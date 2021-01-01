It looks very good on paper, but that depth relies on fitness from a 33 year old Virgil, as well as Gomez and Konate. It's kinda reminiscent of the midfield situation from a couple of years ago, which admittedly, I was wrong about at the time. You can see why the idea of waiting and seeing with our defence brings back bad memories for some.



Yeah I think we're in listing warm bodies territory here, as you say it happened with the midfield in the past. It's not just about fitness/durability (where there are questionmarks), but about the player-specific qualities.Virgil - still undisputed but will need his minutes managed, really don't think he should be playing twice a week for the whole seasonKonate - class, but completely unreliableGomez - hasn't played CB at a good level in a number of years now (hand on heart I thought he was awful last season at CB, but superb this season at FB)Quansah - still young and developingVDB - never played in this league or at this level - total unknown quantityYou're talking only really one reliably fit, proven top level CB, and looking longer-term beyond just this season he might not even be here next summer. There's absolutely room (and need for) a young, quality CB who is going to be a mainstay in defence - the above are all good players, but if you asked me should we building our defence around any of them the answer is no, for a variety of reasons.