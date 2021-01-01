« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 19793 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,578
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #520 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm »
Quote
Caoimhin Kelleher has indicated he wants to play regular football next season. However, he would not be allowed to leave cheaply with Liverpool having described bids last summer of £15million for him as nonsense.

[@_pauljoyce]
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,544
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #521 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:32:26 pm
We stopped getting lucky defensively. Atalanta and United punished almost every single clearcut chance that we gave them.

Our goals are good enoughand we score in virtually every goal which should be good enough in most games if we keep clean sheets. We need to learn how to close games out because even with a 4-0 lead, we still weren't home and dry against Spurs. We had a 2-goal but still we weren't comfortable.

United really overperformed though

Not sure you can say we get lucky defensively. Our xG against and goals against are very similar except for the impact of Alisson, so strikers against us are doing as youd expect but we have the best keeper in the world.

Agree we can get better defensively as a unit which will help now the lines ahead of them have had more time together with another preseason and more energy in their legs. Plus a midfielder in to replace Thiago with someone who plays next year will help reduce the toll all round.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #522 on: Today at 05:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:24 pm


His price must have rocketed after this season. It'd be a shame to see him go as he's a great keeper and still improving. I'm sure some of that will be down to training with the world's best too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #523 on: Today at 05:53:46 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:45:43 pm
Not sure you can say we get lucky defensively. Our xG against and goals against are very similar except for the impact of Alisson, so strikers against us are doing as youd expect but we have the best keeper in the world.

Agree we can get better defensively as a unit which will help now the lines ahead of them have had more time together with another preseason and more energy in their legs. Plus a midfielder in to replace Thiago with someone who plays next year will help reduce the toll all round.
Luck is a factor when you routinely give away 2-3 big chances per game.

When you look at Atalanta's 2nd goal at Anfield, Fulham had a very similar clear cut opening to go two nil up in the first leg of the League Cup and they messed it up. If they'd scored, we probably don't go on to win it.

Luck is depending on uncontrollables such as how clinical our opponents are with the big chances and openings we give them. Atalanta rarely made bad decisions in those situations and our luck ran out.

How about we make our own luck by not conceding 3 big chances per game eh?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 