It's not ideal but we paid £35m for him, we'll have had the best 8 years of his career, winning multiple trophies in that time. We don't have a lot of say in it if he wants to leave on a free, our options would be to offer him a contract that incentivises him not to (would likely have to be a better financial package than he's going to get on a free transfer elsewhere, or appeals to him in terms of sporting merit), or to sell him this summer. He's already made it clear he's not going this summer. Maybe that's a negotiating tactic, but tactic for what? A new contact? So he doesn't really want to go then?



What we paid for him doesnt factor in those. If he walks for free he needs replaced. And we can either do it now with £100m extra in our pocket or in 12 months with nothing extra. When it came to Bobby I could understand it slightly because he gave us great service but by the end nobody was paying anything decent for him. £15m or whatever wasnt worth selling him for, but with Mo thats a monster fee wed be waving goodbye to. And lets not forget how our great run started. By selling someone for a big fee then using it to essentially sign two elite players to improve the unit. We could do that here maybe, and with a new manager I think that would be useful.I agree with you though that the club are at the mercy of Salah on it, but they cant allow it to happen without trying to do something. Either offer him a new 12 month extension or actively try move him on. If he refuses both them yeah, not much we can do obviously. I also wouldnt put too much stock in what players/agents say around transfers. Seen and heard it all before havent we.What I would say though is if he stays and 6 weeks in to next season hes still performing like he has for the last 3 months of this season thats not a situation I envy for a new coach to have to deal with.