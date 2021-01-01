He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.



Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.



Im not saying he was a good keeper. Im talking about purely on a human being level I feel bad for him. He wasnt good enough, he was a middling keeper who belonged where he was. At Mainz. That was his level. A middle of the table team. He was well above his station at Liverpool. But he then has an absolute all timer disaster because he was concussed, and he became the laughing stock of the entire world. He was getting clowned by dickhead players from Tranmere. It must have absolutely wrecked him mentally and hes obviously never recovered which is why I feel sympathy for him. Must have been tough to deal with that.