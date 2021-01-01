I don't agree at all. We are a very rich club with solid foundations thanks to our success with Klopp. We should be aiming to win and we won't with this midfield and attack no matter who is the manager.



We were successful because we were the best high pressing direct team in the world thanks to Klopp and having world class players who suited this style. Now even if Slot style is great we don't have the world class players in attack and midfield only Salah and Mac are.









I agree with you. Klopp was able to milk as much as he could using the players he had even though some were world class. I don't expect Slot to be able to keep up the same standards especially initially. Even Jurgen struggled when he had inferior players. We have a very good bunch of young players coming through but we also need several more players who are already world class or close to it. In order to stay in the top 4 we need to make sure that we keep refreshing the first team and not let it get weaker as players age.It's a brutal league and the top teams need to have exceptional squads to compete. Other than MacAllister we have no midfield players who are guaranteed to start. We have some very capable midfielders but none are definite starters. Szoboszlai and Elliott are close especially if they improve but we are missing one dominant midfielder (probably a DM). Our forwards have been hit and miss and we could do with one who can consistently score (a bit like Mo has been). Jota is excellent when he is fit but we cannot rely on him.I really think that if we bring in a dominant midfield player and a striker who scores then we will be knocking at the door again for champions. We maybe need another centre back and possibly right back but for me these are lower priority.