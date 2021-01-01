« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 10284 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:15:38 pm
Karius has been released by Newcastle. Perfect timing.

I actually feel bad for him, man.

He done half decent for us. Clearly not elite or good enough to be a starter for a top side, but he was playing ok, he was a 6/10 keeper, decent enough to be a back up, and had played well in Germany before that. Then that Final happens, he concedes two insane goals because hes concussed, and it genuinely wrecks his entire career.

If I was him id actually be saying to my agent to see if Celtic were interested. Hart retiring, they need a new keeper, they hate spending a lot of money, and its a lower level league. Rebuild yourself up there. Kind of like Hart did, and how Butland has too at Rangers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:19:27 pm
I actually feel bad for him, man.

He done half decent for us. Clearly not elite or good enough to be a starter for a top side, but he was playing ok, he was a 6/10 keeper, decent enough to be a back up, and had played well in Germany before that. Then that Final happens, he concedes two insane goals because hes concussed, and it genuinely wrecks his entire career.

If I was him id actually be saying to my agent to see if Celtic were interested. Hart retiring, they need a new keeper, they hate spending a lot of money, and its a lower level league. Rebuild yourself up there. Kind of like Hart did, and how Butland has too at Rangers.

He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Onana at Man United reminds me of him a little. Strange goalkeepers who even when they're making saves, something doesn't look quite right in terms of technique.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:27:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:21:44 pm
He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Im not saying he was a good keeper. Im talking about purely on a human being level I feel bad for him. He wasnt good enough, he was a middling keeper who belonged where he was. At Mainz. That was his level. A middle of the table team. He was well above his station at Liverpool. But he then has an absolute all timer disaster because he was concussed, and he became the laughing stock of the entire world. He was getting clowned by dickhead players from Tranmere. It must have absolutely wrecked him mentally and hes obviously never recovered which is why I feel sympathy for him. Must have been tough to deal with that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:39:25 pm
I think theres an element of this and agree its not helpful.

I do think theres a fair amount of people taking whats in the press too literally. That its gospel. That its the absolute truth.

Its worth bearing in mind that any off the record sources say type reports are only placed there to aid the objective or protect the reputation of the selling club, the buying club or player/agent. Its a 1 sided story aimed to achieve a certain outcome - for example getting a move pushed through, pushing blame onto player for a transfer happening, selling club wanting to drum up interest for an unwanted player.

Its almost certainly not a true reflection of everything thats happening. But people take it as the truth and over time weave these intricate narratives around clubs transfer strategy or players/managers opinions based on half truths and conjecture.

The best thing is to take it all with a pinch of salt and see through what it all means. Id do the same with direct quotes also. Particularly if its off the cuff quotes or 1 liners from a press conference etc.. They again dont reflect the whole picture or probably even sometime what the actual individually even thinks.

I suppose my point is that dont take any of the media aspects around transfers too seriously. Its all part of the business of getting deals done and self protection (or protection of others like existing players at a club). I definitely wouldnt be hanging on the words of a media briefing that the next window will be big one or such like. Equally I think its a dangerous game for any fan to drive narratives around transfer strategy from a holistic perspective based on these one sided briefings and off the cuff direct comments.

Thats just my opinion though. I know others like to take media briefings and any small comments as the absolute truth and indicative of how players, managers, clubs act around transfers.

Each to their own

Good post.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:12:12 pm
Why wont we? Buy one whos as good.

City have Ortega. Arsenal have Ramsdale. There really isnt a reason for us to not have a back up #2 who himself is a premier league starter level goalkeeper. We saw how important that is this season, both ourselves with Kelleher and at the end with Ortega for City. Yes, its impossible to find a player that level wholl agree to do it for 5 years but for a season, maybe two? That should not be impossible. And if we need to keep selling and buying a new number 2 every couple summers then so be it. 

Like you say, we could get £30m for Kelleher this summer. Some of that on a new back up keeper should get you someone pretty good. Id saw us linked to the Feyenoord starting keeper, £10m, he isnt world class obviously but if youre the starting keeper for a top club in a smaller European league you should at least be solid Premier League level youd think.
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:34:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:21:44 pm
He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Onana at Man United reminds me of him a little. Strange goalkeepers who even when they're making saves, something doesn't look quite right in terms of technique.

