Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:13:33 am
These technical and sporting director pricks started their jobs yet?
BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:23:02 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:07:24 am
Saw something suggesting this actually came from Colwills camp, which is an interesting dimension - surely cant be agitating for a new contract already.


He only signed a new 6-year contract last summer.
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:23:22 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:37:48 am
Are Chelsea still in FFP / PSR bother or is their fudging of the books by selling some real estate actually going to work?
Theyre due to miss by a huge margin if they dont cook the books
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:25:39 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:28 am
Think they'll get away with it all by selling assets to themselves. Absolute pisstake. I suspect Newcastle will be working out what they can do next.

Another loophole not covered by PSR rules. If they exclude expenditure on infrastructure, then they should have thought it makes sense to exclude the sale of infrastructure (or at least intragroup "sales").

It's a perfectly legal transaction. But the rulemakers have dropped another clanger.
just Riggins?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:26:49 am
I could still see something in the Colwill news. Despite the huge contract. Still think they will need to sell as I think they'll be looking to spend £££. I saw Maresca rates Gallagher who was a prime sale contender. Colwill played will but was a bit split between positions and possibly feels slightly less essential. If Konate went for £50m, I would think they would sell him for a similar amount.

VVD, Quansah, Colwill. Sell VDB for £20m if he's not wanted, sign another.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:27:22 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:23:22 am
Theyre due to miss by a huge margin if they dont cook the books

They can just transfer, sorry "sell", the other hotel intragroup.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:05:44 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:18:36 am
He's an excellent player, but unfortunately not reliable injury wise. I wouldn't rush him out the door, but he has a price.

I have a feeling that the majority of our injury prone players will be available a lot more this season due to Slot's different approach to training, Ibou being one of them. I wouldn't be in a rush to let Ibou go whatsoever, this is probably just some agent nonsense to get talks started on a new deal. I mean, playing in the PL versus Ligue 1? It's no coincidence that the majority of the best French players ply their trade elsewhere, because Ligue 1 is appallingly bad. I call total bollocks on this one.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:13:54 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:05:44 pm
I have a feeling that the majority of our injury prone players will be available a lot more this season due to Slot's different approach to training, Ibou being one of them. I wouldn't be in a rush to let Ibou go whatsoever, this is probably just some agent nonsense to get talks started on a new deal. I mean, playing in the PL versus Ligue 1? It's no coincidence that the majority of the best French players ply their trade elsewhere, because Ligue 1 is appallingly bad. I call total bollocks on this one.

Id lean towards keeping him but he isnt untouchable, and the fact the players who are injury prone were fairly injury prone at their previous clubs, so putting all the responsibility on maybe Klopps intensity in training may not be fair.

In terms of Ligue 1, thats true, but PSG is very, very attractive for all the French players. Going back to Paris is also big for a number of them and Konate is from there.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:16:16 pm
i think people forget Colwill has had plenty of injuries
selling Konate to get in Colwill who isnt as good would be madness
We need someone at 24-27 as a CB.
Bremer maybe,
I would consider Kim at Bayern. Not been great for them last few months but might be a player we get at a decent price
Think we need an experineced fast CB. Lacroix would be another too. Simakan as well
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:18:09 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:25:39 am
Another loophole not covered by PSR rules. If they exclude expenditure on infrastructure, then they should have thought it makes sense to exclude the sale of infrastructure (or at least intragroup "sales").

It's a perfectly legal transaction. But the rulemakers have dropped another clanger.

Is it for PSR rules though or just a Private equity firm asset stripping?

Surely Chelsea will no longer derive income from the hotels and will be forced to pay a fair market value to use Cobham. To me it seems more like someone chucking their possessions onto a fire to keep warm because they can't afford gas or electricity during winter.

To me, this isn't some cunning masterplan but just desperate measures by an ownership group that is running the club into the ground. There is no long term planning and they are just building up huge unmanageable debts whilst reducing their income streams.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:05:44 pm
I have a feeling that the majority of our injury prone players will be available a lot more this season due to Slot's different approach to training, Ibou being one of them. I wouldn't be in a rush to let Ibou go whatsoever, this is probably just some agent nonsense to get talks started on a new deal. I mean, playing in the PL versus Ligue 1? It's no coincidence that the majority of the best French players ply their trade elsewhere, because Ligue 1 is appallingly bad. I call total bollocks on this one.

