season.

Why not just sign anyone and hope they'll improve then?

Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #620 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:08:03 am
Why not just sign anyone and hope they'll improve then?

Its not signing anyone Kudus is a potentially top player, Im someone that actually said the same thing for Olise when many of the stats guys were down on him cause he didnt take enough shots or something. You cant base everything on one or two isolated stats, and throw away all context, thats not how the sport works.

The times Ive watched Kudus you can see he does a number of things to a high level, a level as good as anyone in the league, his ball carrying, dribbling, pressing for example, do I think at a better team hed be way more productive? Of course, I think the type of game he has would transmit very well to a higher level.

Saying that he wouldnt be my first or even second choice for wide forwards this summer.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:15:20 am
Its not signing anyone Kudus is a potentially top player, Im someone that actually said the same thing for Olise when many of the stats guys were down on him cause he didnt take enough shots or something. You cant base everything on one or two isolated stats, and throw away all context, thats not how the sport works.

The times Ive watched Kudus you can see he does a number of things to a high level, a level as good as anyone in the league, his ball carrying, dribbling, pressing for example, do I think at a better team hed be way more productive? Of course, I think the type of game he has would transmit very well to a higher level.

Saying that he wouldnt be my first or even second choice for wide forwards this summer.

Theres something to this but the point with Olise is hes added production and even last season where he didnt score many he was highly creative. Kudus doesnt really do much in the opposition penalty box - his goal numbers are padded out this season thanks to some absolute worldies. Impressive but not very replicable. And until you know hes capable of actually making/ scoring goals £85 million is crazy. The fact that hes athletic, a good dribbler and presses well doesnt actually mean hes capable of getting lots of high value shots.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #622 on: Today at 11:22:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:15:20 am
Its not signing anyone Kudus is a potentially top player, Im someone that actually said the same thing for Olise when many of the stats guys were down on him cause he didnt take enough shots or something. You cant base everything on one or two isolated stats, and throw away all context, thats not how the sport works.

The times Ive watched Kudus you can see he does a number of things to a high level, a level as good as anyone in the league, his ball carrying, dribbling, pressing for example, do I think at a better team hed be way more productive? Of course, I think the type of game he has would transmit very well to a higher level.

Saying that he wouldnt be my first or even second choice for wide forwards this summer.

I'm not basing it on one or two isolated stats.

The only thing he excels at is dribbling and pressing right?

The goal scoring for a winger is pretty good but I don't think spending 80m on someone who scored 8 goals then scored 11 the season before in Dutch football is what the club should be doing.

It's a bit different to signing Nunez based off the season he had or even Diaz and Gakpo who had excellent returns for a half season before signing.

I just personally think its ridiculous to claim he would walk in and be the best forward after Salah based on what his done.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:07 am by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #623 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:06:50 am
Normally I agree with you but isnt there a chance he could make a bigger step up next season? A lot of the same things were said about Olise last season.

Of course theres a chance but youre being asked to pay 70+ million on the hope that a player develops the skills you want - which is the opposite of what we do with 23/24 year olds
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Kudus strikes me as a highlights reel player. Lots of aesthetically pleasing dribbling, once every 9-10 games hell go on a mazy run and score a screamer but a lot of the time flatters to deceive.. the majority of his goals this season were counter attacks or fairly long range shots and thats not something that will definitely without question scale up if hes not going to have that space for a better team.

Always be wary of forwards who seem to predominantly score screamers - next season those low percentage shots stop going in and hes suddenly a 4-5 goal PL forward. Good player but nowhere near an £85m one - the time to get him was last summer.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,648
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #625 on: Today at 11:35:29 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:32:06 am
Kudus strikes me as a highlights reel player. Lots of aesthetically pleasing dribbling, once every 9-10 games hell go on a mazy run and score a screamer but a lot of the time flatters to deceive..


So he's Diaz?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #626 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:39:06 am
Should be revelling the idea of a Dutch coach coming in and playing next to van Dijk. Can see why he could be upset, be to be fair to us, he is only 21 and not many would get a chance with us at centre back before that. Seems more like he is angling for a move and has been told to try to lower the price by his agent to make a move easier.
He'll never get that chance though, will he? The club have publicly put a price on him and are shopping him around.

I understand his frustration to be honest. He's performed well on every loan, not complained about being played out of position and been given less of a chance than Rhys Williams. This isn't some chump, he was playing in the Dutch top division when we signed him five years ago, presumably with the promise of developing under Klopp, and he's yet to make a league appearance. Why shouldn't he kick off? He's seen what happened to Nat Phillips after we set the price too high.

Both Phillips and Williams are still Liverpool players by the way, now valued a fraction of what they were before.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #627 on: Today at 11:47:59 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:05:35 am
The circumstance is that he went on loan mate, to a better club than Bristol Rovers at that. Quansah was not ahead in the pecking order till this season, he took his chance, Van Den Berg is yet to get his, lets see what happens after pre season.

Exactly, Quansah took his chance before SVDB even got his. You earn your chances at this level, barring a freak injury season (like 20/21) you generally have to force your way in or be ready to seize the moment when it comes, which is what Quansah has done.

Reading the quotes from Sepp, hes clearly felt he was ready to play and the club havent. Hes proven himself right in ways, he has gone on to develop his career and reputation. He wont play here though, I think the interview hes given is pretty much him choosing to sever all ties and look to force a move away.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #628 on: Today at 11:48:34 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,326
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #629 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:04:33 am
No. I have watched both Kudus and Nunez play football and I think Kudus is a better footballer. And would be more effective in our team too.
:butt
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #630 on: Today at 11:53:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:48:34 am
Luis Alberto deal agreed to Qatar for 11m.

https://x.com/fabrizioromano/status/1796852309063835790?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

We get 30%!
He's had a very good career and has reached his potential.

We probably signed him too early but signing like him then won't be bad for MCO. A player like him or that Georgian lad the Napoli signed for £10m can explode.

Anyway, we're 3m better off. Now we can go for Mbappe :D
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #631 on: Today at 11:58:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:53:22 am
He's had a very good career and has reached his potential.

We probably signed him too early but signing like him then won't be bad for MCO. A player like him or that Georgian lad the Napoli signed for £10m can explode.

Anyway, we're 3m better off. Now we can go for Mbappe :D

He was never going to make it in the PL mate, way too lightweight.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #632 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:58:53 am
He was never going to make it in the PL mate, way too lightweight.
True. He'd be like Van Den Verg who we turn a profit. I hope we treat those kind of players better and not just as commodities.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,326
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #633 on: Today at 12:09:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:02:56 pm
True. He'd be like Van Den Verg who we turn a profit. I hope we treat those kind of players better and not just as commodities.
How you mean treat them better?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 