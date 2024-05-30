« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 21919 times)

Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team

What puts you off him?
Offline zero zero

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
What puts you off him?
Typing his name as matchday comms
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team
Yep worse to type out than Szoboszlai
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
Offline MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
The club havent been leaking for years. Its all from the players side we are linked with. The vvd stuff put that to bed.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:45:58 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.

To be fair Szoboszlai was pretty out the blue. Was like 3 days between our interest being noted and the actual signing being confirmed
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
Kudus is this summers most commonly over rated player award winner .. he just isnt particularly good in top flight terms and is a big notch down from our current 5 forwards

Excellent ball-striker, dribbler, incredible off-the-ball intensity, and able to manipulate the ball in tight spaces. All the fundamentals. Ideal mix of traits. He would absolutely not look out of place in our forward line.
Offline latortuga

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:40:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 10:57:50 am
Just looked on BBC and the Watkins stuff appears to be from The Sc*m, so would rule that one out if not done so already

We should have a joke transfer forum because that one really made me laugh out loud.  Watkins for Nunez is funny and ridiculous on so many levels. ;D
Offline GreatEx

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:08:02 am »
Count me in for Georgie-boy.

I still rate Kudus and Mbeumo. The latter is younger than I thought (25 in August). But I'd prefer we keep Mo, which makes the latter a non-starter in both senses of the term.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:20:16 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Eduardo Burgos
@edu17burgos

Journalist at @diarioas
 
"Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his
transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina."

Dead ringer for Orny.

Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:30:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.


He's not good enough on the ball hence why is is featuring less frequently and it was telling he didn't feature in PSG's biggest games in the CL.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:41:13 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Eduardo Burgos
@edu17burgos

Journalist at @diarioas
 
"Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his
transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina."



Varela for 70m (22 years old)

or

Guimarães for 100m ((26 years old) already plays in the prem
