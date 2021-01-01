« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:08 am
All 5 are
Cant see that its particularly close either

Kudus doesnt get good quality shots or many of them and doesnt create chances  hes a decent middle third ball carrier .. hes basically Allan St Maximain plus tackles

Seems like you're going off statistics rather than what the player could do. Players in lesser teams do not have the same opportunities as our forward line.

Anyways if you think that all 5 of our attackers are better than fair enough. Poor take but it's a game of opinions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:34:57 am
Based on?
The last 4 years of him going out on loan with nonrelamplan to bring him back in, that we've already went to the press saying we'll sell, that we want to go in to MCO which is massively about treating players like assets and moving then round.

We aren't going to waiting round until mid July or something so Slot can have a look at every senior player in training before deciding who to move on or who he doesn't like.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:29:31 am
He shouldn't have signed a new contract then, should he? Or he should have insisted on clauses being added.

Zero sympathy for him if this is how he wants to go about things.
Regrets a decision he made 2 years ago at what 20. How terrible of him
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:38 am by Chris~ »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:13:07 am
I love watching Kudus but hes not an £85m player you hang your hat on. I cant see it.

Varela is someone Ive not watched a lot of, looks like he can hustle others well, but is he again lacking a touch of athleticism? Nice on the ball numbers. If Id not seen him play, hes statistically profiling like a much poorer version of Alexis. To watch him though he is more of a game-reading deep-lying passer. He intercepts well and reads the game really sharply. I was quite impressed in his performance v Arsenal in the Champions League, albeit Im still not sure hes quite the profile that best suits those around him.

VDBs comments are pretty strange and poorly timed, when hes finally coming back to the club having had an indisputably excellent season at the same time as a regime and coaching change. I appreciate he feels he didnt get his chance previously - and seeing Quansah get opportunities cant be easy - but surely he and his representation see this summer as his best chance to stake a claim?

Poor from him if hes said that. I cant blame the sentiment but its unprofessional to come out with quite a blaming statement when he could quite feasibly have been assessed by Slot and all of a sudden be 2nd choice CB starting 20+ games next season.

£20m is fair - he was ranked as the best U21 CB in a top 5 European league recently by Whoscored, in a team including players like Bellingham, Saka and Xavi Simons etc. Youd want more for Quansah for example, and Everton want £70m for Branthwaite and VDB has had as good a season as them; hes just not English.

He should reassess and make his move later in the window if he still feels the chance is gone.

I said it yesterday but Id honestly go heavy on getting Kvaratskhelia and moving on Diaz. I like Diaz but his end product isnt good enough if someone like PSG are genuinely interested at north of £70m.

Fully agree on VDB. I would have thought he would assess during pre-season after getting a feel of the manager and then make a decision. I'd even understand more if he came out saying he'd enjoyed his stay at Mainz so much that he wants to stay,. But these slight digs are certainly oddly timed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
I just dont see Kudus fitting in with what we want to do. Hes obviously a talented and exciting player, but I just dont see the fit with what we usually go for under Edwards/Graham etc.

I was fiddling around on understat looking at some of the numbers and trying to compare how he profiles to a few players before they came here, particularly around shots. Ive no idea how to do a table on here but for explanations sake, OOB = outside of box, PA = penalty area, 6YB = 6 yard box.

Kudus 23/24:
OOB: 30
PA: 33
6YB: 3

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 19/20:
OOB: 11
PA: 50
6YB: 8

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 18:19:
OOB: 9
PA: 44
6YB: 5

Sadio Mane (Saints) 15/16:
OOB: 20
PA: 60
6YB: 6

Salah (Roma) 16/17:
OOB: 19
PA: 48
6YB: 13

Thats before you even look at the key passes. Below are the number of open play key passes played:

Kudus 23/24: 23

Jota 19/20: 28
Jota 18/19: 25

Mane 15/16: 38
Mane 14/15: 38

Salah 16/17: 66

As I said, hes a talented player, maybe you can coach some of that into him, but I cant see Edwards taking those types of risks if he can get the real deal elsewhere. A look at Mbeumo below, for example:

