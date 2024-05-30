« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 22424 times)

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team

What puts you off him?
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,676
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
What puts you off him?
Typing his name as matchday comms
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,060
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team
Yep worse to type out than Szoboszlai
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
The club havent been leaking for years. Its all from the players side we are linked with. The vvd stuff put that to bed.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:45:58 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.

To be fair Szoboszlai was pretty out the blue. Was like 3 days between our interest being noted and the actual signing being confirmed
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
Kudus is this summers most commonly over rated player award winner .. he just isnt particularly good in top flight terms and is a big notch down from our current 5 forwards

Excellent ball-striker, dribbler, incredible off-the-ball intensity, and able to manipulate the ball in tight spaces. All the fundamentals. Ideal mix of traits. He would absolutely not look out of place in our forward line.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:40:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 10:57:50 am
Just looked on BBC and the Watkins stuff appears to be from The Sc*m, so would rule that one out if not done so already

We should have a joke transfer forum because that one really made me laugh out loud.  Watkins for Nunez is funny and ridiculous on so many levels. ;D
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:08:02 am »
Count me in for Georgie-boy.

I still rate Kudus and Mbeumo. The latter is younger than I thought (25 in August). But I'd prefer we keep Mo, which makes the latter a non-starter in both senses of the term.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:20:16 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Eduardo Burgos
@edu17burgos

Journalist at @diarioas
 
"Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his
transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina."

Dead ringer for Orny.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:30:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.


He's not good enough on the ball hence why is is featuring less frequently and it was telling he didn't feature in PSG's biggest games in the CL.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:41:13 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Eduardo Burgos
@edu17burgos

Journalist at @diarioas
 
"Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his
transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina."



Varela for 70m (22 years old)

or

Guimarães for 100m ((26 years old) already plays in the prem
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,760
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:50:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:41:13 am
Varela for 70m (22 years old)

or

Guimarães for 100m ((26 years old) already plays in the prem

Varela, younger, more Edwards/Ward-y. Plus, we wouldn't be helping Newcastle balance their FFP effforts.

HAPPY ARNE SLOT DAY! Good luck Arne, he's going to be fine, could even be brilliant with this squad.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,449
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:41:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:41:13 am
Varela for 70m (22 years old)

or

Guimarães for 100m ((26 years old) already plays in the prem

Id prefer Ederson, 24 hitting his prime and looks quality, doubt hell go for £70mil as well.

I also like Frendup.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:03:04 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
That's a crazy take. We won't get him now as he would cost too much but he would comfortably be our second best attacker after Salah.

This is a wild post. To call someone elses take crazy directly before arguing Kudus would be comfortably out 2nd best attacker is quite something.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:09:47 am »
A very interesting Under Pressure analytic podcast featuring a deep dive on Ederson and Varela.

Long story short;
Ederson is better off the ball
Varela is better on the ball
Neither is great in the air (Endo's stats are better)
Both an improvement on Endo but not to a significant degree and in the air Endo is better

The podcasts were saying to challenge for the league you need 90 points and neither significantly push the needle to achieve that total. They did caveat it by saying Ederson is in a man-marking system and isn't required to create and Porto dominates the ball so Varela isn't required to put in as many challenges.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:11:03 am »
Quote
🟢) NEW:

Sepp van den Berg wants to leave Liverpool and isnt happy with their £20 million asking price:

You haven't radiated confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:15:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:03:04 am
This is a wild post. To call someone elses take crazy directly before arguing Kudus would be comfortably out 2nd best attacker is quite something.

Knight you must have notifications for my posts  ;D

Who is a better attacker than Kudus in our front 5? Apart from Salah.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:29:50 am »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:15:05 am
Knight you must have notifications for my posts  ;D

Who is a better attacker than Kudus in our front 5? Apart from Salah.

Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:38:33 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:35:42 am
Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota.

Jota is injury-prone and can't be relied on as a regular.
The others play in an attacking team whilst Kudos plays in a defensive team. I'm not saying Kudus is better but playing for WH is a huge caveat.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:39:06 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:03 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool

Should be revelling the idea of a Dutch coach coming in and playing next to van Dijk. Can see why he could be upset, be to be fair to us, he is only 21 and not many would get a chance with us at centre back before that. Seems more like he is angling for a move and has been told to try to lower the price by his agent to make a move easier.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:40 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,621
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:29:50 am
An odd time to say this. Why not show the new manager you deserve to start for Liverpool.
because he likely isnt delusional enough to think he will start for Liverpool. But playing elsewhere every week and working you way back up to the top level, is rational.

