Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 16533 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,318
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm »
Ruggeri of Atalanta worth a bid?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 06:28:52 pm »
Oscar Ruggeri? Very good in his day, a bit old now mate. But another World Cup winner, so I;m game.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,318
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm »
Matteo Ruggeri I meant (our RAWK's very own Darmesh Sheth).
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:34:55 pm »
 :D

Any relation to Oscar?
Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:16:08 pm
Konate is phenomenally difficult to replace - there just aren't CBs with his defensive awareness, combination of size/strength and mobility, aerially ability and ability to dominate a side of the pitch - there's about 6 of them in world football

It's obviously a massive concern he can't stay on the pitch - the question is why and is it fixable

It doesnt appear fixable, does it? Hes about 6-7 years into his top level career now and last season was as good as its been for him in terms of availability. He doesnt appear to have anything like knee tendinitis (a la Ledley King) or a bad back (a la Dan Agger), he just doesnt seem able to play consistent games without being at risk of pulling a muscle.

I agree his defensive skill set is rare and when hes good he makes us an elite side in a way peak Virgil did, but hes become a bit of a liability with the ball, he makes it an awful lot easier for teams to go man to man against us when they can give him all the space in the world knowing hes a level below at passing and carrying the ball. Ive always felt our plan in possession was a huge area to grow under Jurgen, I imagine Slot will have some really big ideas on this having read about how he wants the game to be played, a Konate upgrade in this regard mightnt be the worst idea. I cant see us selling him though with Matip already gone, trying to bed in two centre halves will be really challenging with Quansah still developing.
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 06:41:57 pm »
I'm torn on Konate, for all the reasons I'm reading here. Great player, but can't quite stay on the pitch enough to be regarded as untouchable. Depending on the offer - and he is a lad from Paris who may be open to going home, I might do a deal with PSG.

At that point I would bring Sepp VdB back into the squad and sign another very good central defender, possibly Willian Pacho from Frankfurt.

The group going into next season would be: VVD, Quansah, Pacho, VdB, and Gomez - I know, he does most of his work as full back cover now, but he would still be a central defensive option.

All the better if in front of this group of defenders - which now has a lot of youth to it - we sign a top notch number 6. 

Edit:
If after assessment VdB isn't viewed as first team material for Liverpool, fine, sell and sign someone else. But I'd like to see him get his chance, as he has done everything asked of him and did quite well for himself on loan.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm by G Richards »
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,201
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 06:45:02 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:41:57 pm
I'm torn on Konate, for all the reasons I'm reading here. Great player, but can't quite stay on the pitch enough to be regarded as untouchable. Depending on the offer - and he is a lad from Paris who may be open to going home, I might do a deal with PSG.

At that point I would bring Sepp VdB back into the squad and sign another very good central defender, possibly Willian Pacho from Frankfurt.

The group going into next season would be: VVD, Quansah, Pacho, VdB, and Gomez - I know, he does most of his work as full back cover now, but he would still be a central defensive option.

All the better if in front of this group of defenders - which now has a lot of youth to it - we sign a top notch number 6. 

Edit:
If after assessment VdB isn't viewed as first team material for Liverpool, fine, sell and sign someone else.

Thats too young a selection of centre backs.
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 pm »
You may be right, so in that case, upgrade VdB.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,921
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm »
We opened negotiations on a new contract for konate at the turn of the year according to Alexis Bernard (at the turn of the year!)
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,969
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:16:08 pm
Konate is phenomenally difficult to replace - there just aren't CBs with his defensive awareness, combination of size/strength and mobility, aerially ability and ability to dominate a side of the pitch - there's about 6 of them in world football

It's obviously a massive concern he can't stay on the pitch - the question is why and is it fixable

It's one thing Konate's muscle injuries but he was extremely rusty when he came back from his knocks last season. Then by the time he got his level back he was fucked again.

To be fair he wasn't the only one, I don't know what was going on with the medical team last season. Maybe the restructure will help - but when Konate was in the team last season he had some real dips in form which proved costly.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,440
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm »
If you can keep Konate fit hes the second best central defender in the league.
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 07:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:30:26 pm
Also need to consider what Konate actually wants. He was behind Quansah at the end of the season, bringing in a new centre back probably moves him down to 3rd/4th choice. Is he ok with that, or how much does he want to be happy with that?

There is plenty of time for both. It is very much a squad game at the moment.

