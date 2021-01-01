« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 12596 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:39:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm
He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Onana at Man United reminds me of him a little. Strange goalkeepers who even when they're making saves, something doesn't look quite right in terms of technique.

The Roma mistake you refer to, iirc he jumped like a starfish when the ball was coming to him before it went through his hands (taking a slight glance) and smacked the crossbar.

Outrageously bad technique.

Another atrocious gk in this regard is Pickford. An elite gk in Alisson makes the difficult look easy in knowing where to position himself which makes the save more routine, a braindead gk in Pickford makes the routine look difficult as he regularly positions himself further out of reach of the ball so is required to pull off a worldie (when the ball isn't beyond him that is, which it often is).

Think our only loss to Bournemouth under Klopp was the Karius spill?

The Tranmere game after the Kiev debacle was the last straw as no way could Jurgen keep defending him. He was instilling fear into the defence.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm
So true. It's rinse and repeat in every window ;D
So true. Last summer we saw value in Mac Allister. Then bought three more midfielders.

Summer 2024 and reality gets ignored so we get to read more thinly veiled "owners are mingebags" posts. It's rinse and repeat in every window.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:33:43 pm
Are you reading those quotes you posted about Mbappe and Bellingham as:


Liverpool are definitely signing Kyluan Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.


Because that not what they say.  If you and others are reading those type of quotes you posted above and thinking they are nailed on signings then theres literally no point debating anything with you

The Bellingham quote was on the 3rd of April. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpools American owner, will back Klopp this summer with significant money to spend in the transfer market. Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, remains the No 1 target and is keen to move to Anfield.

We pulled out of the deal on the 11th of April citing the need for a major overhaul of the squad. The fans were then told they were being totally unrealistic. Yet a week earlier the club had been feeding the line that he was our number 1 target.

The club can't have it both ways. For me the club needs to stop feeding stories to favoured journalists. Even if it is just to keep Mac Red sane.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm
So true. Last summer we saw value in Mac Allister. Then bought three more midfielders.

Summer 2024 and reality gets ignored so we get to read more thinly veiled "owners are mingebags" posts. It's rinse and repeat in every window.



Amazing that you left out us offloading Fabinho, Henderson, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner. Bringing in £52m and offloading a huge amount of wages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm »
Can't believe transfers happend during a transfer window
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm
The Bellingham quote was on the 3rd of April. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpools American owner, will back Klopp this summer with significant money to spend in the transfer market. Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, remains the No 1 target and is keen to move to Anfield.

We pulled out of the deal on the 11th of April citing the need for a major overhaul of the squad. The fans were then told they were being totally unrealistic. Yet a week earlier the club had been feeding the line that he was our number 1 target.

The club can't have it both ways. For me the club needs to stop feeding stories to favoured journalists. Even if it is just to keep Mac Red sane.

Hypothetically do you think there a situation where on April 3rd Liverpool viewed Bellingham as their primary target and the players representatives had told the club he was interested in a move?

Hypothetically do you see a scenario where between April 3rd and April 10th Liverpool and other clubs had talks with player, agent, Dortmund and that the player at that time made af final decision to join Real?


Then do you thinks it a possibility that Liverpool briefed the media about wanting to spread funds across a rebuild to save face? The alternative was to come out and say  Bellingham liked Real more and/or their wage offer was better. That part is all PR though.

I have no idea if the above happened or not. Or what scenario played out. You dont either. But you are using the media briefings and subsequent PR exercise to build a whole narrative and using them to project what you think happened. You should see it for what is was. A signing we didnt get over the line and then a PR damage limitations exercise.

By the way who was telling the fans they were being totally unrealistic?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm
Amazing that you left out us offloading Fabinho, Henderson, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner. Bringing in £52m and offloading a huge amount of wages.

We spent 110M net in transfers and  Id guess lost revenue by being in Europa League rather than CL.

We bought 4 players who I assume we paid this season. I suspect we saved wages overall but well only know to what extent when the accounts are published.

Know one knows how it all works out money wise yet but Id guess savings in wages dont cover 110M and reduction in revenues by being in EL.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
Can't believe we moved on 5 midfield players and brought 4 in during one window. We should have gradually refreshed instead of ending up with a complete rebuild that left us without a natural single 6.
Can't believe Klopp did that
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
Can't believe we moved on 5 midfield players and brought 4 in during one window. We should have gradually refreshed instead of ending up with a complete rebuild that left us without a natural single 6.

Surely thats the managers fault.

He said in a press conference once that he loved the midfield options we had in the squad. Even challenged Journalists about it. Therefore de facto he made the call to keep them and not to refresh until this summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm
Amazing that you left out us offloading Fabinho, Henderson, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner. Bringing in £52m and offloading a huge amount of wages.
Why is it amazing? Our summer 2023 business been analysed (with the emphasis on anal) microscopically last summer and in to the autumn. Your still stuck re-hashing Mpabbe (he's going to Madrid) and Bellingham (he's at Madrid). It's been done to death already.

Can't we just move. Look forward, you know?

EDIT:
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
We should have gradually refreshed instead of ending up with a complete rebuild that left us without a natural single 6.
This is a refreshing new argument that I've never heard before.

