Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:26:05 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:54:14 am
Are we really expecting a 33 year old Virgil to play 50+ games next season. Really think we need to manage his minutes if we are to see him at his very best. One game a week hopefully. Thats why itd be ideal if we could bring in a left sided centre back to allow for more rotation.

I think you have to build your squad in such as way that in every position the drop-off between 1st choice and 2nd choice is as close to inexistant as possible (or adds a different dimension, at the very least). Then you need to add a 3rd player who can cover multiple positions, maybe not as well as the first 2 but can be the guy in multiple positions. Suspension, game-load management, injuries, form... they all play in.

Anyone thinking that a 33 year old who had been run hard for multiple seasons and had at least one serious injury should play more than 50 (fifty! Crikey, modern football, eh?) of our games or shouldn't be earmarked for replacement in a season or 2, is either extremely optimistic or runs a horse placenta clinic somewhere.

H&S is 100% spot on, we need a starting-caliber left sided CB from somewhere, inside the club or a transfer.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:28:02 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:37 am
It looks very good on paper, but that depth relies on fitness from a 33 year old Virgil, as well as Gomez and Konate. It's kinda reminiscent of the midfield situation from a couple of years ago, which admittedly, I was wrong about at the time. You can see why the idea of waiting and seeing with our defence brings back bad memories for some.

Virgil hasn't showed signs of slowing down. It could come quickly but he isn't that old for a centre back and its a less taxing position than midfield. I wouldn't be trying to prejudge it.

Gomez has only missed five games through injury in three seasons. Whatever issues he had are in the past. He's only 27 and has a good future ahead of him.

Konate had one minor injury last year but does struggle with more than one game per week, but we have three other centre backs who can play next to Virgil to rotate in for him. He's young too.

The midfield season the issue was age catching up. Our defence is not old. The five have an average age of 25.4, and only Virgil is old enough to worry about legs and I just don't see it coming soon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:29:36 am
I admire the optimism of some fans but do we really think James Pearce would be saying weve set a £20m asking price for SVDB if there was a chance he was going to be in the running as a starting player for us next season?

Hes done well to get to where he is but I think well be looking for a better athlete and someone ideally suited to playing the left side of defence. Sepp looks a lower end of the premier league defender at best.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:37:20 am
Im so old I watched Mbuemo playing in the Championship pre Covid. I like him but dont think wed sign him. He does make very good runs. His greatest strength is his movement rather than being an out and out dribbler. A wide forward who likes to get in behind and get goals rather than a winger who will assist. In theory the kind of forward Klopp liked. Not quite sure how that fits with what Slot would want.

Either way, I dont think hes quiet at the level wed want to be going for but I do think he could do well at a bigger club than Brentford.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:41:35 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:29:36 am
I admire the optimism of some fans but do we really think James Pearce would be saying weve set a £20m asking price for SVDB if there was a chance he was going to be in the running as a starting player for us next season?

Hes done well to get to where he is but I think well be looking for a better athlete and someone ideally suited to playing the left side of defence. Sepp looks a lower end of the premier league defender at best.

James Pearce is not necessarily gospel anymore, unfortunately. Even if the asking price is true, it doesn't mean we are set on getting rid, it could be a case of if someone meets it we will replace him, and if not we will be fine with him as fifth choice. We've set the asking price on others before like Phillips and they've end up in the squad.

He is supposed to have been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga last year, so definitely better than bottom end of the Premier League. It feels like one of those where if we didn't have him, someone would be suggesting we buy him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:41:36 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:37 am
It looks very good on paper, but that depth relies on fitness from a 33 year old Virgil, as well as Gomez and Konate. It's kinda reminiscent of the midfield situation from a couple of years ago, which admittedly, I was wrong about at the time. You can see why the idea of waiting and seeing with our defence brings back bad memories for some.

Yeah I think we're in listing warm bodies territory here, as you say it happened with the midfield in the past. It's not just about fitness/durability (where there are questionmarks), but about the player-specific qualities.

Virgil - still undisputed but will need his minutes managed, really don't think he should be playing twice a week for the whole season
Konate - class, but completely unreliable
Gomez - hasn't played CB at a good level in a number of years now (hand on heart I thought he was awful last season at CB, but superb this season at FB)
Quansah - still young and developing
VDB - never played in this league or at this level - total unknown quantity

You're talking only really one reliably fit, proven top level CB, and looking longer-term beyond just this season he might not even be here next summer. There's absolutely room (and need for) a young, quality CB who is going to be a mainstay in defence - the above are all good players, but if you asked me should we building our defence around any of them the answer is no, for a variety of reasons.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:51:06 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:28:02 am
Virgil hasn't showed signs of slowing down. It could come quickly but he isn't that old for a centre back and its a less taxing position than midfield. I wouldn't be trying to prejudge it.

