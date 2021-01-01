The Bellingham quote was on the 3rd of April. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpools American owner, will back Klopp this summer with significant money to spend in the transfer market. Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, remains the No 1 target and is keen to move to Anfield.



We pulled out of the deal on the 11th of April citing the need for a major overhaul of the squad. The fans were then told they were being totally unrealistic. Yet a week earlier the club had been feeding the line that he was our number 1 target.



The club can't have it both ways. For me the club needs to stop feeding stories to favoured journalists. Even if it is just to keep Mac Red sane.



Hypothetically do you think there a situation where on April 3rd Liverpool viewed Bellingham as their primary target and the players representatives had told the club he was interested in a move?Hypothetically do you see a scenario where between April 3rd and April 10th Liverpool and other clubs had talks with player, agent, Dortmund and that the player at that time made af final decision to join Real?Then do you thinks it a possibility that Liverpool briefed the media about wanting to spread funds across a rebuild to save face? The alternative was to come out and say Bellingham liked Real more and/or their wage offer was better. That part is all PR though.I have no idea if the above happened or not. Or what scenario played out. You dont either. But you are using the media briefings and subsequent PR exercise to build a whole narrative and using them to project what you think happened. You should see it for what is was. A signing we didnt get over the line and then a PR damage limitations exercise.By the way who was telling the fans they were being totally unrealistic?