Went with 22/23 for bigger data size.
22/23 Shots:
OOB: 16
PA: 49
6YB: 6
Open play key passes: 25

Id rather Mbeumo myself, think hes more in the mould of what we like from the position, could play the right or up front and should offer all the pressing/tenacity goodness we like.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Read the SvdB quote and thought, Jürgen is a great judge of character. Not to say the player is a pr*ck, and he's young and influenced by those around him, but it sounds as if he doesn't think he's going to impress the incoming coach, as if he doesn't back himself to break through here. A kind of compare and contrast with Quansah exercise.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:03 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool

Well, the original article says that he's been in Liverpool over the past few days for medical tests, and that Slot wants him to report for pre season ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:52:13 am
Read the SvdB quote and thought, Jürgen is a great judge of character. Not to say the player is a pr*ck, and he's young and influenced by those around him, but it sounds as if he doesn't think he's going to impress the incoming coach, as if he doesn't back himself to break through here. A kind of compare and contrast with Quansah exercise.

Agreed. Been quite obvious to me for a while that Sepp was someone we were playing the long game with with regards to getting a fee. How many pre seasons has Jurgen had to look at him and never thought of keeping him around? Compare that to Quansah who quite literally grasped his chance last summer with both hands and didnt let go. Some of our fans get their hopes raised massively on some of these younger lads but it doesnt take much reading between the lines to see which ones are considered potential first team players and which ones will be sold once their potential starts to be reached. Bradley gets one loan to a League 1 side and is immediately in the fold, Quansah too. Sepps had 3-4 years of loans now and the asking price is set.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:12 am by Garlic Red »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:16:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:54:35 am
Well, the original article says that he's been in Liverpool over the past few days for medical tests, and that Slot wants him to report for pre season ...

Would you mind posting a translation of the original article?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:15:58 am
Agreed. Been quite obvious to me for a while that Sepp was someone we were playing the long game with with regards to getting a fee. How many pre seasons has Jurgen had to look at him and never thought of keeping him around? Compare that to Quansah who quite literally grasped his chance last summer with both hands and didnt let go. Some of our fans get their hopes raised massively on some of these younger lads but it doesnt take much reading between the lines to see which ones are considered potential first team players and which ones will be sold once their potential starts to be reached. Bradley gets one loan to a League 1 side and is immediately in the fold, Quansah too. Sepps had 3-4 years of loans now and the asking price is set.

This is due to circumstance, Quansah went on a loan spell to league 1 where he didnt look like one of the best cbs in the league, Sepp has literally been one of the better cbs in Bundesliga, you couldnt tell me two years ago that you thought Quansah would make the step up he did in that short space of time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:24:16 am
This is due to circumstance, Quansah went on a loan spell to league 1 where he didnt look like one of the best cbs in the league, Sepp has literally been one of the better cbs in Bundesliga, you couldnt tell me two years ago that you thought Quansah would make the step up he did in that short space of time.

Whats the circumstance?

12 months ago SVDB had more experience, I imagine amongst most fans he was more highly rated than Quansah due to this. One goes out on loan to a relegation candidate in Germany (again) and one plays pre season and eventually becomes a first team regular. Sepp is the older, more experienced player, yet the manager never tried to develop him here.

I never said two years ago I thought Quansah was better, but once Jurgen gave Quansah the chance that Sepp never got, it became pretty clear to me Sepp had been overtaken by Quansah as a prospect, now theres no debate. Well want £20m for Sepp, probably get £10-£15m + add ons. Quansah is off the table.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:45:08 am
Seems like you're going off statistics rather than what the player could do. Players in lesser teams do not have the same opportunities as our forward line.

Anyways if you think that all 5 of our attackers are better than fair enough. Poor take but it's a game of opinions.

What the player could do . Why doesnt he do it then?  why produce so little for west ham
Hes just not an interesting player, doesnt create chances, doesnt get shots  unlike all 5 of our current forwards did at their clubs before we signed them