Gomez has only missed five games through injury in three seasons. Whatever issues he had are in the past. He's only 27 and has a good future ahead of him.

Konate had one minor injury last year but does struggle with more than one game per week, but we have three other centre backs who can play next to Virgil to rotate in for him. He's young too.

The midfield season the issue was age catching up. Our defence is not old. The five have an average age of 25.4, and only Virgil is old enough to worry about legs and I just don't see it coming soon.

I'd love to agree with you but I think Virg did show some signs of slowing down towards the end of the season. Nothing drastic, and I'd still have him over almost any CB in the world, but I do think we need to keep an eye on life after Van Dijk at this stage.

With regards to Gomez, you're probably right and it's maybe his past that's clouding my view on his likely availability. But I would also say, he hasn't played at CB very often in the last couple of years.

Anyway, I'm certainly not going to be kicking down any doors if we don't sign a CB, it's just that if we're discussing where our priorities lie, I'd probably have CB (one that can also play LB would be a bonus) quite high.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:54:10 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:41:36 am
Yeah I think we're in listing warm bodies territory here, as you say it happened with the midfield in the past. It's not just about fitness/durability (where there are questionmarks), but about the player-specific qualities.

Virgil - still undisputed but will need his minutes managed, really don't think he should be playing twice a week for the whole season
Konate - class, but completely unreliable
Gomez - hasn't played CB at a good level in a number of years now (hand on heart I thought he was awful last season at CB, but superb this season at FB)
Quansah - still young and developing
VDB - never played in this league or at this level - total unknown quantity

You're talking only really one reliably fit, proven top level CB, and looking longer-term beyond just this season he might not even be here next summer. There's absolutely room (and need for) a young, quality CB who is going to be a mainstay in defence - the above are all good players, but if you asked me should we building our defence around any of them the answer is no, for a variety of reasons.

Yep, agree completely with this. And it's entirely with a high level of respect for the CB options we already have - they're great - we just need to add to them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:55:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:20 am
Im so old I watched Mbuemo playing in the Championship pre Covid. I like him but dont think wed sign him. He does make very good runs. His greatest strength is his movement rather than being an out and out dribbler. A wide forward who likes to get in behind and get goals rather than a winger who will assist. In theory the kind of forward Klopp liked. Not quite sure how that fits with what Slot would want.

Either way, I dont think hes quiet at the level wed want to be going for but I do think he could do well at a bigger club than Brentford.

Yeah that was my first thought too - seems more in the mould of a Klopp forward than a Slot forward (or what we're led to believe is a Slot forward). Think as a squad player he'd be great but think we ought to be looking to either improve the first 11 now, or be looking for a player who will go into the first 11 when Salah leaves, and don't think Mbuemo is either, though he's a good player.

Been linked to us before, hasn't he? It's funny seeing links from the past 18 months or so being recycled now, of all summers. The manager has changed, and the balance of power when it comes to decision making regarding targets has changed, so not sure it necessarily follows that we'll have interest in the same players now as we have previously.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:12:40 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:33 am
It's very difficult to unpick the structural from the individual though. And given Klopp's brilliance I'm slightly reluctant to seek refuge in structural issues.

Agree. Arguably the best manager in the world (certainly top 3), with a better head to head vs Guardiola, it's mental to suggest structural/tactical.

It's personnel that is the issue.

For four years, August 18 to August 22, we did have the personnel (bar the half season with no senior CB).

What we didn't do was maintain it by refreshing the team when needed.

Jurgen's first full two years, and last two years (the second last one being the worst), we were leaky defensively as we lacked personnel in key areas. That first half of 2018 with Virgil, then Fabinho, then Alisson brought in, plugged all the holes we had up to that point. When one of them fell off, Fabinho (as well as some of the 8s getting on), the hole reopened, and the barrier to the back four and gk was gone.

Don't think anyone would be having a discussion about "structural" had we brought in the adequate replacement(s). Chances are we'd have another big pot had we done so.

The structure was right, it was immensely successful, but the structure depends on the components being there for it to operate efficiently.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:25:24 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Agree. Arguably the best manager in the world (certainly top 3), with a better head to head vs Guardiola, it's mental to suggest structural/tactical.

