This is a weird transfer window and it's hard to anticipate what Slot is going to do. It's quite difficult to find available players who would improve our starting 11.



The player who impressed me most is Koopmeiners, loved his aggression, pressing, and competitiveness, but we have so many 8s at the club in Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc that it just doesn't make sense unless it's as the 6.



We need a centre half, but who are the centre halves out their that really stand out?



I do like Robinson at Fulham if we were to move Tsmikas on, but the forward positions are such a conundrum, we've got 5 very good forwards but it feels like theres only Jota you feel confident in putting a chance away, after a real drop off in Salahs finishing. We scored loads of goals last season but it still feels like we missed way too many chances