Tsimikas' biggest issue is that he's a player who needs rhythm to be properly effective. He's decent when he gets a run of games, but dropping him in cold/randomly as and when players get injured or need a rest does neither us nor him any favours.



Long-term he's never going to be our first choice LB, he's not especially versatile, and he's 28 now. With Robbo in his 30s, we really should be looking at bringing in his eventual successor sooner rather than later (particularly because I fear Robbo's drop off might be especially sharp when it does happen - he's played more football than pretty much anyone else in our squad under Klopp, and his energy/running is a massive feature of his game). Bring in someone new, let him challenge/learn from Andy and eventually displace him, and keep Robertson around as one of our experienced pros. Or if we don't want to do that bit of business this summer, then bring in someone who can cover that position (we've been linked to quite a few left footed CBs who can play LB). Then you have the young lads coming through like Beck/Chambers who can cover cup games and get minutes here and there.



As for elsewhere in the defence - Konate's injury record is a problem, but he's not easy to replace. I haven't seen enough of VDB to know if he's a credible squad option (feel like the handful of times I've seen him play for us he's been a bomb scare but that's mostly years ago). Quansah has a huge amount of potential but I think his ceiling will ultimately be limited by his lack of pace/explosiveness - won't prevent him from being a very good defender, probably for a CL club, but means he's never going to be genuinely elite, in my opinion. Joe is a bit of a question mark - he was great this season, but as a FB. The last time he consistenly played at CB (last season) he was largely pretty poor. VVD will need to be managed. Loads of quality in that group but you can't really look at it and say there's an obvious top-class pairing there to build an entire season round.

