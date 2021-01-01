I just dont see Kudus fitting in with what we want to do. Hes obviously a talented and exciting player, but I just dont see the fit with what we usually go for under Edwards/Graham etc.
I was fiddling around on understat looking at some of the numbers and trying to compare how he profiles to a few players before they came here, particularly around shots. Ive no idea how to do a table on here but for explanations sake, OOB = outside of box, PA = penalty area, 6YB = 6 yard box.
Kudus 23/24:
OOB: 30
PA: 33
6YB: 3
Diogo Jota (Wolves) 19/20:
OOB: 11
PA: 50
6YB: 8
Diogo Jota (Wolves) 18:19:
OOB: 9
PA: 44
6YB: 5
Sadio Mane (Saints) 15/16:
OOB: 20
PA: 60
6YB: 6
Salah (Roma) 16/17:
OOB: 19
PA: 48
6YB: 13
Thats before you even look at the key passes. Below are the number of open play key passes played:
Kudus 23/24: 23
Jota 19/20: 28
Jota 18/19: 25
Mane 15/16: 38
Mane 14/15: 38
Salah 16/17: 66
As I said, hes a talented player, maybe you can coach some of that into him, but I cant see Edwards taking those types of risks if he can get the real deal elsewhere. A look at Mbeumo below, for example:
Went with 22/23 for bigger data size.
22/23 Shots:
OOB: 16
PA: 49
6YB: 6
Open play key passes: 25
Id rather Mbeumo myself, think hes more in the mould of what we like from the position, could play the right or up front and should offer all the pressing/tenacity goodness we like.