A couple of tables from this post I did on the Anatomy of the modern squad show that:

https://x.com/TheLiverNerd/status/1795744722918805676



We only played the same line-up on two occasions last season, the lowest that stat has been ever. 52 different line-ups in 54 games. The fixture congestion and rotation is only going to increase with Champions League back next year and in an expanded form.



This one represents how often and how much our core 14 most-used players were used in the title-winning season in league and European (14 was picked as a comparison point with the lowest number of players we've used in a season). They were at the centre of every side we used, but even then, almost 40% of the time someone from outside this 14 players was used, and 15% of the time, multiple players came from outside this core group of players in what was actually our least injury hit season. The last three season see these numbers drop even more, for instance this season 60% of the games had someone from outside the core 14 most used and 22% had multiple players outside.

The post goes into more details about how squad utilisation has changed over the years, but it's safe to say we are long way away from the the 1964 season where Shankly used just played 14 players, now looking at 39 players last season played in all competitions.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm »
Konate is elite, fuck the injuries, we would be mad to sell such a dominant CB as pointed out by Jack, there are very few out there
Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 08:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May 28, 2024, 04:13:15 pm
The only questions we need to ask regarding Salah is does the new manager and the club want him playing for Liverpool next season and does Salah want to play for us next season?

If both the answers are yes then he stays, if either answer is no then he leaves. Money should not be the focus here.

New managers can reignite players, I'd love to see a Salah come alive for us again. If it's not to be then it will be adiós to the little genius and I'd wish him the best wherever he decides to go. Transfer fees are for the bean counters to worry about.

Completely agree with this. Salah just isn't involved in the game and we look completely out of sorts when he ats centrally. I hope Slot doesn't experiment with that. I still think his only role is on the right forward but maybe we could experiment him u  the 10 but we will not have as much control as we'd like in the middle of he plays as a 10.
Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm
Konate is elite, fuck the injuries, we would be mad to sell such a dominant CB as pointed out by Jack, there are very few out there

With the best years of his career yet to come. Would be a stupid decision to make.
Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
If you can keep Konate fit hes the second best central defender in the league.

Think you've got to give props to the Arsenal pair to be honest, but he's in the mix certainly.
Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm »

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm
Konate is elite, fuck the injuries, we would be mad to sell such a dominant CB as pointed out by Jack, there are very few out there

If you can't stay fit, you really aren't elite.  Availability is part of what makes you elite.  There maybe only 6 CB's that can do what he does, but there are a dozen who can do most of what he does and can stay fit and centre back is 1 area where you don't want to rotate. The 2019/20 is the only season  where Van Dijk had a centre back partner who started in more than half the premier league matches (Gomez - 22 starts) and we stormed the title easily

The biggest mistake of the Klopp era is arguably not finding an established partner for Van Dijk.  I think we bought Konate as he was (and is highly talented) injury prone with his previous club and therefore cheap and we thought we could either "fix him" or rotate him between our other injury prone defenders (gomez and matip) either have proven to be costly errors.  We need to move I feel, having Konate in your squad means you have to carry 4 cb's in your squad, so you can virtually double his wages, in terms of true cost
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm
If you can't stay fit, you really aren't elite.  Availability is part of what makes you elite.  There maybe only 6 CB's that can do what he does, but there are a dozen who can do most of what he does and can stay fit and centre back is 1 area where you don't want to rotate. The 2019/20 is the only season  where Van Dijk had a centre back partner who started in more than half the premier league matches (Gomez - 22 starts) and we stormed the title easily

The biggest mistake of the Klopp era is arguably not finding an established partner for Van Dijk.  I think we bought Konate as he was (and is highly talented) injury prone with his previous club and therefore cheap and we thought we could either "fix him" or rotate him between our other injury prone defenders (gomez and matip) either have proven to be costly errors.  We need to move I feel, having Konate in your squad means you have to carry 4 cb's in your squad, so you can virtually double his wages, in terms of true cost

We conceded 11 more in 2019-20 than in 2018-19, and we had Matip, Lovren and Gomez all playing centre back for stretches in that season. You have to carry 4 centre backs in your squad as a minimum anyway, probably 5 with 1 being flexible enough to cover the wing backs if needed.

Id honestly be fine with our current defence going into next year with just the addition of van den berg for Matip. I dont think the personnel were the issue last year and another season together as a unit will help things no end.

