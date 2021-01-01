« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Caoimhin Kelleher has indicated he wants to play regular football next season. However, he would not be allowed to leave cheaply with Liverpool having described bids last summer of £15million for him as nonsense.

[@_pauljoyce]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:32:26 pm
We stopped getting lucky defensively. Atalanta and United punished almost every single clearcut chance that we gave them.

Our goals are good enoughand we score in virtually every goal which should be good enough in most games if we keep clean sheets. We need to learn how to close games out because even with a 4-0 lead, we still weren't home and dry against Spurs. We had a 2-goal but still we weren't comfortable.

United really overperformed though

Not sure you can say we get lucky defensively. Our xG against and goals against are very similar except for the impact of Alisson, so strikers against us are doing as youd expect but we have the best keeper in the world.

Agree we can get better defensively as a unit which will help now the lines ahead of them have had more time together with another preseason and more energy in their legs. Plus a midfielder in to replace Thiago with someone who plays next year will help reduce the toll all round.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:24 pm


His price must have rocketed after this season. It'd be a shame to see him go as he's a great keeper and still improving. I'm sure some of that will be down to training with the world's best too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:45:43 pm
Not sure you can say we get lucky defensively. Our xG against and goals against are very similar except for the impact of Alisson, so strikers against us are doing as youd expect but we have the best keeper in the world.

Agree we can get better defensively as a unit which will help now the lines ahead of them have had more time together with another preseason and more energy in their legs. Plus a midfielder in to replace Thiago with someone who plays next year will help reduce the toll all round.
Luck is a factor when you routinely give away 2-3 big chances per game.

When you look at Atalanta's 2nd goal at Anfield, Fulham had a very similar clear cut opening to go two nil up in the first leg of the League Cup and they messed it up. If they'd scored, we probably don't go on to win it.

Luck is depending on uncontrollables such as how clinical our opponents are with the big chances and openings we give them. Atalanta rarely made bad decisions in those situations and our luck ran out.

How about we make our own luck by not conceding 3 big chances per game eh?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
If Klopp were staying, Id be going to Real Madrid and seeing what price gets Camavinga out. Hes played well for Real Madrid but at present hes clearly behind 4 or 5 other midfielders to play where he wants to. Hes won everything there already - will probably add a Champions League to that tomorrow - and hes been used as a utility player whos versatility has probably cost him the chance to play where he wants as a 6/8. As much as Im excited by Slot, he doesnt have the Klopp pull. Nor do I think wed spend that fee but hed be phenomenal.

More and more it looks like Osimhen may get stuck in Napoli, his injuries and their asking price being the sticking point. Does that mean that theyd take a more reasonable fee for Kvaratskhelia? For me, hes proven hes elite with a statistically better season than his breakout, despite the side he was in struggling. Hes only 23 and if Napoli were looking to sell at least one asset, I think teams would be smart to look at Kvaratskhelia before they have the security of the Osimhen fee in their back pocket. I personally would sell Diaz if the fee was north of £75m and Kvaratskhelia I think would have greater output. Pie in the sky thinking perhaps.

Neither of those players feel like signings the new regime would make based on past experiences, I just think theres some logic in both, albeit one more far-fetched than the other.

I think the centre half will be someone theres little chatter about, but another forward is important.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:11:40 pm
Ive got us down as having 94.79 xG. So that paints a different picture, and City and Arsenals were higher than youve stated too.

We dont have many injury prone players at all, really. And the number of injuries we had around February and March impacted us significantly, particularly versus City and Arsenal who didnt suffer in the same way.

Im not saying these youth players are guaranteed to be better than the players at our best under Klopp but theyre not worth buying someone over them currently given the ability and potential theyve shown to this point.

Its also been a philosophy of ours in recent years to put more focus on the academy and buying the best youngsters from other academies. Historically we wouldnt have had Bradley or Bajcetic on our academy, nor Clark, Elliott or McConnell. That strategy massively increases your chances of successful graduates making your side. It takes the pressure off transfers to allow you to focus the money on one or two more guaranteed signings.

I was looking at fbref - probably in and of itself shows one of the issues with xG, when different sources can come out with different figures. We do have injury prone players in key positions though? Arsenal did so well this season in part because they were able to put out pretty much 3/4 the same defence for something silly like 35 matchweeks. Even if you think the Robertson/Trent injuries were just bad luck, Konate is our best CB behind VVD and starts fewer than half our games. Jota is our most productive forward, pound for pound, and often the difference maker - only once in his 4 seasons here has he managed more than 22 league appearances a season. Endo probably plays half the number of games he did this year if Jones was fit. We've had injury crises that have been blamed for varying extents for derailing us in 3 of the last 4 seasons, at some point that's not just "unlucky". Our players, on the whole, are not as robust as Arsenal's or City's.