What makes you think Slot has a different approach to training.?
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:24:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:54 pm
Id lean towards keeping him but he isnt untouchable, and the fact the players who are injury prone were fairly injury prone at their previous clubs, so putting all the responsibility on maybe Klopps intensity in training may not be fair.

In terms of Ligue 1, thats true, but PSG is very, very attractive for all the French players. Going back to Paris is also big for a number of them and Konate is from there.

'tis a fair point for sure. If anything it's the curiosity for seeing what Slot can do that is really fascinating me at the moment, as he's got a good reputation for player availability.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:22:58 pm
What makes you think Slot has a different approach to training.?

I read something about him protecting players who are prone to injury by having them train differently, which has led to his teams having better availability overall. I can't for the life of me find it though, but if I can I'll post a link.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:30:26 pm
Also need to consider what Konate actually wants. He was behind Quansah at the end of the season, bringing in a new centre back probably moves him down to 3rd/4th choice. Is he ok with that, or how much does he want to be happy with that?
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:30:41 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:24:39 pm
'tis a fair point for sure. If anything it's the curiosity for seeing what Slot can do that is really fascinating me at the moment, as he's got a good reputation for player availability.

I read something about him protecting players who are prone to injury by having them train differently, which has led to his teams having better availability overall. I can't for the life of me find it though, but if I can I'll post a link.

To be fair Klopp said that Konate was on a tailored program, so on the face of it thats nothing new. Also Konate was protected a fair bit last season.
Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:41:51 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 11:26:49 am
I could still see something in the Colwill news. Despite the huge contract. Still think they will need to sell as I think they'll be looking to spend £££. I saw Maresca rates Gallagher who was a prime sale contender. Colwill played will but was a bit split between positions and possibly feels slightly less essential. If Konate went for £50m, I would think they would sell him for a similar amount.

VVD, Quansah, Colwill. Sell VDB for £20m if he's not wanted, sign another.
They're linked with Tosin Adarabioyo as well so sell Colwill for pure profit and bring him in for nothing. What a shitshow of a club.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:45:52 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:41:51 pm
They're linked with Tosin Adarabioyo as well so sell Colwill for pure profit and bring him in for nothing. What a shitshow of a club.

I think its Gallagher, Maatsen and Colwill left who they can make big ffp profits on.
KC7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:55:40 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Surely thats the managers fault.

He said in a press conference once that he loved the midfield options we had in the squad. Even challenged Journalists about it. Therefore de facto he made the call to keep them and not to refresh until this summer.

Yes, August '22 when he reeled off the options, 8 of whom included Carvalho, Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner and an over the hill Hendo. We essentially had three midfielders who were good enough (when he said it), Thiago, Harvey, and Fabinho (the latter of course we had no idea his legs had gone). Thiago had to carry us that sesson when he played, and working him so hard when he played I think we finished him.

It looks an obvious oversight, and he did say near the end of the window he "got it wrong" which resultèd in bringing in Melo on loan at the 11th hour. My reservation in criticising Jurgen though is he is the least complaining manager on the planet, so it's hard to know just how much he was hamstrung by the owners (we know he was in January '21 when after three weeks of doing nothing in the window and the losses commencing he finally let his frustration out and said we have financial restrictions at the club in being able to bring in the required CBs).

If even the likes of me knew we were short in midfield then arguably the best manager in the world will have known.
Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:04:51 pm
Tchouameni is feasible
[new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:14:44 pm
Fixed that for ya

Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:04:51 pm
Tchouameni is French
Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:21:19 pm
Both valid
KC7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:30:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:22:58 pm
What makes you think Slot has a different approach to training.?

Think the training isn't the issue, it's the games.

When we were pressing monsters and strangling the life out of teams (so up to '22) we asked a hell of a lot of the players in games. What Atalanta did to us we did to others for about five years.

Never seen a player be completely finished overnight as what happend to Fabinho. That marathon season where we played every game in going for everything completely emptied what he had left in the tank. He had aged about three years.

It's for this reason we had to keep refreshing the team, midfield especially, to maintain the energy and intensity. The power switch was turned off and we got completely overrun all throughout the 22-23 season. We then picked up more injuries as others were having to stretch themselves, Thiago I think missed the whole season due to this. When everyone was pulling their weight nobody gets overstretched, injuries are less common. Last season the power was only partially turned back on with the 8s brought in, but we still ask others do to more (Dom for one has had to do too much of the running in midfield which left him knackered for the second part of the season). Think that's where our late collapse in results came from, we had been teetering on the brink all season in constantly having to salvage games with late comebacks, and finally the dam broke.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:48:57 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:30:24 pm
When we were pressing monsters and strangling the life out of teams (so up to '22) we asked a hell of a lot of the players in games.

