Not directed at just you specifically because I know it's not necessarily what you're saying here, but I feel like there's an awful lot of stock being placed in the fairly vague "we're in transition" explanation for seemingly everything negative anyone can identify about last season, like it's a given that with time, all those issues will improve just by virtue of the players being more settled.



It's true, we signed quite a few players (though to be honest, 4 is hardly a game changing amount when only 2 of them were probably envisaged as regular starters) but it's hardly a top to bottom upheaval nor is it really significantly more than other PL sides. More to the point, you'd have expected it to start to look better as the season wore on and players adjusted, not look progressively worse. We binned two midfielders who never played, and another two who basically couldn't run, and replaced them with players who could. We got better as a result, but it doesn't automatically mean that across the board we got the *right* players, and that it's just a matter of time before we see that come to fruition.



Calling it a transitional season doesn't suddenly make Endo a top class 6, or Gravenberch a pressing/defensive god. It doesn't make MacAllister quicker or more able to cover counter attacks. It doesn't fix Trent's ongoing defensive issues, fix Konate's muscles or make VVD 5 years younger. I don't think it's as simple as saying we conceded LOADS but ah, we're in transition, it's fine. There are still personnel issues at play (not just in defence, but throughout the side). Some of those could/might be fixed or mitigated by a change to the structural make-up of the team, but we're already making allowances elsewhere - allowances for Trent, who's not the most dilligent defender. Allowances for Salah, who doesn't really fit the all-action press or get through all that much defensive work. Allowances for MacAllister, who probably needs to be partnered with someone more physical to cover for being a bit slow.



I think those personnel issues are most apparent at CB - if you take VVD out (for injury or rest), the group looks really very average to be honest, certainly for our level of aspiration.



Within a year we replaced our entire set of senior midfielders, either with transfers or elevating the status of youth players. It's a massive transition all focused in one area, not too much the different levels of experience in pressure situations from one group to the other.Transitioning is a factor, as are injuries, as is our form post dropping out of the title race, as is the age of our squad, as is bad luck (I'm calling it bad luck so as to not debate officials here but other put will categorise it otherwise). To my mind, we beat Villa and West Ham if we haven't dropped out of the title race and put in better performances against Everton too. For United, Palace and Everton we also improve our performances if we aren't dealing with a crossover of rustiness and fatigue. We then have the decisions against Spurs and Man City that we can quite rightly say cost us points. All of those bits are factors not specifically to do with the quality of our players.You are going to have some issues in a season, but we had an awful lot of issues and came out with 82 points. With that context, I don't see how people can write these players off. There are some quite simple things that could have changed to see us at 90+ points this season, with this group of players. No catestrophic error vs Spurs, a penalty vs City, something to play for vs Villa, no wrong pass by Quansah to Fernandes and that's an additional 9 points.We can look at the bigger picture but a couple of moments throughout the season held us back. That doesn't change the defensive issues we showed at times, but it does suggest calls to get rid of any of our players should perhaps be tempered a little more, and anyone painting us as somehow not capable of challenging may need to think again.Yes Klopp is leaving, but the wisdom he imparted to the players remains and can be built on with new ideas, new knowledge. Slot isn't Klopp, but that can be a good thing for the players who have only known Klopp for a significant amount of time. I don't expect Slot to push us on massively next season, but I also don't expect there to be a massive drop off either because we do have the personnel to keep moving forward, and come 2025-26, I do expect us to challenge for the title with 90% of the same squad as we have today.After the transfer window I was of the mind that two signings per summer would do us and my mind hasn't changed on that. If anything it's reduced given the promise of Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConnell and Danns, but I stick with two as some level of change is good and it allows us to refresh the squad just a bit to avoid the need for transitional seasons down the line.I can see others don't agree, but I think our squad is up there with the best in the world, in terms of depth, flexibility, age and quality. As a club, we've done a great job it getting it to this point. I've never known us have so much depth in quality throughout the squad. It would be a shame to start dismantling that work now before it's potential is realised.82 points is our base. A few areas of fine-tuning and a bit more luck and this young squad is set up to win major honours more the next several years.