There seems to be a crazy amount of demand for change for a young squad who got 82 points and have shown themselves to have exciting prospects coming out of the academy left, right and centre. Id be genuinely shocked if we sold any of our senior players, with the decision coming from our side rather than the players, and I think we are in a great position to just buy exceptional talent to plug gaps as they come up.

Without any outgoings, the two areas of uncertainty for me are right wing and defensive midfield, if we are staying with a single 6.

Right wing as Elliott seems to be a fully centre mid option now, with Doak and Gordon both having bad injuries at a young age. If we are uncertain about them, Id look to buy Salahs replacement now to act as understudy for two or so years.

Defensive mid as Im not sure how we want to play next year. We are actually better set up for a double pivot, in my opinion, but if we want a sole DM, then because of the uncertainty around Bajcetic , the age of Endo, the inexperience of Morton and McConnell, I think buying there makes sense with Morton and McConnell loaned to take Endos role in a couple of years. Jones, Mac, Endo, Baj , Gravenberch and Clark are six very good options for a double pivot with Elliott, Szobo,  Carvalho and even potentially Nyoni soon ahead.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,969
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm
We conceded 11 more in 2019-20 than in 2018-19, and we had Matip, Lovren and Gomez all playing centre back for stretches in that season. You have to carry 4 centre backs in your squad as a minimum anyway, probably 5 with 1 being flexible enough to cover the wing backs if needed.

Id honestly be fine with our current defence going into next year with just the addition of van den berg for Matip. I dont think the personnel were the issue last year and another season together as a unit will help things no end.

There seems to be a crazy amount of demand for change for a young squad who got 82 points and have shown themselves to have exciting prospects coming out of the academy left, right and centre. Id be genuinely shocked if we sold any of our senior players, with the decision coming from our side rather than the players, and I think we are in a great position to just buy exceptional talent to plug gaps as they come up.

Without any outgoings, the two areas of uncertainty for me are right wing and defensive midfield, if we are staying with a single 6.

Right wing as Elliott seems to be a fully centre mid option now, with Doak and Gordon both having bad injuries at a young age. If we are uncertain about them, Id look to buy Salahs replacement now to act as understudy for two or so years.

Defensive mid as Im not sure how we want to play next year. We are actually better set up for a double pivot, in my opinion, but if we want a sole DM, then because of the uncertainty around Bajcetic , the age of Endo, the inexperience of Morton and McConnell, I think buying there makes sense with Morton and McConnell loaned to take Endos role in a couple of years. Jones, Mac, Endo, Baj , Gravenberch and Clark are six very good options for a double pivot with Elliott, Szobo,  Carvalho and even potentially Nyoni soon ahead.

We need to replace Matip, if we decide, like Quansah, that VDB is ready to be that first teamer then fair enough, but we do need a new CB coming in who is first team ready.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm
We conceded 11 more in 2019-20 than in 2018-19, and we had Matip, Lovren and Gomez all playing centre back for stretches in that season. You have to carry 4 centre backs in your squad as a minimum anyway, probably 5 with 1 being flexible enough to cover the wing backs if needed.

Id honestly be fine with our current defence going into next year with just the addition of van den berg for Matip. I dont think the personnel were the issue last year and another season together as a unit will help things no end.

There seems to be a crazy amount of demand for change for a young squad who got 82 points and have shown themselves to have exciting prospects coming out of the academy left, right and centre. Id be genuinely shocked if we sold any of our senior players, with the decision coming from our side rather than the players, and I think we are in a great position to just buy exceptional talent to plug gaps as they come up.

Without any outgoings, the two areas of uncertainty for me are right wing and defensive midfield, if we are staying with a single 6.

Right wing as Elliott seems to be a fully centre mid option now, with Doak and Gordon both having bad injuries at a young age. If we are uncertain about them, Id look to buy Salahs replacement now to act as understudy for two or so years.

Defensive mid as Im not sure how we want to play next year. We are actually better set up for a double pivot, in my opinion, but if we want a sole DM, then because of the uncertainty around Bajcetic , the age of Endo, the inexperience of Morton and McConnell, I think buying there makes sense with Morton and McConnell loaned to take Endos role in a couple of years. Jones, Mac, Endo, Baj , Gravenberch and Clark are six very good options for a double pivot with Elliott, Szobo,  Carvalho and even potentially Nyoni soon ahead.