I really don't think this is overly true. We haven't been a full-on pressing team since 17/18. We choose are moments to turn it on, but from 18/19 onwards we became a lot more measured.
[new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Both valid

I dunno mate, maybe, you never know, I get the impression unless they kick you out of Madrid most are happy to rake in the cash and enjoy the lifestyle
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:06:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:43 am
Some stories in the French wires about PSG wanting Konate. Would be something we should consider in my opinion.

Same stories do state that we are in talks with him about extending his contract. Good to see we are doing that now with footballers who have two years left, as we have dropped a right clanger with Trent.


Given his contract situation and availability concerns, the Konate situation must be high-ish up on Richard Hughes To Do List.

Do you commit a long term contract on increased wages to a player with availability concerns?

Same question with Jotas next summer when hell be 28 and have 2 years left in his deal.

Its a similar question with Diaz this summer though availability isnt the concern. It is a question about whether his output is commensurate with the contract value hed want. Its on the backdrop of him being 27 and maybe at peak value.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:22:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:20:08 am
This guy is apparently fairly reliable for Chelsea stuff. Can't see it happening though.

Hilarious contract situation there.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:25:04 pm
We should consider selling Ibou if PSG are interested. Love him, think he's a great lad and a cracking player, but there are the fitness concerns and his need for a run of games to get any momentum going...Long-term, I don't know. He's pretty replaceable.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:32:16 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:25:04 pm
We should consider selling Ibou if PSG are interested. Love him, think he's a great lad and a cracking player, but there are the fitness concerns and his need for a run of games to get any momentum going...Long-term, I don't know. He's pretty replaceable.

Think it all depends on the level of any bid, what Konate wants himself and who is available as a potential replacement.

Anything around or above 50M warrants serious consideration. Even a big offer isn't necessarily one Id accept given VvDs age and Quansahs inexperience. Certain factors would need to align to equal a sale

Below that figure I wouldnt consider a sale since with a new contract youd still get 30-35M for him next summer even with another injury hit campaign.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:35:33 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:32:16 pm
Think it all depends on the level of any bid, what Konate wants himself and who is available as a potential replacement.

Anything around or above 50M warrants serious consideration. Even a big offer isn't necessarily one Id accept given VvDs age and Quansahs inexperience. Certain factors would need to align to equal a sale

Below that figure I wouldnt consider a sale since with a new contract youd still get 30-35M for him next summer even with another injury hit campaign.

Agreed.
Suareznumber7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:38:24 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:30:26 pm
Also need to consider what Konate actually wants. He was behind Quansah at the end of the season, bringing in a new centre back probably moves him down to 3rd/4th choice. Is he ok with that, or how much does he want to be happy with that?

There's a new manager, sorry head coach, coming in so Konate is no longer behind Quansah as everyone is back to square 1.  The new coach will make those determinations in pre-season. 
Gus 1855

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:34:15 pm
One little thought, 10 years ago, you could quite feasibly question whether player XYZ would be attracted to Liverpool because of Rodgers being in charge, when they can go and play for Mourinho, Ferguson, Pep, Ancelotti, Conte, Wenger etc etc.

Now, we have Slot who's a bit of an unknown and doesn't have the immediate pulling power of say Klopp, you may think we're in a similar position. But, which other managers around would you say do have that pulling power. Far far fewer than there were 10 years ago I'd suggest?

I wonder therefore you may be more likely to see players staying put?
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:51:05 pm
Honestly torn on Konate. I think we are forgetting just how good he is due his dodgy last few weeks of the season. There were times at the start of the season he was solo-ing the entire right side of defence. Speaking of which...it does not help at all that he has to cover so much ground and carry out so much sprints to cover our inverted system.

On paper when all fit Konate is our starting CB alongside Van Dijk. He is still more dominant and sound that Quansah. I do think Quansah has incredible ball-playing which will only get better but let's see.

Slot does have different training styles and a more robust team defensively might help Konate stay fit seeing as he isn't sprinting and fighting someone the whole game. I think we should keep him for one more year and see if his availability works out.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:51:31 pm
How much did we pay for Konate?
Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:56:13 pm