It didn't help that his Instagram looked like a fucking Abercrombie photo shoot, if you're doing that kind of shit during your playing career, you need to be at the top of your game, not making clangers every couple of weeks
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2

His wiki has him at 7ft, big lad isn't he 😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2

Id heard hed had a good year so yeah maybe but feels like he needs one more year of consistent game time to me. He only actually played 21 games this year (obviously due to it being a second half of the year loan). Id probably look to see if we could get him a full year starting every week for a good championship side next year. Or even back to Sturm Graz since theyll have Champions League
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm »
Kelleher would have to be replaced by a HG player you'd think.

What's the latest with Adrian? Thought he was out of contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #289 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:12:12 pm
Why wont we? Buy one whos as good.

City have Ortega. Arsenal have Ramsdale. There really isnt a reason for us to not have a back up #2 who himself is a premier league starter level goalkeeper. We saw how important that is this season, both ourselves with Kelleher and at the end with Ortega for City. Yes, its impossible to find a player that level wholl agree to do it for 5 years but for a season, maybe two? That should not be impossible. And if we need to keep selling and buying a new number 2 every couple summers then so be it. 

Like you say, we could get £30m for Kelleher this summer. Some of that on a new back up keeper should get you someone pretty good. Id saw us linked to the Feyenoord starting keeper, £10m, he isnt world class obviously but if youre the starting keeper for a top club in a smaller European league you should at least be solid Premier League level youd think.
The GKs youve named arent as good as Kelleher. Kelleher is a PL level starter, we simply arent going to be able to buy in someone as good as we arent going to spend big money on a second keeper.

The hope is that weve someone coming through the youth ranks who can step up. Anyone we bring in at low cost (in comparison to Kelleher) isnt going to be as good.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #290 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:01:39 pm
The GKs youve named arent as good as Kelleher. Kelleher is a PL level starter, we simply arent going to be able to buy in someone as good as we arent going to spend big money on a second keeper.

The hope is that weve someone coming through the youth ranks who can step up. Anyone we bring in at low cost (in comparison to Kelleher) isnt going to be as good.

Kelleher isnt clearly a level ahead of Ortega or Ramsdale. Absolute rose tinted specs to suggest he is. Theyre all the same level of keeper. Good back ups for a top team but as a starter around the middle of the table is where theyd be playing. I like Kelleher, and ideally hed stay, but he isnt impossible to replace.

But on the wider point, yes it is possible to sign someone as good as Kelleher for a decent fee. Hes going to go to a midtable level club to be a starter. Not Real Madrid. There is a reason for that. Spurs signed Vicario last summer for £15m. So signing a Kelleher level keeper doesnt need to break the bank. There are plenty Kelleher level keepers starting for clubs in the Premier League and most of them didnt cost those teams £25m+
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #291 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 27, 2024, 07:01:21 pm
Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

Bakayoko
Yoro
Simons
Andre

... would be spongeworthy. As is the fact that I finally found the new thread.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 03:12:25 pm
Kelleher isnt clearly a level ahead of Ortega or Ramsdale. Absolute rose tinted specs to suggest he is.

But on the wider point, yes it is possible to sign someone as good as Kelleher for a decent fee. Hes going to go to a midtable level club to be a starter. Not Real Madrid. There is a reason for that. Spurs signed Vicario last summer for £15m. So signing a Kelleher level keeper doesnt need to break the bank. There are plenty Kelleher level keepers starting for clubs in the Premier League and most of them didnt cost those teams £25m+
We clearly have different opinions as to how good Kelleher is. I think hes one of the best in the PL even as our number 2. Hed walk into most PL teams. To suggest Ramsdale or Vicario are as good is laughable, although Ortega has looked decent when Ive seen him.

Also while someone like Vicario might be happy to sign for spurs knowing he would be no 1. Keepers of that level arent obviously going to be happy to sit on the bench as a no 2. Id also imagine were very unlikely to spend £15m on a back up keeper as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:29:25 pm
We clearly have different opinions as to how good Kelleher is. I think hes one of the best in the PL even as our number 2. Hed walk into most PL teams. To suggest Ramsdale or Vicario are as good is laughable, although Ortega has looked decent when Ive seen him.

