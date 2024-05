It's not ideal but we paid £35m for him, we'll have had the best 8 years of his career, winning multiple trophies in that time. We don't have a lot of say in it if he wants to leave on a free, our options would be to offer him a contract that incentivises him not to (would likely have to be a better financial package than he's going to get on a free transfer elsewhere, or appeals to him in terms of sporting merit), or to sell him this summer. He's already made it clear he's not going this summer. Maybe that's a negotiating tactic, but tactic for what? A new contact? So he doesn't really want to go then?



What we paid for him doesnít factor in those. If he walks for free he needs replaced. And we can either do it now with £100m extra in our pocket or in 12 months with nothing extra. When it came to Bobby I could understand it slightly because he gave us great service but by the end nobody was paying anything decent for him. £15m or whatever wasnít worth selling him for, but with MoÖ thatís a monster fee weíd be waving goodbye to. And lets not forget how our great run started. By selling someone for a big fee then using it to essentially sign two elite players to improve the unit. We could do that here maybe, and with a new manager I think that would be useful.I agree with you though that the club are at the mercy of Salah on it, but they canít allow it to happen without trying to do something. Either offer him a new 12 month extension or actively try move him on. If he refuses both them yeah, not much we can do obviously. I also wouldnít put too much stock in what players/agents say around transfers. Seen and heard it all before havenít we.What I would say though is if he stays and 6 weeks in to next season heís still performing like he has for the last 3 months of this seasonÖ thatís not a situation I envy for a new coach to have to deal with.