Is Endo hiding again?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm »
Just thought I'd pop in here for some transfer news....oh FFS!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm »

No point talking about the past now, I am just hoping comes the start of the season we have two players at our midfield who can win challenges
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm
Mbappe and Bellingham are clear examples of the favoured journalists stating that our interest was genuine and that we would be going all out to sign them.

When the window opens it is a case of Liverpool don't see value in this window so will focus on building up a war chest for next summer. The next window or next summer are always suggested as the time we will go big.

The Joyce linking us with Mbappe stuff was when Mbappe was a teenager at Monaco. Its highly likely we were interested in him and wouldve at least tried to make something happen, he was a generational talent at a club willing to sell to a club like us. Mbappe leaving Monaco for us was realistic, Mbappe leaving PSG for us wasnt.

The war chest stuff is nonsense though, its become a bit of a joke and I genuinely cant recall ever reading stuff about war chests or any kinds of saving for next year type of stuff at all over recent years. Ive regularly read stuff about the club not being able to find value but never seen that followed with the moneys being banked for a spend in the next window or words to that effect.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:31:37 pm
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2

I don't follow the Austrian Bundesliga much these days, but it seems that he has done really well on loan at Sturm Graz for the past 6 months. They have even beaten Salzburg to the league title ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm »
For Pitys sake, can you all stop enabling Al/Eeyore to introduce his fucking agenda to yet another thread.

Im interested in informed thoughts on our possible transfers, not another conspiracy theory du jour by the most disruptive poster on the forum.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:39:45 pm »
Multiple reports about you dominating the thread and your agenda Al.
It's tiresome, we've asked you to stop so many times.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:59:20 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Yesterday at 02:12:12 pm
Why wont we? Buy one whos as good.

City have Ortega. Arsenal have Ramsdale. There really isnt a reason for us to not have a back up #2 who himself is a premier league starter level goalkeeper. We saw how important that is this season, both ourselves with Kelleher and at the end with Ortega for City. Yes, its impossible to find a player that level wholl agree to do it for 5 years but for a season, maybe two? That should not be impossible. And if we need to keep selling and buying a new number 2 every couple summers then so be it. 

Like you say, we could get £30m for Kelleher this summer. Some of that on a new back up keeper should get you someone pretty good. Id saw us linked to the Feyenoord starting keeper, £10m, he isnt world class obviously but if youre the starting keeper for a top club in a smaller European league you should at least be solid Premier League level youd think.
Don't know if the Feyenoord GK would be happy to come here just to sit on the bench.

If we did sign him we could probably make a decent profit after a season. Bijlow, sell high.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:10:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm
I don't follow the Austrian Bundesliga much these days, but it seems that he has done really well on loan at Sturm Graz for the past 6 months. They have even beaten Salzburg to the league title ...

Hes home grown as well correct? Might not fancy the Kelleher role now hes played first team though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 07:37:43 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Surely thats the managers fault.

He said in a press conference once that he loved the midfield options we had in the squad. Even challenged Journalists about it. Therefore de facto he made the call to keep them and not to refresh until this summer.

I'd apply a bit of your own arguments to Klopp's words on this one Jookie. He was never going to throw players under a bus publicly. And he was always very wary of publicly pressuring the owners in terms of asking for money to buy players. That said, if he was genuinely happy in the summer of 2022 it was a catastrophic failure from Klopp and his coaching team to understand where that team was AND a failure of the structure which didn't convince Klopp that all was not rosy in terms of our midfield. The whole world could see it (hence the questions at press conferences that summer) and it should have been possible for the club to see it too.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:49 am by Knight »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:20:02 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:59:20 am
Don't know if the Feyenoord GK would be happy to come here just to sit on the bench.

If we did sign him we could probably make a decent profit after a season. Bijlow, sell high.
:D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:44:43 am »
Some stories in the French wires about PSG wanting Konate. Would be something we should consider in my opinion.

Same stories do state that we are in talks with him about extending his contract. Good to see we are doing that now with footballers who have two years left, as we have dropped a right clanger with Trent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:45:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:43 am
Some stories in the French wires about PSG wanting Konate. Would be something we should consider in my opinion.

Same stories do state that we are in talks with him about extending his contract. Good to see we are doing that now with footballers who have two years left, as we have dropped a right clanger with Trent.

Think they were busy trying to sign a manager and his staff?

They'll deal with the contracts now
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 09:48:11 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:45:58 am
Think they were busy trying to sign a manager and his staff?

They'll deal with the contracts now

Was more referring to last summer and prior. We should never let a player the age of Trent get to this stage without opening contract talks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Some new stories linking us with Ollie Watkins. Dont think villa will let him go on the cheap though so cant see it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:43 am
Some stories in the French wires about PSG wanting Konate. Would be something we should consider in my opinion.

Same stories do state that we are in talks with him about extending his contract. Good to see we are doing that now with footballers who have two years left, as we have dropped a right clanger with Trent.


Three seasons here now and he's never broken 40 games in a season.

Clear as day that you cannot assume anything close to 100% fitness throughout the season.

His skillset is replaceable - move him on if we can rinse PSG.