It's personnel that is the issue.

For four years, August 18 to August 22, we did have the personnel (bar the half season with no senior CB).

What we didn't do was maintain it by refreshing the team when needed.

Jurgen's first full two years, and last two years (the second last one being the worst), we were leaky defensively as we lacked personnel in key areas. That first half of 2018 with Virgil, then Fabinho, then Alisson brought in, plugged all the holes we had up to that point. When one of them fell off, Fabinho (as well as some of the 8s getting on), the hole reopened, and the barrier to the back four and gk was gone.

Don't think anyone would be having a discussion about "structural" had we brought in the adequate replacement(s). Chances are we'd have another big pot had we done so.

The structure was right, it was immensely successful, but the structure depends on the components being there for it to operate efficiently.

Structural issues doesnt mean laying the blame at Klopps feet. Most sides in transition will have structural issues, thats why nobody expects to win the league in a season where areas of the side have been overhauled and new fairly dramatic changes are introduced at the same point, its also why we almost certainly wont win the league next year.

We werent unsuccessful either. 82 points and a cup win with a young squad is not to be sniffed at, and lays a good foundation to build upon with tweaks rather than any overhauls.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:27:41 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:29:36 am
I admire the optimism of some fans but do we really think James Pearce would be saying weve set a £20m asking price for SVDB if there was a chance he was going to be in the running as a starting player for us next season?

Hes done well to get to where he is but I think well be looking for a better athlete and someone ideally suited to playing the left side of defence. Sepp looks a lower end of the premier league defender at best.
What are you even basing this on?  Hes had better loans at a more established level than Quansah before he broke into our team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:54:00 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:25:24 pm
Structural issues doesnt mean laying the blame at Klopps feet. Most sides in transition will have structural issues, thats why nobody expects to win the league in a season where areas of the side have been overhauled and new fairly dramatic changes are introduced at the same point, its also why we almost certainly wont win the league next year.

We werent unsuccessful either. 82 points and a cup win with a young squad is not to be sniffed at, and lays a good foundation to build upon with tweaks rather than any overhauls.
Yeah it's the blanket analogy as well isn't it. How much did we give up defensively to try and create chances/goals for this team? I think a fair bit and don't really have an issue with that. I think that was the best way for this side to get the most points this year. We were an amazing attacking team, if Klopp had stayed I'm sure they'd have worked on rebalancing it+getting new players in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:54:00 pm
Yeah it's the blanket analogy as well isn't it. How much did we give up defensively to try and create chances/goals for this team? I think a fair bit and don't really have an issue with that. I think that was the best way for this side to get the most points this year. We were an amazing attacking team, if Klopp had stayed I'm sure they'd have worked on rebalancing it+getting new players in.

Yeah exactly. Even the best managers need to adjust to get the balance right, but its incredibly tough to shift things up much mid-season. I have no doubt with Klopp wed have been pushing 90+ points next season, even without significant additions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:08:49 pm
I think where a lot of the aggro comes from in here is the complete dismissal of the players we either have or who are developing by some. I think I'd like to sign a centre back, but I'm not going to be spitting mad if they decide Van Der Berg is ready to step up either, but for some that would be 'mingebag' territory.

Ditto in midfield where if Slot wants to take a look at Morton, Carvalho et al and some like Szobozlai in different positions I'd say that's more than fair enough, but it'd be torch and pitchfork time in here.

The only place I can genuinely see an absolute stone dead need for an addition is up front, because Salah is aging and almost out of contract, Jota is oft-injured, and Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz likely won't carry us through all season, and there's only really Danns, Koumas and Gordon below in the youth ranks, who probably need a bit longer to break through.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:59:18 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:08:49 pm
I think where a lot of the aggro comes from in here is the complete dismissal of the players we either have or who are developing by some. I think I'd like to sign a centre back, but I'm not going to be spitting mad if they decide Van Der Berg is ready to step up either, but for some that would be 'mingebag' territory.

Ditto in midfield where if Slot wants to take a look at Morton, Carvalho et al and some like Szobozlai in different positions I'd say that's more than fair enough, but it'd be torch and pitchfork time in here.

The only place I can genuinely see an absolute stone dead need for an addition is up front, because Salah is aging and almost out of contract, Jota is oft-injured, and Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz likely won't carry us through all season, and there's only really Danns, Koumas and Gordon below in the youth ranks, who probably need a bit longer to break through.

Yeah, absolutely agree with this.