Also while someone like Vicario might be happy to sign for spurs knowing he would be no 1. Keepers of that level arent obviously going to be happy to sit on the bench as a no 2

Yeah we do. You seemingly think hes literally one of the best goalkeepers on the planet based on one run of games this season where he was solid? I think hes a solid keeper whod probably be around the 10th-12th best keeper in the league if I had to mark him somewhere.

Honestly to suggest that hes clearly better than Ramsdale or Vicario and its laughable to suggest he isnt is absolutely wild.

If he walks in to most PL teams then why was it Nottingham Forest chasing him in January then? If a lad who walks in to a team is available it suggests hes miles better than the current incumbents at that position, so if a keeper who walks in to most teams in the best league in the world is available for £25m then why wouldnt every single team have been fighting for him? To suggest he walks in to most PL teams genuinely suggests hes a what top 15 keeper on the planet? Because thats the level of keeper youre talking about to walk in to most PL starting 11s.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:39:25 pm
I think theres an element of this and agree its not helpful.

I do think theres a fair amount of people taking whats in the press too literally. That its gospel. That its the absolute truth.

Its worth bearing in mind that any off the record sources say type reports are only placed there to aid the objective or protect the reputation of the selling club, the buying club or player/agent. Its a 1 sided story aimed to achieve a certain outcome - for example getting a move pushed through, pushing blame onto player for a transfer happening, selling club wanting to drum up interest for an unwanted player.

Its almost certainly not a true reflection of everything thats happening. But people take it as the truth and over time weave these intricate narratives around clubs transfer strategy or players/managers opinions based on half truths and conjecture.

The best thing is to take it all with a pinch of salt and see through what it all means. Id do the same with direct quotes also. Particularly if its off the cuff quotes or 1 liners from a press conference etc.. They again dont reflect the whole picture or probably even sometime what the actual individually even thinks.

I suppose my point is that dont take any of the media aspects around transfers too seriously. Its all part of the business of getting deals done and self protection (or protection of others like existing players at a club). I definitely wouldnt be hanging on the words of a media briefing that the next window will be big one or such like. Equally I think its a dangerous game for any fan to drive narratives around transfer strategy from a holistic perspective based on these one sided briefings and off the cuff direct comments.

Thats just my opinion though. I know others like to take media briefings and any small comments as the absolute truth and indicative of how players, managers, clubs act around transfers.

Each to their own

I think it is pretty unarguable that the club use certain journalists as almost a PR department but with the benefit of plausible deniability. I mean right from the off we had certain journalists being briefed at the same time that Hodgson was a dead man walking. It has happened time and time again. Look at the news that we were pulling out of a deal for Bellingham that the usual suspects all broke at the same time.

Or look at how the search for a new head coach played out in the media. For me, if the usual suspects all have the same story at the same time then the likelihood is that it has come from the club. For me, some trusted journalists get information from the club off the record.

The club has a mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. At times that almost becomes a strategy of certain journalists overpromising which then allows the club to get away with under-delivering in the transfer market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #295 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 03:12:25 pm
Kelleher isnt clearly a level ahead of Ortega or Ramsdale. Absolute rose tinted specs to suggest he is. Theyre all the same level of keeper. Good back ups for a top team but as a starter around the middle of the table is where theyd be playing. I like Kelleher, and ideally hed stay, but he isnt impossible to replace.

But on the wider point, yes it is possible to sign someone as good as Kelleher for a decent fee. Hes going to go to a midtable level club to be a starter. Not Real Madrid. There is a reason for that. Spurs signed Vicario last summer for £15m. So signing a Kelleher level keeper doesnt need to break the bank. There are plenty Kelleher level keepers starting for clubs in the Premier League and most of them didnt cost those teams £25m+
You seem familiar. What was your previous username?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 03:41:15 pm
Yeah we do. You seemingly think hes literally one of the best goalkeepers on the planet based on one run of games this season where he was solid? I think hes a solid keeper whod probably be around the 10th-12th best keeper in the league if I had to mark him somewhere.

Honestly to suggest that hes clearly better than Ramsdale or Vicario and its laughable to suggest he isnt is absolutely wild.