As for it being "not worth" buying players to play over youngsters who may or may not go on to be at the required level, you just can't operate like that as a top club. Otherwise you end up in a cycle of forever waiting for the next crop to kick on, whether they eventually do or don't. By the same logic, Chelsea should be competing for the league in a few years, given they have just as many if not more talented young prospects as we do.

But it comes back to the point of squad vs first 11 - I don't think we need to do much squad-wise, and I have no issue with padding the squad with youngsters. But taking a few positions as example, there's areas we absolutely can improve significantly that I don't think we can be reliant on youth prospects for:

CB - we need a reliable partner for VVD and in the not too distant future, a replacement. Quansah, at his current level, is maybe not ready to be the former and personally I don't think he'll ever be the latter as he simply does not have the speed/agility that the very best CBs have.
LB - we need to find our starting LB for the next iteration of this team - Tsimikas isn't it, players like Beck and Chambers may be talented but they're completely untested at this level and are more likely to go the way of Nico Williams than they are Trent in my opinion.
CM/DM - we need a top class central midfielder who is capable off the ball - Bajcetic might be that, but equal chance he might not be (and I love Bajcetic). McConnell looks tidy but doesn't stand out more than the other promising CMs that have come out of the academy in recent times, ditto Morton.
LW - pretty obvious area to upgrade right now, as we're not getting enough goals from there. Maybe Gakpo moves over, but that's an area that is a gargantuan drop from our peak under Klopp.
RW - we'll need to replace Salah probably in the next 12 months. Doak and Gordon are both miles off being ready and need to go on loan and play some actual senior football before we even consider them in the conversation.

For me CB and CM are the most pressing needs. RW probably needs to wait until next summer when Salah leaves as it will be hard to sell gametime to any potential replacements, and LB will probably depend on Tsimikas. Likewise LW I think is dependent on what Diaz wants to do.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:19:23 pm
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.

I doubt we'd buy him, precisely because he's a bit poor on the ball, and that's a fairly big compromise I think at the type of fee you'd probably be talking (they only bought him for a reported 60m last summer). I wonder whether a loan would be interesting to us though - on the face of it, I know a lot would scoff at us doing something like that, but the DM market isn't great right now and it might buy time for someone more interesting to emerge without committing us to someone we're not totally sold on. Given his limited gametime, it might be of interest to PSG to maybe boost his profile/value given he doesn't appear to have an immediate future there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:19:23 pm
Is there a chance we could have a second stab at Ugarte?

PSG dont really play a 6 in the league. Ruiz, Vitinha and Zaire-Emery seems to be Enriques favoured midfield to play the style he wants and Ugarte has seen his minutes drop off big time, getting less than 2,000 in the league this season.

Hes not great on the ball; tidy probably being the kindest descriptor. But as a destroyer, a defensively sturdy player who helps the defence and the teams structure, I still think he could be fantastic. Hes still only 23, his defensive actions are through the roof (top 1% for tackles, top 3% for interceptions, 95% pass accuracy) and I think hed be the platform we dont presently have when playing Mac as a 6 or relying on Endo, who hasnt got the athleticism needed to be a lone 6 at the very top level. Ugarte profiles like Palhinha, just better at the actual defending. His aerial stats arent great and hes not the biggest but I do think what he enables others around him to do could be really important. Testing the waters might not be a waste of time.