Even in the front line I think we have options in Doak and Carvalho depending on how we want to play, plus Szoboszlai, Elliott and Jones have all played their in the past.

Without any additions we are in a strong position to improve next year though if we dont thats understandable given the change in management, wholl need time to tweak things as they see fit. With additions, of which well probably see a couple, we are in a great place to challenge on all fronts once we click into gear under Slot.

If anything, the biggest red flag for me on the new set up would be if they tried to change too much.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:22:29 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:41:35 am
James Pearce is not necessarily gospel anymore, unfortunately. Even if the asking price is true, it doesn't mean we are set on getting rid, it could be a case of if someone meets it we will replace him, and if not we will be fine with him as fifth choice. We've set the asking price on others before like Phillips and they've end up in the squad.

He is supposed to have been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga last year, so definitely better than bottom end of the Premier League. It feels like one of those where if we didn't have him, someone would be suggesting we buy him.

He played for a relegation candidate, Klopps had years to look at him and has never kept him around. Hes a solid player but no more than that. Having some solid numbers in Germany really helps with selling him on. We had them both at the club last summer and kept Quansah and loaned Sepp out, despite Sepp being more experienced.

I know were all proud as punch of the young players we sign and develop but Sepp wont have a career here, I can guarantee it. That the club are only asking for £20m for him from other premier league clubs speaks volumes. We wouldnt dream of asking for a fee for a player who had the potential to stay here. The lessons from Brewster, Wilson etc have taught us everything we need to know in this circumstance. Hell be sold to fund a better player, ie Pacho or Colwill. Someone like Carvalho will be in a similar situation if he goes out on loan again. Theyre going out on loan to develop and increase their value for when we sell them. Its ok to accept that and not think that every youngster is a stroke of genius just waiting to unfold.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:34:35 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:59:18 pm
Yeah, absolutely agree with this.

Even in the front line I think we have options in Doak and Carvalho depending on how we want to play, plus Szoboszlai, Elliott and Jones have all played their in the past.

Without any additions we are in a strong position to improve next year though if we dont thats understandable given the change in management, wholl need time to tweak things as they see fit. With additions, of which well probably see a couple, we are in a great place to challenge on all fronts once we click into gear under Slot.

If anything, the biggest red flag for me on the new set up would be if they tried to change too much.

I don't agree at all. We are a very rich club with solid foundations thanks to our success with Klopp. We should be aiming to win and we won't with this midfield and attack no matter who is the manager.

We were successful because we were the best high pressing direct team in the world thanks to Klopp and having world class players who suited this style. Now even if Slot style is great we don't have the world class players in attack and midfield only Salah and Mac are.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:50:43 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:34:35 pm
I don't agree at all. We are a very rich club with solid foundations thanks to our success with Klopp. We should be aiming to win and we won't with this midfield and attack no matter who is the manager.

We were successful because we were the best high pressing direct team in the world thanks to Klopp and having world class players who suited this style. Now even if Slot style is great we don't have the world class players in attack and midfield only Salah and Mac are.




I agree with you. Klopp was able to milk as much as he could using the players he had even though some were world class. I don't expect Slot to be able to keep up the same standards especially initially. Even Jurgen struggled when he had inferior players. We have a very good bunch of young players coming through but we also need several more players who are already world class or close to it. In order to stay in the top 4 we need to make sure that we keep refreshing the first team and not let it get weaker as players age.

It's a brutal league and the top teams need to have exceptional squads to compete. Other than MacAllister we have no midfield players who are guaranteed to start. We have some very capable midfielders but none are definite starters. Szoboszlai and Elliott are close especially if they improve but we are missing one dominant midfielder (probably a DM). Our forwards have been hit and miss and we could do with one who can consistently score (a bit like Mo has been). Jota is excellent when he is fit but we cannot rely on him.

I really think that if we bring in a dominant midfield player and a striker who scores then we will be knocking at the door again for champions. We maybe need another centre back and possibly right back but for me these are lower priority.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:54:49 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:25:24 pm
Structural issues doesnt mean laying the blame at Klopps feet. Most sides in transition will have structural issues, thats why nobody expects to win the league in a season where areas of the side have been overhauled and new fairly dramatic changes are introduced at the same point, its also why we almost certainly wont win the league next year.

We werent unsuccessful either. 82 points and a cup win with a young squad is not to be sniffed at, and lays a good foundation to build upon with tweaks rather than any overhauls.

