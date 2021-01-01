It's very difficult to unpick the structural from the individual though. And given Klopp's brilliance I'm slightly reluctant to seek refuge in structural issues.
Agree. Arguably the best manager in the world (certainly top 3), with a better head to head vs Guardiola, it's mental to suggest structural/tactical.
It's personnel that is the issue.
For four years, August 18 to August 22, we did have the personnel (bar the half season with no senior CB).
What we didn't do was maintain it by refreshing the team when needed.
Jurgen's first full two years, and last two years (the second last one being the worst), we were leaky defensively as we lacked personnel in key areas. That first half of 2018 with Virgil, then Fabinho, then Alisson brought in, plugged all the holes we had up to that point. When one of them fell off, Fabinho (as well as some of the 8s getting on), the hole reopened, and the barrier to the back four and gk was gone.
Don't think anyone would be having a discussion about "structural" had we brought in the adequate replacement(s). Chances are we'd have another big pot had we done so.
The structure was right, it was immensely successful, but the structure depends on the components being there for it to operate efficiently.