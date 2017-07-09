What makes you think Slot has a different approach to training.?



Think the training isn't the issue, it's the games.When we were pressing monsters and strangling the life out of teams (so up to '22) we asked a hell of a lot of the players in games. What Atalanta did to us we did to others for about five years.Never seen a player be completely finished overnight as what happend to Fabinho. That marathon season where we played every game in going for everything completely emptied what he had left in the tank. He had aged about three years.It's for this reason we had to keep refreshing the team, midfield especially, to maintain the energy and intensity. The power switch was turned off and we got completely overrun all throughout the 22-23 season. We then picked up more injuries as others were having to stretch themselves, Thiago I think missed the whole season due to this. When everyone was pulling their weight nobody gets overstretched, injuries are less common. Last season the power was only partially turned back on with the 8s brought in, but we still ask others do to more (Dom for one has had to do too much of the running in midfield which left him knackered for the second part of the season). Think that's where our late collapse in results came from, we had been teetering on the brink all season in constantly having to salvage games with late comebacks, and finally the dam broke.