If he walks in to most PL teams then why was it Nottingham Forest chasing him in January then? If a lad who walks in to a team is available it suggests hes miles better than the current incumbents at that position, so if a keeper who walks in to most teams in the best league in the world is available for £25m then why wouldnt every single team have been fighting for him? To suggest he walks in to most PL teams genuinely suggests hes a what top 15 keeper on the planet? Because thats the level of keeper youre talking about to walk in to most PL starting 11s.
As I say we have clearly different views on Kelleher. He was excellent this season to the point we didnt really miss the best GK there is.
Hes also been excellent in the past, although many seemed to forget this after he had 1or 2 dodgy games after barely playing for 12 months.

Id imagine there will be better teams than Forest in for him this summer if they can afford to drop big money on a keeper. Hes better than the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton, West Ham have in goal. That doesnt mean they will see him as a big enough improvement to spend big money though. Whoever gets him will be getting a very good GK.
Anyway the original point stands we arent going to get a no 2 as good as him. That doesnt mean we wont find a decent replacement who will do the job when needed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
think kelleher makes most bottom half PL teams & will have interest
Vicario is excellent but very dodgy in from crosses
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:56:44 pm
think kelleher makes most bottom half PL teams & will have interest
Vicario is excellent but very dodgy in from crosses
A keeper who is dodgy on crosses is not an excellent keeper in my view.
As Ive listed above hes better than a number of keepers playing for teams in the top half of the table too
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:06:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:57:55 pm
A keeper who is dodgy on crosses is not an excellent keeper in my view.
As Ive listed above hes better than a number of keepers playing for teams in the top half of the table too
He may well be I would like to see him play more.
He really did improve the more games he got.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 03:56:34 pm
Sigh. Sorry that I think our back up goalkeeper is only the 10th best keeper in the league.  ::)

Your attitude really doesn't endear you to people.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:42:47 pm
I think it is pretty unarguable that the club use certain journalists as almost a PR department but with the benefit of plausible deniability. I mean right from the off we had certain journalists being briefed at the same time that Hodgson was a dead man walking. It has happened time and time again. Look at the news that we were pulling out of a deal for Bellingham that the usual suspects all broke at the same time.

Or look at how the search for a new head coach played out in the media. For me, if the usual suspects all have the same story at the same time then the likelihood is that it has come from the club. For me, some trusted journalists get information from the club off the record.

The club has a mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. At times that almost becomes a strategy of certain journalists overpromising which then allows the club to get away with under-delivering in the transfer market.

Genuinely not trying to disprove your point, but I cant really recall that many occasions one of those journos have come out and said the club are focusing on signing X player next summer, especially halfway through a window.

It could be my ignorance, Ive read them say things like the club arent planning any business this summer etc but I cant recall that many occasions the likes of Joyce/Pearce/Bascombe/Hunter have dropped a story that were focusing on a player a year away. Maybe its happened like and I know its a difficult thing to prove now, it just feels like every year there are supporters - particularly those who really want more activity from the club - that say the club briefed journos have promised X, Y and Z but rarely are there many examples put out. I seem to recall reading burger head taking the bait one night on Twitter, continually having to deny hed said half the things he was being accused of.

As I said, it could be my ignorance, but Ive always felt the club-briefed journos have a habit of downplaying any news/activity regarding transfers, almost every year, which tends to frustrate a lot of the online supporters.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:27:56 pm »
Kelleher s a better keeper than some of the current PL No1s.

I think hes probably somewhere between 10th and 20th best. Lots of the keepers outside the Top8 are much of a muchness.

Is Kelleher a 30M improvement on those keepers? Im not sure hes worth that to the bottom half of the league clubs. Partly because his body of work is pretty limited currently

Im of the thought that Kelleher is probably good enough to start for a lot of PL. clubs but find it hard to say if hes an improvement or by how much, if any over their current GKs. I think getting 30M for him would unexpected. I think you are talking 15-20M in what is likely to be a bit of a depressed transfer market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:28:15 pm »

It doesn't matter if you rate him or not if that's his wish the club should help him find a good club, he deserves it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:17 am
We clearly thought Bellingham might come here and tried to sign him though. We also got the best GK in the world and the best CB in the world to come here. The context of Klopp's comments is important. He's saying we're never going to be a club with unlimited money who signs all the best players in the world for astronomical fees. That doesn't mean we're never going to shop at the top table for talent.

