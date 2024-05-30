That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont sign him.Love the commentary team
What puts you off him?
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont sign him.Love the commentary team
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
Kudus is this summers most commonly over rated player award winner .. he just isnt particularly good in top flight terms and is a big notch down from our current 5 forwards
Just looked on BBC and the Watkins stuff appears to be from The Sc*m, so would rule that one out if not done so already
Eduardo Burgos@edu17burgosJournalist at @diarioas "Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina."
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte? PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season. Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]