Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 5716 times)

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm »
There are many reports that we are only signing a CB and a WF during this window, which may change depending on departures. Most of the analysis on Slot's tactics says he doesn't play with a specialist DM and uses mostly two box-to-box CMs. He'll want to see how well our current CM options can adapt to what he wants.

CB: I think the focus we should focus on is a left-sided CB, 22 - 24 years old, good on the ball and in the air. Pacho or Hancko would be good options
WF: If we do switch to a 4231, it's difficult to see Salah playing that far away from goal so it's very likely he plays more centrally so getting someone who plays predominantly on the right would make sense. Someone who is good 1v1 and can stay wide on the right. Williams, Bakayoko or Adingra
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:38:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:27:58 pm
Sepp Van Den Berg £20m

Luis Alberto £3m

Tyler Morton £12m


Carvalho £23m


Thats £58m for you almost all book profit

Forgot £20m for kelleher.  Thats £78m
Offline William Regal

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
This is a weird transfer window and it's hard to anticipate what Slot is going to do.  It's quite difficult to find available players who would improve our starting 11.

The player who impressed me most is Koopmeiners, loved his aggression, pressing, and competitiveness, but we have so many 8s at the club in Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc that it just doesn't make sense unless it's as the 6.

We need a centre half, but who are the centre halves out their that really stand out?

I do like Robinson at Fulham if we were to move Tsmikas on, but the forward positions are such a conundrum, we've got 5 very good forwards but it feels like theres only Jota you feel confident in putting a chance away, after a real drop off in Salahs finishing. We scored loads of goals last season but it still feels like we missed way too many chances
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:38:52 pm
Forgot £20m for kelleher.  Thats £78m

What about Tyler Norton?
Offline Zimagic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:21:25 am
Not a single name there for me that pushes us up the table. Not one, very underwhelming list.

It could be a DM playing 6 instead of Mac is what we need to get more out of Mac and push us up the table. I don't think there's many scenarios where we buy a DM and don't play Mac as the more advanced pivot (or even the centre of the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 if, say, Trent or Endo or Joe or A.N.Other happens to be playing the second pivot role that day)
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:21:25 am
Not a single name there for me that pushes us up the table. Not one, very underwhelming list.

A world class no.6 and better ref decisions we would have won the league.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:52 pm
What about Tyler Norton?
Ive decided to sell his cousin instead
Offline marmite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm »
he simply does not need to come in and change alot i can see a couple big signings maybe three he has a great teanm already here he has a wealth of fantastic youth talent too there simply no need to rush ripping apart and spending pointless money until he needs to ... of couse all this depends if any big names want to leave but i dont see that happening ...just my opinion
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:58:59 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:26:54 pm
There are many reports that we are only signing a CB and a WF during this window, which may change depending on departures. Most of the analysis on Slot's tactics says he doesn't play with a specialist DM and uses mostly two box-to-box CMs. He'll want to see how well our current CM options can adapt to what he wants.

If only someone had said that already.

Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:08:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:54:06 pm
Ive decided to sell his cousin instead

That's handy, as I was hoping Slot takes a closer look at all our players during pre-season, including Morton.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:10:09 pm »
Unless we're buying from a club that needs to sell by the end of June, I'd be surprised if much significant business was done early on due to Copa America, Euros, incoming new manager and staff
Online SlotRightIn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:18:15 pm
£100m now though. If he's got an £85m release clause next year they'll want more than that to sell this year. It's a non starter. There will be a list of players they'd rather sell before him.

Ederson at Atalanta for the £40m rumoured should be our first signing. We'd already have addressed the weakest position in our first choice team.

How much have you actually seen of him? Ive only saw the 2 games against us so dont know if hes any good. Is he actually good enough or is this just a flavour of the month type player since Atalanta won the europa league?
Online SlotRightIn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:10:09 pm
Unless we're buying from a club that needs to sell by the end of June, I'd be surprised if much significant business was done early on due to Copa America, Euros, incoming new manager and staff

Edwards/Hughes have known for a while theyll be taking up those roles, and Slot has know for the last month or so hes taking over so Id expect a fair amount of the work has been done to be honest. Probably over the last week and the next week or so well start to see some interest in players being firmed up. Slots starting preseason a week early this year, first week of July they are back in, so I imagine any signing whos not away on international duty hell want done by then so they get a full preseason.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Nico Williams+ Ederson, would be a good summer.

I'm going to back Beck to have a Bradley like impact if given the chance in terms of left backs, but wouldn't mind Alt Nouri also.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:30:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:10:09 pm
Unless we're buying from a club that needs to sell by the end of June, I'd be surprised if much significant business was done early on due to Copa America, Euros, incoming new manager and staff

Lucky we got sorted out early then. Some of our top four rivals and United might be weeks away fro  making key appointments.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm »
Napoli lad could be going to PSG

Quote
Raffaele
@ItalianoCalcio
Kvaras agent has said PSG has offered Napoli 100M for Kvara.

It is up to Napoli if they want to sell him and for that amount.

(Via .@DiMarzio)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Napoli lad could be going to PSG


Its alright we could pay close to that for Gordon.
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:56 pm
Its alright we could pay close to that for Gordon.

Bet Napoli lad wages much higher. And Gordon has the infamous home grown tax. But yeah still I get it.

Gordon is good.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:06:03 pm »
Quote from: marmite on Today at 04:58:17 pm
he simply does not need to come in and change alot i can see a couple big signings maybe three he has a great teanm already here he has a wealth of fantastic youth talent too there simply no need to rush ripping apart and spending pointless money until he needs to ... of couse all this depends if any big names want to leave but i dont see that happening ...just my opinion
Klopp didnt spend that much his first summer either, and he had 8 months to prepare.
If Salah, VVD and Trent stay I also dont see the need for a massive overhaul.
Give Slot a chance to make up his mind about the current squad first.

