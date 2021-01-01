I think it is pretty unarguable that the club use certain journalists as almost a PR department but with the benefit of plausible deniability. I mean right from the off we had certain journalists being briefed at the same time that Hodgson was a dead man walking. It has happened time and time again. Look at the news that we were pulling out of a deal for Bellingham that the usual suspects all broke at the same time.
Or look at how the search for a new head coach played out in the media. For me, if the usual suspects all have the same story at the same time then the likelihood is that it has come from the club. For me, some trusted journalists get information from the club off the record.
The club has a mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. At times that almost becomes a strategy of certain journalists overpromising which then allows the club to get away with under-delivering in the transfer market.
Genuinely not trying to disprove your point, but I cant really recall that many occasions one of those journos have come out and said the club are focusing on signing X player next summer, especially halfway through a window.
It could be my ignorance, Ive read them say things like the club arent planning any business this summer etc but I cant recall that many occasions the likes of Joyce/Pearce/Bascombe/Hunter have dropped a story that were focusing on a player a year away. Maybe its happened like and I know its a difficult thing to prove now, it just feels like every year there are supporters - particularly those who really want more activity from the club - that say the club briefed journos have promised X, Y and Z but rarely are there many examples put out. I seem to recall reading burger head taking the bait one night on Twitter, continually having to deny hed said half the things he was being accused of.
As I said, it could be my ignorance, but Ive always felt the club-briefed journos have a habit of downplaying any news/activity regarding transfers, almost every year, which tends to frustrate a lot of the online supporters.