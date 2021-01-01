Not sure you can say we get lucky defensively. Our xG against and goals against are very similar except for the impact of Alisson, so strikers against us are doing as youd expect but we have the best keeper in the world.
Agree we can get better defensively as a unit which will help now the lines ahead of them have had more time together with another preseason and more energy in their legs. Plus a midfielder in to replace Thiago with someone who plays next year will help reduce the toll all round.
Luck is a factor when you routinely give away 2-3 big chances per game.
When you look at Atalanta's 2nd goal at Anfield, Fulham had a very similar clear cut opening to go two nil up in the first leg of the League Cup and they messed it up. If they'd scored, we probably don't go on to win it.
Luck is depending on uncontrollables such as how clinical our opponents are with the big chances and openings we give them. Atalanta rarely made bad decisions in those situations and our luck ran out.
How about we make our own luck by not conceding 3 big chances per game eh?