Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 17740 times)

Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:18:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:57 am
Structurally more than individually. It's where we need to improve. Van Dijk was great last season, Quansah was outstanding, Gomez was in the running for our player of the year up till the last couple of months, Bradley made a great impact, Konate is one of the best in the league and you've still got Robertson and Trent and Ali in goal.

Despite all that we couldn't keep a clean sheet for love nor money in 2024, albeit a lack of a settled side played a big part due to injuries.

Are Arsenal's defence that much better than ours, or are they just far less chaotic, take less risks, defend much better as a team and manage games better? The problem is we constantly need our defence and goalkeeper to put out fires - one or two passes and the opposition are 1 on 1 with a CB or the goalkeeper. How many saves does the Arsenal keeper need to make compared to Ali or Kelleher? A keeper at a top side shouldn't have many saves to make but be alert when called upon.

We need another option at CB and the Trent conundrum needs resolving, but it doesn't matter how good the two CB's are if the defensive structure and mindset of the whole team isn't working.

It's very difficult to unpick the structural from the individual though. And given Klopp's brilliance I'm slightly reluctant to seek refuge in structural issues.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:19:26 am »
Get Arne backed with some new toys and hurry up about it!!
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:23:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:33 am
What are you adding to the discussion?

A thread should be closed because there are opinions that you don't agree with :D


Your totally correct Mons, but doesn't feel like a subject that warrants anymore, the football club needs to add a CB to the squad, we can debate but moving Konate on is just a conversation piece to park imo..
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:26:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:57 am
Structurally more than individually. It's where we need to improve. Van Dijk was great last season, Quansah was outstanding, Gomez was in the running for our player of the year up till the last couple of months, Bradley made a great impact, Konate is one of the best in the league and you've still got Robertson and Trent and Ali in goal.

Despite all that we couldn't keep a clean sheet for love nor money in 2024, albeit a lack of a settled side played a big part due to injuries.

Are Arsenal's defence that much better than ours, or are they just far less chaotic, take less risks, defend much better as a team and manage games better? The problem is we constantly need our defence and goalkeeper to put out fires - one or two passes and the opposition are 1 on 1 with a CB or the goalkeeper. How many saves does the Arsenal keeper need to make compared to Ali or Kelleher? A keeper at a top side shouldn't have many saves to make but be alert when called upon.

We need another option at CB and the Trent conundrum needs resolving, but it doesn't matter how good the two CB's are if the defensive structure and mindset of the whole team isn't working.
The structure is our fragmented press which is easy to play through. If we can't press as a unit then we shouldn't do it.

Individually, the following:
1. Trent's positioning drags the right centreback out of position. He just doesn't seem to get back on time. Konate can do it but Quansah is too inexperienced to play two roles.
2. Mac Allister gets bypassed too easily. He's the most dribbled player in the league.
3. Mo doesn't press with intensity anymore and that makes it easy for our opponents to play out.
4. No reliable outball apart from Darwin who's inconsistent. When we're under pressure,  we find it hard as a result.
5. We lack pace in key areas which also makes us easy to counter/pin back. Once you're ahead of Endo and Mac, they are not catching you.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:15 am by MonsLibpool »
Online Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:33 am
It's very difficult to unpick the structural from the individual though. And given Klopp's brilliance I'm slightly reluctant to seek refuge in structural issues.

Our midfield went from three monster powerhouses to a collection of mostly technically gifted 8s and 10s. It's easy to redress that balance, although probably means some of our group might be on the chopping block.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:30:57 am »
So far, we've had Salah, Alisson, Trent and Konate - oh, and Nunez - that have been suggested to move on. Did you lot, as kids, throw your toys away on boxing day morning and ask for shiny new toys?  :P
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:33:34 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:23:22 am
Your totally correct Mons, but doesn't feel like a subject that warrants anymore, the football club needs to add a CB to the squad, we can debate but moving Konate on is just a conversation piece to park imo..

Would you give Konate a long term contract this summer on significantly improved wages or let him go into the final 2 years of his contract?

