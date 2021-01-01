« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 18209 times)

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #480 on: Today at 11:26:05 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:54:14 am
Are we really expecting a 33 year old Virgil to play 50+ games next season. Really think we need to manage his minutes if we are to see him at his very best. One game a week hopefully. Thats why itd be ideal if we could bring in a left sided centre back to allow for more rotation.

I think you have to build your squad in such as way that in every position the drop-off between 1st choice and 2nd choice is as close to inexistant as possible (or adds a different dimension, at the very least). Then you need to add a 3rd player who can cover multiple positions, maybe not as well as the first 2 but can be the guy in multiple positions. Suspension, game-load management, injuries, form... they all play in.

Anyone thinking that a 33 year old who had been run hard for multiple seasons and had at least one serious injury should play more than 50 (fifty! Crikey, modern football, eh?) of our games or shouldn't be earmarked for replacement in a season or 2, is either extremely optimistic or runs a horse placenta clinic somewhere.

H&S is 100% spot on, we need a starting-caliber left sided CB from somewhere, inside the club or a transfer.


Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,534
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #481 on: Today at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:37 am
It looks very good on paper, but that depth relies on fitness from a 33 year old Virgil, as well as Gomez and Konate. It's kinda reminiscent of the midfield situation from a couple of years ago, which admittedly, I was wrong about at the time. You can see why the idea of waiting and seeing with our defence brings back bad memories for some.

Virgil hasn't showed signs of slowing down. It could come quickly but he isn't that old for a centre back and its a less taxing position than midfield. I wouldn't be trying to prejudge it.

Gomez has only missed five games through injury in three seasons. Whatever issues he had are in the past. He's only 27 and has a good future ahead of him.

Konate had one minor injury last year but does struggle with more than one game per week, but we have three other centre backs who can play next to Virgil to rotate in for him. He's young too.

The midfield season the issue was age catching up. Our defence is not old. The five have an average age of 25.4, and only Virgil is old enough to worry about legs and I just don't see it coming soon.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #482 on: Today at 11:29:36 am »
I admire the optimism of some fans but do we really think James Pearce would be saying weve set a £20m asking price for SVDB if there was a chance he was going to be in the running as a starting player for us next season?

Hes done well to get to where he is but I think well be looking for a better athlete and someone ideally suited to playing the left side of defence. Sepp looks a lower end of the premier league defender at best.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,703
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #483 on: Today at 11:37:20 am »
Im so old I watched Mbuemo playing in the Championship pre Covid. I like him but dont think wed sign him. He does make very good runs. His greatest strength is his movement rather than being an out and out dribbler. A wide forward who likes to get in behind and get goals rather than a winger who will assist. In theory the kind of forward Klopp liked. Not quite sure how that fits with what Slot would want.

Either way, I dont think hes quiet at the level wed want to be going for but I do think he could do well at a bigger club than Brentford.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,534
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #484 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:29:36 am
I admire the optimism of some fans but do we really think James Pearce would be saying weve set a £20m asking price for SVDB if there was a chance he was going to be in the running as a starting player for us next season?

Hes done well to get to where he is but I think well be looking for a better athlete and someone ideally suited to playing the left side of defence. Sepp looks a lower end of the premier league defender at best.

James Pearce is not necessarily gospel anymore, unfortunately. Even if the asking price is true, it doesn't mean we are set on getting rid, it could be a case of if someone meets it we will replace him, and if not we will be fine with him as fifth choice. We've set the asking price on others before like Phillips and they've end up in the squad.

He is supposed to have been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga last year, so definitely better than bottom end of the Premier League. It feels like one of those where if we didn't have him, someone would be suggesting we buy him.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #485 on: Today at 11:41:36 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:37 am
It looks very good on paper, but that depth relies on fitness from a 33 year old Virgil, as well as Gomez and Konate. It's kinda reminiscent of the midfield situation from a couple of years ago, which admittedly, I was wrong about at the time. You can see why the idea of waiting and seeing with our defence brings back bad memories for some.

Yeah I think we're in listing warm bodies territory here, as you say it happened with the midfield in the past. It's not just about fitness/durability (where there are questionmarks), but about the player-specific qualities.

Virgil - still undisputed but will need his minutes managed, really don't think he should be playing twice a week for the whole season
Konate - class, but completely unreliable
Gomez - hasn't played CB at a good level in a number of years now (hand on heart I thought he was awful last season at CB, but superb this season at FB)
Quansah - still young and developing
VDB - never played in this league or at this level - total unknown quantity

You're talking only really one reliably fit, proven top level CB, and looking longer-term beyond just this season he might not even be here next summer. There's absolutely room (and need for) a young, quality CB who is going to be a mainstay in defence - the above are all good players, but if you asked me should we building our defence around any of them the answer is no, for a variety of reasons.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 