Were unathletic in midfield, in a single pivot Ugarte isnt good enough in the air or on the ball, hes good good defensive awareness and reads the game well so could do a job in a dual pivot but hes not quick/agile enough to make an impact in the premier league as a pure 6, hed be a bench warmer at City and Arsenal so not good enough for us if we aspire to win major trophies
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Were unathletic in midfield, in a single pivot Ugarte isnt good enough in the air or on the ball, hes good good defensive awareness and reads the game well so could do a job in a dual pivot but hes not quick/agile enough to make an impact in the premier league as a pure 6, hed be a bench warmer at City and Arsenal so not good enough for us if we aspire to win major trophies
Hes pretty athletic, certainly more so than the 6 options we presently have. Im not advocating spending a big fee, just positing a thought that he might be someone wed look at if we got wind PSG want to scrape some money back on him.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:29:35 pm
I doubt we'd buy him, precisely because he's a bit poor on the ball, and that's a fairly big compromise I think at the type of fee you'd probably be talking (they only bought him for a reported 60m last summer). I wonder whether a loan would be interesting to us though - on the face of it, I know a lot would scoff at us doing something like that, but the DM market isn't great right now and it might buy time for someone more interesting to emerge without committing us to someone we're not totally sold on. Given his limited gametime, it might be of interest to PSG to maybe boost his profile/value given he doesn't appear to have an immediate future there.
I think thats the main limitation; on the ball. He often picks the right decision for his skill set, which is invariably the easy or simple one. Hes certainly no Fabinho in that department, but who is presently. Thats perhaps why a loan wouldnt be an awful idea, to feel it out. The problem is, we definitely need a dedicated 6 but theres no one obvious about to become elite having emerged last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:08:28 pm
I was looking at fbref - probably in and of itself shows one of the issues with xG, when different sources can come out with different figures. We do have injury prone players in key positions though? Arsenal did so well this season in part because they were able to put out pretty much 3/4 the same defence for something silly like 35 matchweeks. Even if you think the Robertson/Trent injuries were just bad luck, Konate is our best CB behind VVD and starts fewer than half our games. Jota is our most productive forward, pound for pound, and often the difference maker - only once in his 4 seasons here has he managed more than 22 league appearances a season. Endo probably plays half the number of games he did this year if Jones was fit. We've had injury crises that have been blamed for varying extents for derailing us in 3 of the last 4 seasons, at some point that's not just "unlucky". Our players, on the whole, are not as robust as Arsenal's or City's.

As for it being "not worth" buying players to play over youngsters who may or may not go on to be at the required level, you just can't operate like that as a top club. Otherwise you end up in a cycle of forever waiting for the next crop to kick on, whether they eventually do or don't. By the same logic, Chelsea should be competing for the league in a few years, given they have just as many if not more talented young prospects as we do.

But it comes back to the point of squad vs first 11 - I don't think we need to do much squad-wise, and I have no issue with padding the squad with youngsters. But taking a few positions as example, there's areas we absolutely can improve significantly that I don't think we can be reliant on youth prospects for:

CB - we need a reliable partner for VVD and in the not too distant future, a replacement. Quansah, at his current level, is maybe not ready to be the former and personally I don't think he'll ever be the latter as he simply does not have the speed/agility that the very best CBs have.
LB - we need to find our starting LB for the next iteration of this team - Tsimikas isn't it, players like Beck and Chambers may be talented but they're completely untested at this level and are more likely to go the way of Nico Williams than they are Trent in my opinion.
CM/DM - we need a top class central midfielder who is capable off the ball - Bajcetic might be that, but equal chance he might not be (and I love Bajcetic). McConnell looks tidy but doesn't stand out more than the other promising CMs that have come out of the academy in recent times, ditto Morton.
LW - pretty obvious area to upgrade right now, as we're not getting enough goals from there. Maybe Gakpo moves over, but that's an area that is a gargantuan drop from our peak under Klopp.
RW - we'll need to replace Salah probably in the next 12 months. Doak and Gordon are both miles off being ready and need to go on loan and play some actual senior football before we even consider them in the conversation.

For me CB and CM are the most pressing needs. RW probably needs to wait until next summer when Salah leaves as it will be hard to sell gametime to any potential replacements, and LB will probably depend on Tsimikas. Likewise LW I think is dependent on what Diaz wants to do.

Theres different values on different sites because they are different measures, some include ball height, some include defensive positions etc.

Jota and Konate Ill accept but Jones had two freak injuries before this year, nothing repetitive. And thats 3 players, max. In each of the three seasons weve had different injury issues to different players, so then youre blaming the style of play or training, which will be different from now isnt applicable.

We had different centre backs through our title season too, so just because Arsenal did well without rotating this season doesnt make it applicable. City also rotate centre backs often.

I think we have to rely on youngsters to make up a significant portion of the squad in the future to allow us to sign the players needed to compete with City. Its just not cost effective to spread our resources filling it up otherwise, when Quansah, Bradley, Clark, Doak, Danns, McConnell etc. can provide that cover. Buying players of their quality or better would cost millions that we can save.