Konate is reportedly on about 70-80k p/w currently.

Saliba, Dias, Stones & VvD are all on about 200-220k p/w. Gabriel is about 100k p/w but I think has similar length of time remaining on his contract as Konate.

I think its fair to guess that Konate will be looking for 150k p/w minimum. Is he worth it? Ability wise and availability wise?


Thats the discussion here. Its not one the club can just park otherwise well soon be in same position as Trent et al this summer. This summer is the period where the club have more control over Konates future. Hence why its a discussion point.
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:37:11 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:30:56 am
Our midfield went from three monster powerhouses to a collection of mostly technically gifted 8s and 10s. It's easy to redress that balance, although probably means some of our group might be on the chopping block.

I would extend the issue beyond the midfield. I think the front 3 werent great at pressing this season. I think this needs sorting also.

Weve got to make ourselves harder to play against as a team. Solution will probably be a combo of tactics, new personnel and existing personnel doing certain things more effectively.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:47:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:30:57 am
So far, we've had Salah, Alisson, Trent and Konate - oh, and Nunez - that have been suggested to move on. Did you lot, as kids, throw your toys away on boxing day morning and ask for shiny new toys?  :P

Jesus who's left, I read shouts to sell Diaz aswell. Replace Robbo too
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:48:48 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:47:05 am
Jesus who's left, I read shouts to sell Diaz aswell. Replace Robbo too

Digger may have to come out of retirement as we're mingebags too.  ;D
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:54:17 am »
But can he press  :o what's his resale value and length of contract should we give at 60.Availability? But he's free and can rap  :lmao
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 09:57:22 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:54:17 am
But can he press  :o what's his resale value and length of contract should we give at 60.Availability? But he's free and can rap  :lmao

 ;D

I'd love to see Digger as a pundit instead of the usual clowns. He's far more intelligent and clued up than Carra, Neville, Richards et al.
Online Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 09:58:50 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:19:26 am
Get Arne backed with some new toys and hurry up about it!!

That's hilarious mate, maybe repeat the joke every day if you can.
Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:06:46 am »
100% agree a gent. Favourite player. Never liked by England fans loved by Liverpool fans. Spoke brilliantly on racism.

Anyway sorry back to transfers DM Alan Valera going on just one game I saw him against Arsenal in CL. Winger for me is Krav at Napoli based on the CL game away a couples of seasons ago against us. I don't need hours of scouting to know when I like a player. Oh and sign a miracle witchdoctor fella to keep Jota fit. Jota would be my center forward. Fowler like finishing and great presser.
Logged

Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:30:57 am
So far, we've had Salah, Alisson, Trent and Konate - oh, and Nunez - that have been suggested to move on. Did you lot, as kids, throw your toys away on boxing day morning and ask for shiny new toys?  :P
yep then mentions of players coming in not as good.
think people underestimate it is very difficult to upgrade on what we have.
best sell players like Tsimikas,Carvalho,Morton rather than our best players unless we get an incredible offer
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
Have these sporting and technical director roles started or what? Get some signings and get some contracts sorted you lazy pricks.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:58:50 am
That's hilarious mate, maybe repeat the joke every day if you can.

Awww are you still upset your Man City love in got a bit of push back? Perhaps you can pretend certain fan bases don't sing vile songs again, you like that one too.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:12:41 am »
Seeing lots of links to Mbeumo again.

ticks the Edwards forward crtieria of quick, stocky and scores.

So i believe the links. However just not sure about his overall quality.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:14:31 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:12:41 am
Seeing lots of links to Mbeumo again.

ticks the Edwards forward crtieria of quick, stocky and scores.

So i believe the links. However just not sure about his overall quality.
Think Mbeumo would be a great signing.
Online just Riggins?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:18:31 am »
No idea on Mbuemo, seems to pop up with a goal every now and then but can't say I've really watched much.

Hopefully we'll start getting some movement from tomorrow - obviously it will have been going on behind the scenes but Hughes starts tomorrow alongside Arne correct?