Not directed at just you specifically because I know it's not necessarily what you're saying here, but I feel like there's an awful lot of stock being placed in the fairly vague "we're in transition" explanation for seemingly everything negative anyone can identify about last season, like it's a given that with time, all those issues will improve just by virtue of the players being more settled.

It's true, we signed quite a few players (though to be honest, 4 is hardly a game changing amount when only 2 of them were probably envisaged as regular starters) but it's hardly a top to bottom upheaval nor is it really significantly more than other PL sides. More to the point, you'd have expected it to start to look better as the season wore on and players adjusted, not look progressively worse. We binned two midfielders who never played, and another two who basically couldn't run, and replaced them with players who could. We got better as a result, but it doesn't automatically mean that across the board we got the *right* players, and that it's just a matter of time before we see that come to fruition.

Calling it a transitional season doesn't suddenly make Endo a top class 6, or Gravenberch a pressing/defensive god. It doesn't make MacAllister quicker or more able to cover counter attacks. It doesn't fix Trent's ongoing defensive issues, fix Konate's muscles or make VVD 5 years younger. I don't think it's as simple as saying we conceded LOADS but ah, we're in transition, it's fine. There are still personnel issues at play (not just in defence, but throughout the side). Some of those could/might be fixed or mitigated by a change to the structural make-up of the team, but we're already making allowances elsewhere - allowances for Trent, who's not the most dilligent defender. Allowances for Salah, who doesn't really fit the all-action press or get through all that much defensive work. Allowances for MacAllister, who probably needs to be partnered with someone more physical to cover for being a bit slow.

I think those personnel issues are most apparent at CB - if you take VVD out (for injury or rest), the group looks really very average to be honest, certainly for our level of aspiration.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:54:51 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:22:29 pm
He played for a relegation candidate, Klopps had years to look at him and has never kept him around. Hes a solid player but no more than that. Having some solid numbers in Germany really helps with selling him on. We had them both at the club last summer and kept Quansah and loaned Sepp out, despite Sepp being more experienced.

I know were all proud as punch of the young players we sign and develop but Sepp wont have a career here, I can guarantee it. That the club are only asking for £20m for him from other premier league clubs speaks volumes. We wouldnt dream of asking for a fee for a player who had the potential to stay here. The lessons from Brewster, Wilson etc have taught us everything we need to know in this circumstance. Hell be sold to fund a better player, ie Pacho or Colwill. Someone like Carvalho will be in a similar situation if he goes out on loan again. Theyre going out on loan to develop and increase their value for when we sell them. Its ok to accept that and not think that every youngster is a stroke of genius just waiting to unfold.

Relegation candidates who had the 6th best defensive record in the Bundesliga. Their issue was goals, not conceding them.  I'm not saying he'll stay, I'm saying if he stays I don't see an issue with it. Why rule him out when there's a chance he could stay?

Obviously not every young player will come through, but those who we get to play at the level of van den Berg should be considered.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:34:35 pm
I don't agree at all. We are a very rich club with solid foundations thanks to our success with Klopp. We should be aiming to win and we won't with this midfield and attack no matter who is the manager.

We were successful because we were the best high pressing direct team in the world thanks to Klopp and having world class players who suited this style. Now even if Slot style is great we don't have the world class players in attack and midfield only Salah and Mac are.


We scored 1 more goal this season than in the title winning season, the attack is world class. What isn't is the balance. A change in style might help, as will new ideas and of course we will bring in a couple of players to replace the squad spaces left by those departing.

Whilst one in each line might help, we do not need to overhaul the midfield or attack. If we have a 4-2-3-1 with Jones and Mac and double pivot, Szoboszlai in front, and something like Diaz, Gakpo and Salah in the 3 attacking positions then we will be fine next year to be hitting 80+ again and make the Champions League Quarter Finals, whilst we find our feet with a new manager. That's with Endo, Bajcetic, Gravenberch and Clark in reserve for the double pivot plus the option of Trent, Elliott and Carvalho for the 10 and Jota or Nunez up top.

It's an embarrassement of riches, and adding a couple of names to that will only make us stronger.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:58:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:43 am
Have these sporting and technical director roles started or what? Get some signings and get some contracts sorted you lazy pricks.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:09:00 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:54:51 pm
Relegation candidates who had the 6th best defensive record in the Bundesliga. Their issue was goals, not conceding them.  I'm not saying he'll stay, I'm saying if he stays I don't see an issue with it. Why rule him out when there's a chance he could stay?

Obviously not every young player will come through, but those who we get to play at the level of van den Berg should be considered.

