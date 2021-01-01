Structurally more than individually. It's where we need to improve. Van Dijk was great last season, Quansah was outstanding, Gomez was in the running for our player of the year up till the last couple of months, Bradley made a great impact, Konate is one of the best in the league and you've still got Robertson and Trent and Ali in goal.



Despite all that we couldn't keep a clean sheet for love nor money in 2024, albeit a lack of a settled side played a big part due to injuries.



Are Arsenal's defence that much better than ours, or are they just far less chaotic, take less risks, defend much better as a team and manage games better? The problem is we constantly need our defence and goalkeeper to put out fires - one or two passes and the opposition are 1 on 1 with a CB or the goalkeeper. How many saves does the Arsenal keeper need to make compared to Ali or Kelleher? A keeper at a top side shouldn't have many saves to make but be alert when called upon.



We need another option at CB and the Trent conundrum needs resolving, but it doesn't matter how good the two CB's are if the defensive structure and mindset of the whole team isn't working.



The structure is our fragmented press which is easy to play through. If we can't press as a unit then we shouldn't do it.Individually, the following:1. Trent's positioning drags the right centreback out of position. He just doesn't seem to get back on time. Konate can do it but Quansah is too inexperienced to play two roles.2. Mac Allister gets bypassed too easily. He's the most dribbled player in the league.3. Mo doesn't press with intensity anymore and that makes it easy for our opponents to play out.4. No reliable outball apart from Darwin who's inconsistent. When we're under pressure, we find it hard as a result.5. We lack pace in key areas which also makes us easy to counter/pin back. Once you're ahead of Endo and Mac, they are not catching you.