Im very positive about our prospects and agree we dont need wholesale changes. However, we definitely need to add more and better defenders to the team. Tsimikas for me serves little purpose, Gomez displaced him as back up left back and hes never put Robbo under serious pressure for the position. Matip leaving has created a void I simply cant accept SVDB as being his only replacement. As documented, Konate cant be banked on to stay fit, we have to manage Virgils minutes as some point as he ages and adds another international tournament to his schedule. If we could sign a centre back that can play left back (Colwill, Pacho) that would probably do for defensive reinforcements, thats before we even think about the Trent situation and whether we need to actually sign a right back or not, Gomez and Bradley could be sufficient.

Im not convinced well sign a 6 this summer simply due to the lack of options out there. We know by now what the club want from the position, ideally somebody younger, athletic, solid on the ball and able to progress it from deep. Weve had two swings at big ticket players (Tchou, Caicedo) and baulked at paying over the odds on mostly potential (Lavia). The market for the position is so dire that wed all know by now who the outstanding candidates are out there. The markets lukewarm at best and I wouldnt be shocked if we did nothing than paid over the odds on a middling talent, something Edwards never seemed to get involved in. If there was someone out there we like we should prioritise that position above all for me.
Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on May 28, 2024, 12:53:09 pm
No its not. Its based on the fact he quite clearly isnt the physical athlete he was, which isnt a shock. Hes in his 30s and is a human being. Thats how ageing works.

I agree though that before the injury he was a lot better than afterwards.

That's how ageing works.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
If you can keep Konate fit hes the second best central defender in the league.

i agre, or maybe Third behind Gomez  ;D  or maybe your way around but joe is also a tremendous cb, its just he's also a tremendous fb on either side and inverted damn well too and we needed him more in those spots. Under estimating his cb ability because he didn't play there much last year is probably a mistake imo.

What they both have is great reading of the game and truly elite speed. Ibra also has elite physicality but Joes no powder puff either.  Very very difficult to replicate. 

By all means if we want to bring in a hincapie or somebody else whose maybe perhaps someday going to replace vvd, sure but with those 3 and quansah whose probably already the guy whose going to replace vvd someday its a decent 4 pack as is.  Virgils too old Quansahs too young Gomez is not a cb Konates always hurt......not sure im completely sold on all that. 

Edit tbf with the non stop games you can make a good argument you now need 5 centre backs minimum, with versatility all the more welcome still. So really we do need to replace the Superb Giraffe somewhere on the axis of age and quality around his level, which was high.  Yes we need a cb and a good one. But the other guys still here are pretty good too for me. Also, If Sepp could translate a good german showing into the Prem thats a fifth guy right there, and depending on long term planning thats extra money saved, tons of. 
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
We need to replace Matip, if we decide, like Quansah, that VDB is ready to be that first teamer then fair enough, but we do need a new CB coming in who is first team ready.

I agree. Cant say for sure van den berg is good enough, but if the club decide they think he is, Ill accept it with no issue.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
Im very positive about our prospects and agree we dont need wholesale changes. However, we definitely need to add more and better defenders to the team. Tsimikas for me serves little purpose, Gomez displaced him as back up left back and hes never put Robbo under serious pressure for the position. Matip leaving has created a void I simply cant accept SVDB as being his only replacement. As documented, Konate cant be banked on to stay fit, we have to manage Virgils minutes as some point as he ages and adds another international tournament to his schedule. If we could sign a centre back that can play left back (Colwill, Pacho) that would probably do for defensive reinforcements, thats before we even think about the Trent situation and whether we need to actually sign a right back or not, Gomez and Bradley could be sufficient.

Im not convinced well sign a 6 this summer simply due to the lack of options out there. We know by now what the club want from the position, ideally somebody younger, athletic, solid on the ball and able to progress it from deep. Weve had two swings at big ticket players (Tchou, Caicedo) and baulked at paying over the odds on mostly potential (Lavia). The market for the position is so dire that wed all know by now who the outstanding candidates are out there. The markets lukewarm at best and I wouldnt be shocked if we did nothing than paid over the odds on a middling talent, something Edwards never seemed to get involved in. If there was someone out there we like we should prioritise that position above all for me.

