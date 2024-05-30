That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont sign him.Love the commentary team
What puts you off him?
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont sign him.Love the commentary team
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
Kudus is this summers most commonly over rated player award winner .. he just isnt particularly good in top flight terms and is a big notch down from our current 5 forwards
Just looked on BBC and the Watkins stuff appears to be from The Sc*m, so would rule that one out if not done so already
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.49]