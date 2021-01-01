Karius has been released by Newcastle. Perfect timing.
I actually feel bad for him, man.
He done half decent for us. Clearly not elite or good enough to be a starter for a top side, but he was playing ok, he was a 6/10 keeper, decent enough to be a back up, and had played well in Germany before that. Then that Final happens, he concedes two insane goals because hes concussed, and it genuinely wrecks his entire career.
If I was him id actually be saying to my agent to see if Celtic were interested. Hart retiring, they need a new keeper, they hate spending a lot of money, and its a lower level league. Rebuild yourself up there. Kind of like Hart did, and how Butland has too at Rangers.