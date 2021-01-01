« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:15:38 pm
Karius has been released by Newcastle. Perfect timing.

I actually feel bad for him, man.

He done half decent for us. Clearly not elite or good enough to be a starter for a top side, but he was playing ok, he was a 6/10 keeper, decent enough to be a back up, and had played well in Germany before that. Then that Final happens, he concedes two insane goals because hes concussed, and it genuinely wrecks his entire career.

If I was him id actually be saying to my agent to see if Celtic were interested. Hart retiring, they need a new keeper, they hate spending a lot of money, and its a lower level league. Rebuild yourself up there. Kind of like Hart did, and how Butland has too at Rangers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:19:27 pm
I actually feel bad for him, man.

He done half decent for us. Clearly not elite or good enough to be a starter for a top side, but he was playing ok, he was a 6/10 keeper, decent enough to be a back up, and had played well in Germany before that. Then that Final happens, he concedes two insane goals because hes concussed, and it genuinely wrecks his entire career.

If I was him id actually be saying to my agent to see if Celtic were interested. Hart retiring, they need a new keeper, they hate spending a lot of money, and its a lower level league. Rebuild yourself up there. Kind of like Hart did, and how Butland has too at Rangers.

He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Onana at Man United reminds me of him a little. Strange goalkeepers who even when they're making saves, something doesn't look quite right in terms of technique.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:27:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:21:44 pm
He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Im not saying he was a good keeper. Im talking about purely on a human being level I feel bad for him. He wasnt good enough, he was a middling keeper who belonged where he was. At Mainz. That was his level. A middle of the table team. He was well above his station at Liverpool. But he then has an absolute all timer disaster because he was concussed, and he became the laughing stock of the entire world. He was getting clowned by dickhead players from Tranmere. It must have absolutely wrecked him mentally and hes obviously never recovered which is why I feel sympathy for him. Must have been tough to deal with that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #283 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:39:25 pm
I think theres an element of this and agree its not helpful.

I do think theres a fair amount of people taking whats in the press too literally. That its gospel. That its the absolute truth.

Its worth bearing in mind that any off the record sources say type reports are only placed there to aid the objective or protect the reputation of the selling club, the buying club or player/agent. Its a 1 sided story aimed to achieve a certain outcome - for example getting a move pushed through, pushing blame onto player for a transfer happening, selling club wanting to drum up interest for an unwanted player.

Its almost certainly not a true reflection of everything thats happening. But people take it as the truth and over time weave these intricate narratives around clubs transfer strategy or players/managers opinions based on half truths and conjecture.

The best thing is to take it all with a pinch of salt and see through what it all means. Id do the same with direct quotes also. Particularly if its off the cuff quotes or 1 liners from a press conference etc.. They again dont reflect the whole picture or probably even sometime what the actual individually even thinks.

I suppose my point is that dont take any of the media aspects around transfers too seriously. Its all part of the business of getting deals done and self protection (or protection of others like existing players at a club). I definitely wouldnt be hanging on the words of a media briefing that the next window will be big one or such like. Equally I think its a dangerous game for any fan to drive narratives around transfer strategy from a holistic perspective based on these one sided briefings and off the cuff direct comments.

Thats just my opinion though. I know others like to take media briefings and any small comments as the absolute truth and indicative of how players, managers, clubs act around transfers.

Each to their own

Good post.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #284 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:12:12 pm
Why wont we? Buy one whos as good.

City have Ortega. Arsenal have Ramsdale. There really isnt a reason for us to not have a back up #2 who himself is a premier league starter level goalkeeper. We saw how important that is this season, both ourselves with Kelleher and at the end with Ortega for City. Yes, its impossible to find a player that level wholl agree to do it for 5 years but for a season, maybe two? That should not be impossible. And if we need to keep selling and buying a new number 2 every couple summers then so be it. 

Like you say, we could get £30m for Kelleher this summer. Some of that on a new back up keeper should get you someone pretty good. Id saw us linked to the Feyenoord starting keeper, £10m, he isnt world class obviously but if youre the starting keeper for a top club in a smaller European league you should at least be solid Premier League level youd think.
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #285 on: Today at 02:34:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:21:44 pm
He was a walking mistake who just happened to get away with a lot of his errors (like in the first leg against Roma). He just fit us better than Mignolet because he was much better with his feet and at the time we didn't concede too many shots.

