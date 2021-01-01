Ive got us down as having 94.79 xG. So that paints a different picture, and City and Arsenals were higher than youve stated too.



We dont have many injury prone players at all, really. And the number of injuries we had around February and March impacted us significantly, particularly versus City and Arsenal who didnt suffer in the same way.



Im not saying these youth players are guaranteed to be better than the players at our best under Klopp but theyre not worth buying someone over them currently given the ability and potential theyve shown to this point.



Its also been a philosophy of ours in recent years to put more focus on the academy and buying the best youngsters from other academies. Historically we wouldnt have had Bradley or Bajcetic on our academy, nor Clark, Elliott or McConnell. That strategy massively increases your chances of successful graduates making your side. It takes the pressure off transfers to allow you to focus the money on one or two more guaranteed signings.



I was looking at fbref - probably in and of itself shows one of the issues with xG, when different sources can come out with different figures. We do have injury prone players in key positions though? Arsenal did so well this season in part because they were able to put out pretty much 3/4 the same defence for something silly like 35 matchweeks. Even if you think the Robertson/Trent injuries were just bad luck, Konate is our best CB behind VVD and starts fewer than half our games. Jota is our most productive forward, pound for pound, and often the difference maker - only once in his 4 seasons here has he managed more than 22 league appearances a season. Endo probably plays half the number of games he did this year if Jones was fit. We've had injury crises that have been blamed for varying extents for derailing us in 3 of the last 4 seasons, at some point that's not just "unlucky". Our players, on the whole, are not as robust as Arsenal's or City's.As for it being "not worth" buying players to play over youngsters who may or may not go on to be at the required level, you just can't operate like that as a top club. Otherwise you end up in a cycle of forever waiting for the next crop to kick on, whether they eventually do or don't. By the same logic, Chelsea should be competing for the league in a few years, given they have just as many if not more talented young prospects as we do.But it comes back to the point of squad vs first 11 - I don't think we need to do much squad-wise, and I have no issue with padding the squad with youngsters. But taking a few positions as example, there's areas we absolutely can improve significantly that I don't think we can be reliant on youth prospects for:CB - we need a reliable partner for VVD and in the not too distant future, a replacement. Quansah, at his current level, is maybe not ready to be the former and personally I don't think he'll ever be the latter as he simply does not have the speed/agility that the very best CBs have.LB - we need to find our starting LB for the next iteration of this team - Tsimikas isn't it, players like Beck and Chambers may be talented but they're completely untested at this level and are more likely to go the way of Nico Williams than they are Trent in my opinion.CM/DM - we need a top class central midfielder who is capable off the ball - Bajcetic might be that, but equal chance he might not be (and I love Bajcetic). McConnell looks tidy but doesn't stand out more than the other promising CMs that have come out of the academy in recent times, ditto Morton.LW - pretty obvious area to upgrade right now, as we're not getting enough goals from there. Maybe Gakpo moves over, but that's an area that is a gargantuan drop from our peak under Klopp.RW - we'll need to replace Salah probably in the next 12 months. Doak and Gordon are both miles off being ready and need to go on loan and play some actual senior football before we even consider them in the conversation.For me CB and CM are the most pressing needs. RW probably needs to wait until next summer when Salah leaves as it will be hard to sell gametime to any potential replacements, and LB will probably depend on Tsimikas. Likewise LW I think is dependent on what Diaz wants to do.