We scored 1 more goal this season than in the title winning season, the attack is world class. What isn't is the balance. A change in style might help, as will new ideas and of course we will bring in a couple of players to replace the squad spaces left by those departing.

Whilst one in each line might help, we do not need to overhaul the midfield or attack. If we have a 4-2-3-1 with Jones and Mac and double pivot, Szoboszlai in front, and something like Diaz, Gakpo and Salah in the 3 attacking positions then we will be fine next year to be hitting 80+ again and make the Champions League Quarter Finals, whilst we find our feet with a new manager. That's with Endo, Bajcetic, Gravenberch and Clark in reserve for the double pivot plus the option of Trent, Elliott and Carvalho for the 10 and Jota or Nunez up top.

It's an embarrassement of riches, and adding a couple of names to that will only make us stronger.

I don't think it is. A world class attack is a ruthless one.
It depends on how much you rate the current players and for me we went from having a balanced midfield to having a one man midfield in Mac and from the best forward line in the world to three players playing like an international team attack who doesn't train together often.

We should be aiming to have the best forward line in the world and the best midfield.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:12:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:20 am
Im so old I watched Mbuemo playing in the Championship pre Covid. I like him but dont think wed sign him. He does make very good runs. His greatest strength is his movement rather than being an out and out dribbler. A wide forward who likes to get in behind and get goals rather than a winger who will assist. In theory the kind of forward Klopp liked. Not quite sure how that fits with what Slot would want.

Either way, I dont think hes quiet at the level wed want to be going for but I do think he could do well at a bigger club than Brentford.
We're in that awful period where we now need to find the next Mane or Salah. You need special players to win titles. And think we're missing one or two. Finding them is so difficult though.

Mbeumo is the shaqiri player who's still very good who you can bring on.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:20:50 pm
Bayern also in for Bakayoko according to rumours.  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:23:18 pm
If Sesko is available for £40m we should be interested at least. Are Arsenal a bigger pull than us now Klopp has gone? 

Olise is still my first choice for the forward position
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:29:15 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:54:49 pm
Not directed at just you specifically because I know it's not necessarily what you're saying here, but I feel like there's an awful lot of stock being placed in the fairly vague "we're in transition" explanation for seemingly everything negative anyone can identify about last season, like it's a given that with time, all those issues will improve just by virtue of the players being more settled.

It's true, we signed quite a few players (though to be honest, 4 is hardly a game changing amount when only 2 of them were probably envisaged as regular starters) but it's hardly a top to bottom upheaval nor is it really significantly more than other PL sides. More to the point, you'd have expected it to start to look better as the season wore on and players adjusted, not look progressively worse. We binned two midfielders who never played, and another two who basically couldn't run, and replaced them with players who could. We got better as a result, but it doesn't automatically mean that across the board we got the *right* players, and that it's just a matter of time before we see that come to fruition.

Calling it a transitional season doesn't suddenly make Endo a top class 6, or Gravenberch a pressing/defensive god. It doesn't make MacAllister quicker or more able to cover counter attacks. It doesn't fix Trent's ongoing defensive issues, fix Konate's muscles or make VVD 5 years younger. I don't think it's as simple as saying we conceded LOADS but ah, we're in transition, it's fine. There are still personnel issues at play (not just in defence, but throughout the side). Some of those could/might be fixed or mitigated by a change to the structural make-up of the team, but we're already making allowances elsewhere - allowances for Trent, who's not the most dilligent defender. Allowances for Salah, who doesn't really fit the all-action press or get through all that much defensive work. Allowances for MacAllister, who probably needs to be partnered with someone more physical to cover for being a bit slow.

I think those personnel issues are most apparent at CB - if you take VVD out (for injury or rest), the group looks really very average to be honest, certainly for our level of aspiration.

Within a year we replaced our entire set of senior midfielders, either with transfers or elevating the status of youth players. It's a massive transition all focused in one area, not too much the different levels of experience in pressure situations from one group to the other.

Transitioning is a factor, as are injuries, as is our form post dropping out of the title race, as is the age of our squad, as is bad luck (I'm calling it bad luck so as to not debate officials here but other put will categorise it otherwise). To my mind, we beat Villa and West Ham if we haven't dropped out of the title race and put in better performances against Everton too. For United, Palace and Everton we also improve our performances if we aren't dealing with a crossover of rustiness and fatigue. We then have the decisions against Spurs and Man City that we can quite rightly say cost us points. All of those bits are factors not specifically to do with the quality of our players.