He definitely says helpful things about the owners. Yes he sometimes had 'hard conversations' but compared with alternatives they're a way, way, way better option.

Well said.

It's easy to say get rid of the owners / FSG Out ... but who are the alternatives? And the answer is not a unicorn owner that doesn't really exist. The real owners are those from the past 20+ years of the Premier League. Who would you swap FSG for? An Arab state. A Russian oligarch? The Glazers? Todd Boehly? Moshiri? They might not be perfect, but I don't think that better actually exists (without selling your soul).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:42:47 pm
I think it is pretty unarguable that the club use certain journalists as almost a PR department but with the benefit of plausible deniability. I mean right from the off we had certain journalists being briefed at the same time that Hodgson was a dead man walking. It has happened time and time again. Look at the news that we were pulling out of a deal for Bellingham that the usual suspects all broke at the same time.

Or look at how the search for a new head coach played out in the media. For me, if the usual suspects all have the same story at the same time then the likelihood is that it has come from the club. For me, some trusted journalists get information from the club off the record.

The club has a mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. At times that almost becomes a strategy of certain journalists overpromising which then allows the club to get away with under-delivering in the transfer market.


The Hodgson going and pulling out of the Bellingham deals were absolutes. The club wanted those messages out there and there were no vagaries in what the outcome was going to be.

Some of the stuff Im referring to is the more vague off the record stuff. Might not even be off the club.

A good example is what happens in foreign press every summer. Itll happen this summer as well. Therell be a player who we are linked with heavily in the foreign press but never in UK. And in almost all cases we dont buy them.

Who is planting those stories? Player agent, selling club? People will lap up these stories and truly believe we are on the verge of signing PlayerX, whilst in reality our name is probably being used to flush out interest elsewhere.

Youve got to take it all with a pinch of salt. No matter who is doing the briefing. If you are believing the more vague off the record stuff or using that info as a jumping off point for your opinions on football transfer strategy then more fool you.
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm »
Morten Frendrup
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:13:20 pm
Morten Frendrup
Thoughts and prayers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:24:44 pm
Genuinely not trying to disprove your point, but I cant really recall that many occasions one of those journos have come out and said the club are focusing on signing X player next summer, especially halfway through a window.

It could be my ignorance, Ive read them say things like the club arent planning any business this summer etc but I cant recall that many occasions the likes of Joyce/Pearce/Bascombe/Hunter have dropped a story that were focusing on a player a year away. Maybe its happened like and I know its a difficult thing to prove now, it just feels like every year there are supporters - particularly those who really want more activity from the club - that say the club briefed journos have promised X, Y and Z but rarely are there many examples put out. I seem to recall reading burger head taking the bait one night on Twitter, continually having to deny hed said half the things he was being accused of.

As I said, it could be my ignorance, but Ive always felt the club-briefed journos have a habit of downplaying any news/activity regarding transfers, almost every year, which tends to frustrate a lot of the online supporters.

Mbappe and Bellingham are clear examples of the favoured journalists stating that our interest was genuine and that we would be going all out to sign them.

When the window opens it is a case of Liverpool don't see value in this window so will focus on building up a war chest for next summer. The next window or next summer are always suggested as the time we will go big.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:30:28 pm
Mbappe and Bellingham are clear examples of the favoured journalists stating that our interest was genuine and that we would be going all out to sign them.

When the window opens it is a case of Liverpool don't see value in this window so will focus on building up a war chest for next summer. The next window or next summer are always suggested as the time we will go big.

Can you provide a single example of a reputable journalist saying that we were going to go all out to sign Mbappe?

Even the Bellingham links were mostly just saying we'd be interested but it would be a difficult deal to pull off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #310 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:32:30 pm
Can you provide a single example of a reputable journalist saying that we were going to go all out to sign Mbappe?

Even the Bellingham links were mostly just saying we'd be interested but it would be a difficult deal to pull off.

Paul Joyce
12 minutes

Liverpool are prepared to lead the bidding for Kylian Mbappé if they receive any encouragement from the France striker that he sees the next phase of his career in England.


Paul Joyce, writing for The Times, has said in his column today:

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpools American owner, will back Klopp this summer with significant money to spend in the transfer market. Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, remains the No 1 target and is keen to move to Anfield.
