Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team

What puts you off him?
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
What puts you off him?
Typing his name as matchday comms
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
That Georgian lads pressing numbers are very very good.


But, if any one at the club is reading, please dont  sign him.

Love the commentary team
Yep worse to type out than Szoboszlai
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.
The club havent been leaking for years. Its all from the players side we are linked with. The vvd stuff put that to bed.
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:45:58 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:26 am
Probably no use paying any attention to transfer rumours now that Edwards is back on the scene. It wont be like last season where we have daily updates about Lavia. Our signings will come out of the blue.

To be fair Szoboszlai was pretty out the blue. Was like 3 days between our interest being noted and the actual signing being confirmed
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
Kudus is this summers most commonly over rated player award winner .. he just isnt particularly good in top flight terms and is a big notch down from our current 5 forwards

Excellent ball-striker, dribbler, incredible off-the-ball intensity, and able to manipulate the ball in tight spaces. All the fundamentals. Ideal mix of traits. He would absolutely not look out of place in our forward line.
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:40:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 10:57:50 am
Just looked on BBC and the Watkins stuff appears to be from The Sc*m, so would rule that one out if not done so already

We should have a joke transfer forum because that one really made me laugh out loud.  Watkins for Nunez is funny and ridiculous on so many levels. ;D