You are going to have some issues in a season, but we had an awful lot of issues and came out with 82 points. With that context, I don't see how people can write these players off. There are some quite simple things that could have changed to see us at 90+ points this season, with this group of players. No catestrophic error vs Spurs, a penalty vs City, something to play for vs Villa, no wrong pass by Quansah to Fernandes and that's an additional 9 points.

We can look at the bigger picture but a couple of moments throughout the season held us back. That doesn't change the defensive issues we showed at times, but it does suggest calls to get rid of any of our players should perhaps be tempered a little more, and anyone painting us as somehow not capable of challenging may need to think again.

Yes Klopp is leaving, but the wisdom he imparted to the players remains and can be built on with new ideas, new knowledge. Slot isn't Klopp, but that can be a good thing for the players who have only known Klopp for a significant amount of time. I don't expect Slot to push us on massively next season, but I also don't expect there to be a massive drop off either because we do have the personnel to keep moving forward, and come 2025-26, I do expect us to challenge for the title with 90% of the same squad as we have today.

After the transfer window I was of the mind that two signings per summer would do us and my mind hasn't changed on that. If anything it's reduced given the promise of Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConnell and Danns, but I stick with two as some level of change is good and it allows us to refresh the squad just a bit to avoid the need for transitional seasons down the line.

I can see others don't agree, but I think our squad is up there with the best in the world, in terms of depth, flexibility, age and quality. As a club, we've done a great job it getting it to this point. I've never known us have so much depth in quality throughout the squad. It would be a shame to start dismantling that work now before it's potential is realised.

82 points is our base. A few areas of fine-tuning and a bit more luck and this young squad is set up to win major honours more the next several years.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:53:48 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:29:15 pm
You are going to have some issues in a season, but we had an awful lot of issues and came out with 82 points. With that context, I don't see how people can write these players off. There are some quite simple things that could have changed to see us at 90+ points this season, with this group of players. No catestrophic error vs Spurs, a penalty vs City, something to play for vs Villa, no wrong pass by Quansah to Fernandes and that's an additional 9 points.

We can look at the bigger picture but a couple of moments throughout the season held us back. That doesn't change the defensive issues we showed at times, but it does suggest calls to get rid of any of our players should perhaps be tempered a little more, and anyone painting us as somehow not capable of challenging may need to think again.

Yes Klopp is leaving, but the wisdom he imparted to the players remains and can be built on with new ideas, new knowledge. Slot isn't Klopp, but that can be a good thing for the players who have only known Klopp for a significant amount of time. I don't expect Slot to push us on massively next season, but I also don't expect there to be a massive drop off either because we do have the personnel to keep moving forward, and come 2025-26, I do expect us to challenge for the title with 90% of the same squad as we have today.

After the transfer window I was of the mind that two signings per summer would do us and my mind hasn't changed on that. If anything it's reduced given the promise of Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConnell and Danns, but I stick with two as some level of change is good and it allows us to refresh the squad just a bit to avoid the need for transitional seasons down the line.

I can see others don't agree, but I think our squad is up there with the best in the world, in terms of depth, flexibility, age and quality. As a club, we've done a great job it getting it to this point. I've never known us have so much depth in quality throughout the squad. It would be a shame to start dismantling that work now before it's potential is realised.

82 points is our base. A few areas of fine-tuning and a bit more luck and this young squad is set up to win major honours more the next several years.

But have any of those issues resolved? One of our major issues was the team being derailed by injuries, and I don't see why that would be any different this year? For every game with a dodgy refereeing decision you cite, I can think of a game where we were lucky to win/draw or where we relied on late/last-minute winners. It's not particularly sustainable to win the number of games we did, conceding as frequently as we did. Our clean sheet record was as bad as I can remember it being under Klopp.

I also don't think we improved as the season wore on, I think we looked quite visibly worse - some of this will be fatigue, but again, that's not going to disappear next season with actually more games (CL new format) and fewer opportunities to play youngsters (playing young lads in the EL is one thing, it's different in the CL). Despite the fatigue, I was hoping to see signs of greater understanding/structure/link-up, and there was nothing. It's also worth noting that probably our two best/most important players are not young - VVD is still our best defender by a pretty massive margin, and Salah (whilst in my opinion he has declined quite a bit) is still our best goalscorer. Both are, as it stands, out of contract next summer, and even if they extend we're talking short-term extensions for diminishing returns. They will need replaced soon (ideally, we identify and buy their replacements before they're actually needed).