Since the CL final, any confidence he had evaporated. It's been six years and he flopped at Beşiktaş, couldn't get in to Union Berlin's side and was 3rd choice at Newcastle.

Onana at Man United reminds me of him a little. Strange goalkeepers who even when they're making saves, something doesn't look quite right in terms of technique.

It didn't help that his Instagram looked like a fucking Abercrombie photo shoot, if you're doing that kind of shit during your playing career, you need to be at the top of your game, not making clangers every couple of weeks
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #286 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2

His wiki has him at 7ft, big lad isn't he 😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #287 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Jaros is in the Euro 2024 squad for Czech Republic. Maybe he could step up as a #2

Id heard hed had a good year so yeah maybe but feels like he needs one more year of consistent game time to me. He only actually played 21 games this year (obviously due to it being a second half of the year loan). Id probably look to see if we could get him a full year starting every week for a good championship side next year. Or even back to Sturm Graz since theyll have Champions League
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #288 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm
Kelleher would have to be replaced by a HG player you'd think.

What's the latest with Adrian? Thought he was out of contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #289 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 02:12:12 pm
Why wont we? Buy one whos as good.

City have Ortega. Arsenal have Ramsdale. There really isnt a reason for us to not have a back up #2 who himself is a premier league starter level goalkeeper. We saw how important that is this season, both ourselves with Kelleher and at the end with Ortega for City. Yes, its impossible to find a player that level wholl agree to do it for 5 years but for a season, maybe two? That should not be impossible. And if we need to keep selling and buying a new number 2 every couple summers then so be it. 

Like you say, we could get £30m for Kelleher this summer. Some of that on a new back up keeper should get you someone pretty good. Id saw us linked to the Feyenoord starting keeper, £10m, he isnt world class obviously but if youre the starting keeper for a top club in a smaller European league you should at least be solid Premier League level youd think.
The GKs youve named arent as good as Kelleher. Kelleher is a PL level starter, we simply arent going to be able to buy in someone as good as we arent going to spend big money on a second keeper.

The hope is that weve someone coming through the youth ranks who can step up. Anyone we bring in at low cost (in comparison to Kelleher) isnt going to be as good.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #290 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:01:39 pm
The GKs youve named arent as good as Kelleher. Kelleher is a PL level starter, we simply arent going to be able to buy in someone as good as we arent going to spend big money on a second keeper.

The hope is that weve someone coming through the youth ranks who can step up. Anyone we bring in at low cost (in comparison to Kelleher) isnt going to be as good.

Kelleher isnt clearly a level ahead of Ortega or Ramsdale. Absolute rose tinted specs to suggest he is. Theyre all the same level of keeper. Good back ups for a top team but as a starter around the middle of the table is where theyd be playing. I like Kelleher, and ideally hed stay, but he isnt impossible to replace.

But on the wider point, yes it is possible to sign someone as good as Kelleher for a decent fee. Hes going to go to a midtable level club to be a starter. Not Real Madrid. There is a reason for that. Spurs signed Vicario last summer for £15m. So signing a Kelleher level keeper doesnt need to break the bank. There are plenty Kelleher level keepers starting for clubs in the Premier League and most of them didnt cost those teams £25m+
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #291 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 27, 2024, 07:01:21 pm
Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

Bakayoko
Yoro
Simons
Andre

... would be spongeworthy. As is the fact that I finally found the new thread.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #292 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 03:12:25 pm
Kelleher isnt clearly a level ahead of Ortega or Ramsdale. Absolute rose tinted specs to suggest he is.

But on the wider point, yes it is possible to sign someone as good as Kelleher for a decent fee. Hes going to go to a midtable level club to be a starter. Not Real Madrid. There is a reason for that. Spurs signed Vicario last summer for £15m. So signing a Kelleher level keeper doesnt need to break the bank. There are plenty Kelleher level keepers starting for clubs in the Premier League and most of them didnt cost those teams £25m+
We clearly have different opinions as to how good Kelleher is. I think hes one of the best in the PL even as our number 2. Hed walk into most PL teams. To suggest Ramsdale or Vicario are as good is laughable, although Ortega has looked decent when Ive seen him.