Not sure why people want to dismiss van den berg as an option. Hes young, homegrown, and everyones saying he had a great season in a tough situation for the club he was at. As for Tsimikas, I think Gomez was the choice as we wanted a defensive full back on the left side with the right used as the attacking option / inverted option. I dont think Slot will play that way, so Tsimikas comes back into play (hes got a better rate of assists per minute played than anyone over Klopps era who played more than 1800 minutes i.e. 20 games worth, except Shaqiri). If Slot maintains the left back as a mainly defensive option then I agree he needs replacing, but then Robertson might as well.


from : https://thelivernerd.substack.com/p/an-overview-of-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-ef5

A lot depends on where Trent will play and how we will set up as a whole. If Trent is a right back and we are playing attacking full backs with double pivots, I think were very well set up, though its a risk still as its been a while since someone played that style in the premier league at the top end of the table.
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
i agre, or maybe Third behind Gomez  ;D  or maybe your way around but joe is also a tremendous cb, its just he's also a tremendous fb on either side and inverted damn well too and we needed him more in those spots. Under estimating his cb ability because he didn't play there much last year is probably a mistake imo.

What they both have is great reading of the game and truly elite speed. Ibra also has elite physicality but Joes no powder puff either.  Very very difficult to replicate. 

By all means if we want to bring in a hincapie or somebody else whose maybe perhaps someday going to replace vvd, sure but with those 3 and quansah whose probably already the guy whose going to replace vvd someday its a decent 4 pack as is.  Virgils too old Quansahs too young Gomez is not a cb Konates always hurt......not sure im completely sold on all that.

Good post. Agree with all of that especially the idea that Gomez will still be centre back. Seems mad that people are suggesting otherwise.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
  • Red since '64
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 pm »
Just gobsmacked at the plethora of posts writing off Quansah. 101 different proposals for centre back, all making the assumption that Quansah is too young, not ready, not good enough etc. I disagree. Klopp seemed sure of his ability, consistently playing him ahead of Konate in the final games of the season.
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:16:20 pm »
Tsimikas' biggest issue is that he's a player who needs rhythm to be properly effective. He's decent when he gets a run of games, but dropping him in cold/randomly as and when players get injured or need a rest does neither us nor him any favours.

Long-term he's never going to be our first choice LB, he's not especially versatile, and he's 28 now. With Robbo in his 30s, we really should be looking at bringing in his eventual successor sooner rather than later (particularly because I fear Robbo's drop off might be especially sharp when it does happen - he's played more football than pretty much anyone else in our squad under Klopp, and his energy/running is a massive feature of his game). Bring in someone new, let him challenge/learn from Andy and eventually displace him, and keep Robertson around as one of our experienced pros. Or if we don't want to do that bit of business this summer, then bring in someone who can cover that position (we've been linked to quite a few left footed CBs who can play LB). Then you have the young lads coming through like Beck/Chambers who can cover cup games and get minutes here and there.

As for elsewhere in the defence - Konate's injury record is a problem, but he's not easy to replace. I haven't seen enough of VDB to know if he's a credible squad option (feel like the handful of times I've seen him play for us he's been a bomb scare but that's mostly years ago). Quansah has a huge amount of potential but I think his ceiling will ultimately be limited by his lack of pace/explosiveness - won't prevent him from being a very good defender, probably for a CL club, but means he's never going to be genuinely elite, in my opinion. Joe is a bit of a question mark - he was great this season, but as a FB. The last time he consistenly played at CB (last season) he was largely pretty poor. VVD will need to be managed. Loads of quality in that group but you can't really look at it and say there's an obvious top-class pairing there to build an entire season round.
Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,142
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
If you can keep Konate fit hes the second best central defender in the league.
This.

It's quite unbelievable that, for the first time in his Liverpool career he'd been off form a little (who fucking hasn't), posters are discussing the possibility of getting rid.

Defensively he's the one whose pretty much has had to have the right side of the defense on lock having to cover right back area. The way we've been set-up defensively the last couple of years has taken its toll out on him.

Hopefully with a change of tactics and bit more protection (also different fitness regime) he'll be able to stay injury free and we will see him back to his very best.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:47:25 pm »


So we definitely need somebody who can do this, then.

https://youtu.be/I1DfZii65Dk
Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
LFC Micks 🔴
@Micks2B

"Nico Schlotterbeck on the radar #LFC"
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 12:02:31 am
LFC Micks 🔴
@Micks2B

"Nico Schlotterbeck on the radar #LFC"

Another chancer on twitter that throws lots of darts