I agree on the areas we could improve but DM depends on the style of play, how we play and where Trent plays. Right wing depends on what we do with Elliott and Szoboszlai. Centre Back depends on Van den Berg. Left back isnt a massive priority and Beck looks good from what hes shown, plus I think the issues with Tsimikas and partly Robertson was our use of them more defensively which we moved away from later on and it helped. Left wing Im not bothered about upgrading. Diaz was great last season when he found form after a troubling period for him personally and any of Jota, Gakpo and Nunez can play there too.

Im not saying we dont upgrade in those areas. Im saying if we do, we do from a position of strength, and I dont expect all of them to be upgraded as we dont need to. Concentrate on two then utilise the strength we have in depth elsewhere.  And if we dont sign people in certain areas, people need to remember what we have and what happened this year with the likes of Quansah and Bradley.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
i agre, or maybe Third behind Gomez  ;D  or maybe your way around but joe is also a tremendous cb, its just he's also a tremendous fb on either side and inverted damn well too and we needed him more in those spots. Under estimating his cb ability because he didn't play there much last year is probably a mistake imo.

What they both have is great reading of the game and truly elite speed. Ibra also has elite physicality but Joes no powder puff either.  Very very difficult to replicate. 

By all means if we want to bring in a hincapie or somebody else whose maybe perhaps someday going to replace vvd, sure but with those 3 and quansah whose probably already the guy whose going to replace vvd someday its a decent 4 pack as is.  Virgils too old Quansahs too young Gomez is not a cb Konates always hurt......not sure im completely sold on all that. 

Edit tbf with the non stop games you can make a good argument you now need 5 centre backs minimum, with versatility all the more welcome still. So really we do need to replace the Superb Giraffe somewhere on the axis of age and quality around his level, which was high.  Yes we need a cb and a good one. But the other guys still here are pretty good too for me. Also, If Sepp could translate a good german showing into the Prem thats a fifth guy right there, and depending on long term planning thats extra money saved, tons of.

100% I love Quansah but we have struggled with him at right center half becuse he is nowhere near as quick as Konate/Gomez which is key for how we played with Trent pushing up.

Konate is just class, yes he had a drop of form this season and seemed a space cadet a few games but overall he is a dominant 1 v 1 beast as you say, like Van Dijk. You simply can't get that player from outside the club unless you are paying silly money.

The key is keeping him fit, player availability must be top of our list of things we can do as a club better.

I'm really interested in what Van Den Berg can do.. Some big players he's rubbing shoulders with, whilst playing for a relegation team and he's a beast in the air and really quick.

https://www.whoscored.com/Articles/E4cJdMD2LEiTM4tkXjU1pg/Show/Saka-among-the-best-rated-in-U21-Team-of-the-Season

"The best rated centre-back in the Bundesliga this season, Sepp van den Berg is a man in demand this summer following an impressive campaign for Mainz. The young Dutchman ranked second for aerial duels won (173) and shots blocked (36), and fourth for clearances (154), in the Bundesliga this season."



(Calafiori is class also, to be honest I'd happily sign any of the players in that image :D)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I have a hard time looking at Joe as a CB. He hasn't played their consistently for us since 19/20. If Slot looks at him that way and he can return to his previous form, great, but I would be wary about going into next season having not replaced Matip and assuming Joe can step in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:10:23 pm
I have a hard time looking at Joe as a CB. He hasn't played their consistently for us since 19/20. If Slot looks at him that way and he can return to his previous form, great, but I would be wary about going into next season having not replaced Matip and assuming Joe can step in.

Quansah replaces Matip next season not Joe, there was very little overlap between them. Joe is our cover for all four positions along the back. Konate and someone else, maybe Van den Berg are the other centre backs. If we buy, itll be because van den berg has been sold; in my opinion, but Slot will want to talk to him first Id imagine.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:24 pm


Who actually said they were nonsense? Was it Arne Slot?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:21:12 pm
Who actually said they were nonsense? Was it Arne Slot?

That was last summers quote. Suggesting we wanted more for him then and definitely now after his best season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:24:42 pm
That was last summers quote. Suggesting we wanted more for him then and definitely now after his best season.

Who said it was nonsense though. Someone said it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:16:06 pm
Quansah replaces Matip next season not Joe, there was very little overlap between them. Joe is our cover for all four positions along the back. Konate and someone else, maybe Van den Berg are the other centre backs. If we buy, itll be because van den berg has been sold; in my opinion, but Slot will want to talk to him first Id imagine.
I would prefer we just sign another CB if that's the case. Having Joe cover three positions at the back, while only having 3 dedicated senior CBs is a slippery slope.