That said, I do think we need another CM. Unless Trent moves to midfield, then we need a RB
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:06:03 pm
Klopp didnt spend that much his first summer either, and he had 8 months to prepare.
If Salah, VVD and Trent stay I also dont see the need for a massive overhaul.
Give Slot a chance to make up his mind about the current squad first.

That said, I do think we need another CM. Unless Trent moves to midfield, then we need a RB
you'd just go Bradley/Gomez and spend the money improving other parts of the team. Bradley has earned the right to try and be first choice with his performances.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:08:23 pm »
Buying based on a good EL run seems a lot like buying off a good WC.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:08:11 pm
nah you'd just go Bradley/Gomez and spend the money improving other parts of the team. Bradley has earned the right to try and be first choice with his performances.
I dont rate Gomez much as FB. I think we need much more from the wings
Bradley will of course get the chance, hes great
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:02 pm
That's handy, as I was hoping Slot takes a closer look at all our players during pre-season, including Morton.
And then sells them
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:15:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:56 pm
Its alright we could pay close to that for Gordon.
Seriously? Is Gordon rated at close to £100m. We should be nowhere near that if so. That kind of money is for game changers not Luke Chadwick lookalikes
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:10:43 pm »
Quote
#Alisson Becker has received a very rich bid from a Saudi Club. 3-years contract with an amazing salary to try to convince the brazilian goalkeeper to leave #Liverpool during the summer #transfers window. #LFC

Hes got 5 years left at the top. Why would you do that??

https://x.com/nicoschira/status/1795511963637699011?s=46
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:43 pm
Hes got 5 years left at the top. Why would you do that??

https://x.com/nicoschira/status/1795511963637699011?s=46

His twitter bio says 'Expert in the Transfer Market'. Love that.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:11:58 pm »
This man using a source I won;t even put on here.

He won;t leave. He's got a contract here till 2027. Give us £300m all upfront motherfuckers.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:58 pm
This man using a source I won;t even put on here.

He won;t leave. He's got a contract here till 2027. Give us £300m all upfront motherfuckers.
Hey! Youd use it but not credit it!

Pretty reliable I think. But theres a huge difference between their offer and it happening
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:05:29 pm
Bet Napoli lad wages much higher. And Gordon has the infamous home grown tax. But yeah still I get it.

Gordon is good.

How much higher? He probably got good money when he left for one big move and now his value has gone up and is an england international. He will demand loads as well.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 07:17:44 pm »
I think Kvaras a good player but not sure hed be that much more of an improvement on Diaz, if at all. Diaz is the quicker player and offers more ability to stretch the game with off ball movement and pace. Kvara really needs the ball at his feet, facing his full back 1v1, and even then, hes not like a killer from wide positions, hes pretty wasteful.

Hed be a good signing like but as I said, not that much better than Diaz if at all if you compare their total skill set and suitability to the league. Hell go well at PSG or Barca but think hed get found out playing for most Prem sides outside of City. Salah was a much better prospect in Serie A and suited the PL far more.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:18:41 pm »
Fwiw Gordon makes more than Napoli lad currently.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:20:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:05:29 pm
Bet Napoli lad wages much higher. And Gordon has the infamous home grown tax. But yeah still I get it.

Gordon is good.

Gordon will be on more and will ask for more, no question.

Gordon I have seen £60k a week and Kvara £31k
Online SlotRightIn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm »
No chance we sell Alisson.

We knocked back £150m for Salah last year and Alisson is just as, if not even more irreplaceable as Mo.

Hes literally the best keeper on the planet. Impossible to replace.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:43 pm
Hes got 5 years left at the top. Why would you do that??

https://x.com/nicoschira/status/1795511963637699011?s=46

Not happening but if it does, £150 million minimum
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm »
Fuck me this Gordon talk is just refusing to die. Kill it with fire.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #195 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:17:44 pm
I think Kvaras a good player but not sure hed be that much more of an improvement on Diaz, if at all. Diaz is the quicker player and offers more ability to stretch the game with off ball movement and pace. Kvara really needs the ball at his feet, facing his full back 1v1, and even then, hes not like a killer from wide positions, hes pretty wasteful.

Hed be a good signing like but as I said, not that much better than Diaz if at all if you compare their total skill set and suitability to the league. Hell go well at PSG or Barca but think hed get found out playing for most Prem sides outside of City. Salah was a much better prospect in Serie A and suited the PL far more.

Diaz doesnt stretch the play, he comes to the ball a lot. Darwin is our only player who properly stretches the game.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #196 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
Heard a bit of chat about people saying theyd sell Diaz. Honestly think if he was at a different English club and we saw the stuff he did wed all be clamouring to sign him. Maybe hell for we a live and if so well deal with it and hopefully replace him but I do think he gets a it underated st times just because hes not as cold and clinical as Sadio was (at his best).
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #197 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:58 pm
This man using a source I won;t even put on here.

He won;t leave. He's got a contract here till 2027. Give us £300m all upfront motherfuckers.

Its an interesting question, what is the number people would accept for Alisson? Id say £250mil plus and the club would and even I would seriously consider it.
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #198 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:23:34 pm
Fuck me this Gordon talk is just refusing to die. Kill it with fire.

Would be amazing for us.
Too pricey probably.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #199 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:31:10 pm
Its an interesting question, what is the number people would accept for Alisson? Id say £250mil plus and the club would and even I would seriously consider it.

£250m and sign Oliver Whatmuff to be backup to Kelleher.

I'm not childish.
