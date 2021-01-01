I think theres an element of this and agree its not helpful.



I do think theres a fair amount of people taking whats in the press too literally. That its gospel. That its the absolute truth.



Its worth bearing in mind that any off the record sources say type reports are only placed there to aid the objective or protect the reputation of the selling club, the buying club or player/agent. Its a 1 sided story aimed to achieve a certain outcome - for example getting a move pushed through, pushing blame onto player for a transfer happening, selling club wanting to drum up interest for an unwanted player.



Its almost certainly not a true reflection of everything thats happening. But people take it as the truth and over time weave these intricate narratives around clubs transfer strategy or players/managers opinions based on half truths and conjecture.



The best thing is to take it all with a pinch of salt and see through what it all means. Id do the same with direct quotes also. Particularly if its off the cuff quotes or 1 liners from a press conference etc.. They again dont reflect the whole picture or probably even sometime what the actual individually even thinks.



I suppose my point is that dont take any of the media aspects around transfers too seriously. Its all part of the business of getting deals done and self protection (or protection of others like existing players at a club). I definitely wouldnt be hanging on the words of a media briefing that the next window will be big one or such like. Equally I think its a dangerous game for any fan to drive narratives around transfer strategy from a holistic perspective based on these one sided briefings and off the cuff direct comments.



Thats just my opinion though. I know others like to take media briefings and any small comments as the absolute truth and indicative of how players, managers, clubs act around transfers.



Each to their own



I think it is pretty unarguable that the club use certain journalists as almost a PR department but with the benefit of plausible deniability. I mean right from the off we had certain journalists being briefed at the same time that Hodgson was a dead man walking. It has happened time and time again. Look at the news that we were pulling out of a deal for Bellingham that the usual suspects all broke at the same time.Or look at how the search for a new head coach played out in the media. For me, if the usual suspects all have the same story at the same time then the likelihood is that it has come from the club. For me, some trusted journalists get information from the club off the record.The club has a mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. At times that almost becomes a strategy of certain journalists overpromising which then allows the club to get away with under-delivering in the transfer market.