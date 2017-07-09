One little thought, 10 years ago, you could quite feasibly question whether player XYZ would be attracted to Liverpool because of Rodgers being in charge, when they can go and play for Mourinho, Ferguson, Pep, Ancelotti, Conte, Wenger etc etc.
Now, we have Slot who's a bit of an unknown and doesn't have the immediate pulling power of say Klopp, you may think we're in a similar position. But, which other managers around would you say do have that pulling power. Far far fewer than there were 10 years ago I'd suggest?
I wonder therefore you may be more likely to see players staying put?