I don't disagree in that I think our squad is the strongest it's been in the Klopp era and stacks up favourably against anyone else in world football, but for me it's our first 11 that has stagnated and looks actually quite far from the level it was in 2018 - 2020. The young lads and recent signings we've made for me have further strenghtened the squad, but I think we could upgrade quite significantly in 3-4 first 11 spots and that is ultimately what's needed to compete for the biggest prizes again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:56:43 pm
van Dijk started in 45 of our games last year. Considering he's a CB and the way he plays I don't see it being an issue hitting a similar number. Might make sense to leave him out of the domestic cups entirely.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:58:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:23:18 pm
If Sesko is available for £40m we should be interested at least. Are Arsenal a bigger pull than us now Klopp has gone? 

Olise is still my first choice for the forward position
Not sure as he can only play as a CF.
Dont think we need another out & out CF.
More so an adapable forward who can play ideally on the right hand side
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:00:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:58:51 pm
Not sure as he can only play as a CF.
Dont think we need another out & out CF.
More so an adapable forward who can play ideally on the right hand side

Yeah i'll be shocked if we just let Utd have a free run at Olise. He's the best available for a decent price imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:01:49 pm
Mbuemo being pimped out by his agent.  Take little notice of it for now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:10:05 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:56:43 pm
van Dijk started in 45 of our games last year. Considering he's a CB and the way he plays I don't see it being an issue hitting a similar number. Might make sense to leave him out of the domestic cups entirely.
He needs to be be able to start that many games. Our best/best paid 8-9 players should be playing 40+ games/3600+ minutes with some at 50+/4000+. That's just how it's going to be in the Premier League at the moment when you need to go 38 games with few mistakes. There's also going to be 2-4 extra Champions League games with less chance of having dead rubbers to rest them as well. City have the money and a deep squad in areas and still have players who they clearly rely on and play most their games/minutes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:53:48 pm
But have any of those issues resolved? One of our major issues was the team being derailed by injuries, and I don't see why that would be any different this year? For every game with a dodgy refereeing decision you cite, I can think of a game where we were lucky to win/draw or where we relied on late/last-minute winners. It's not particularly sustainable to win the number of games we did, conceding as frequently as we did. Our clean sheet record was as bad as I can remember it being under Klopp.

I also don't think we improved as the season wore on, I think we looked quite visibly worse - some of this will be fatigue, but again, that's not going to disappear next season with actually more games (CL new format) and fewer opportunities to play youngsters (playing young lads in the EL is one thing, it's different in the CL). Despite the fatigue, I was hoping to see signs of greater understanding/structure/link-up, and there was nothing. It's also worth noting that probably our two best/most important players are not young - VVD is still our best defender by a pretty massive margin, and Salah (whilst in my opinion he has declined quite a bit) is still our best goalscorer. Both are, as it stands, out of contract next summer, and even if they extend we're talking short-term extensions for diminishing returns. They will need replaced soon (ideally, we identify and buy their replacements before they're actually needed).

I don't disagree in that I think our squad is the strongest it's been in the Klopp era and stacks up favourably against anyone else in world football, but for me it's our first 11 that has stagnated and looks actually quite far from the level it was in 2018 - 2020. The young lads and recent signings we've made for me have further strenghtened the squad, but I think we could upgrade quite significantly in 3-4 first 11 spots and that is ultimately what's needed to compete for the biggest prizes again.

Our injury issues were worse last year all round than any year weve had previously under Klopp, and not spread out throughout the season but all in one section. Its bad luck, plain and simple. We under-performed our xG, so think its a tough argument to say we were lucky with our late winners when stats say we should have had more goal in general. Be interested to see which games we were lucky in, and an argument in general that we werent unlucky throughout the season as a whole.

I dont think you can separate our late season form from the fatigue and drop of incentive. Our form across the first 30 was remarkably consistent and reached a peak in January just before the injuries.

van Dijks replacement is Quansah, in my opinion, and hell be going for a fair few years yet, and Salah can extend and have his replacement bought to slowly find their feet. Its the place Id mainly recruit from as its our poorest area of depth currently, unless we think Doak is the answer but after the injury its risky.

I think our starting XI is younger but has the potential to be better than our best side under Klopp. Many of them are younger than the players we bought for Klopp at our peak, its worth remembering. Time is very much on our side with most the squad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:13:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:49 pm
Mbuemo being pimped out by his agent.  Take little notice of it for now.
thank God