I hope he stays though because he is a really good prospect. But that word prospect would probably be the reason why he would want to leave
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:08 am by b_joseph »
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:49:07 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:35:42 am
Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota.

I'm convinced a lot of people don't watch teams other than LFC.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:49:37 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:49:07 am
I'm convinced a lot of people don't watch teams other than LFC.

Yeah, you seem to be one of them.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:51:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:33 am
Jota is injury-prone and can't be relied on as a regular.
The others play in an attacking team whilst Kudos plays in a defensive team. I'm not saying Kudus is better but playing for WH is a huge caveat.

Dont know about that. It also means hes relied upon more for goals as there are less goalscorers in West Hams side. We scored so many goals this season, its hard to argue any of the forwards should get more as I wouldnt expect the collective total to be higher. Weve got goals from everywhere, is the main thing to note, so those criticising our forwards output need to see our game has changed to help make us more dangerous so we arent reliant on the front 3. The good thing is we can still score more with this side.

Also, Kudos playing for a defensive side helps his defensive numbers look better, Id imagine.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:54:25 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:49:37 am
Yeah, you seem to be one of them.

But saying Kudus is a "big notch down" from our attackers is legit opinion? Haha. You can think we're better off not signing him, as I do, but really?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:55:48 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 08:48:31 am
because he likely isnt delusional enough to think he will start for Liverpool. But playing elsewhere every week and working you way back up to the top level, is rational.

I hope he stays though because he is a really good prospect. But that word prospect would probably be the reason why he would want to leave

Why can't he start for Liverpool?
Konate is injury prone.
VDB has more experience than Quansah.

I'm not saying he will start for Liverpool but he shouldn't have an inferiority complex.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:56:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:03 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1796791889661722981

vdb doesnt sound too happy

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1583400459/duitse-en-nederlandse-clubs-in-de-rij-voor-sepp-van-den-berg-verdediger-wil-weg-bij-liverpool

He probably wants to play abroad but thats a pretty tall asking price outside of the PL riches. I wouldnt blame him if he wanted to continue in Germany or even at Mainz, that fee makes it less likely for him though. Seems odd the German press went heavy on the £5m fee or whatever it was yet weve denied it.

Hopefully we come to a swift resolution, he wont be playing here next season so the sooner hes sorted out, the sooner we can sign someone who actually has a future here. The last thing we need is another Nat Phillips going out on loan everywhere/getting splinters in his arse because weve priced him out of a move.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:57:26 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:54:25 am
But saying Kudus is a "big notch down" from our attackers is legit opinion? Haha. You can think we're better off not signing him, as I do, but really?

Interesting. If you think hed be our second best attacker, why would do you think wed better off not signing him given his age and tactical flexibility, and also that its our main position targeted in the transfer market this summer?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:57:57 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:51:20 am
Dont know about that. It also means hes relied upon more for goals as there are less goalscorers in West Hams side. We scored so many goals this season, its hard to argue any of the forwards should get more as I wouldnt expect the collective total to be higher. Weve got goals from everywhere, is the main thing to note, so those criticising our forwards output need to see our game has changed to help make us more dangerous so we arent reliant on the front 3. The good thing is we can still score more with this side.

Also, Kudos playing for a defensive side helps his defensive numbers look better, Id imagine.

I see the situation with Kudos the same as with Southampton's Mane, can his output explode in an attacking team?
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:59:47 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:57:26 am
Interesting. If you think hed be our second best attacker, why would do you think wed better off not signing him given his age and tactical flexibility, and also that its our main position targeted in the transfer market this summer?

Because he's valued at around £85m which we are not spending on a position we have covered with Salah staying. I can appreciate his talents though.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:02:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:57 am
I see the situation with Kudos the same as with Southampton's Mane, can his output explode in an attacking team?

Yeah, could see that. Dont see us signing him, but if we do Id trust it, would mean they see that potential in his underlying numbers. Could see the argument for him having the potential to be better than our forwards, but hes not right now is my thinking.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:59:47 am
Because he's valued at around £85m which we are not spending on a position we have covered with Salah staying. I can appreciate his talents though.

Theres a difference between what you think we would do and should do though. So, from this it suggests you agree with our transfer policy, which is fair, I do too, but wasnt sure if thats what you meant.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 