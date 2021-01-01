« previous next »
Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #120 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:02:20 pm
I'll get stick for this but if we were actually ruthless we would be upgrading on Diaz and Nunez...and trying to sell Salah as much as possible for different reasons.

We'd never get a new front-line though. But if we're talking about who we can upgrade on? Both of them.

It's not that easy. Diaz for example with all his weaknesses is still a top player and only few players can actually be a worth it upgrade.
Logged

Offline SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:20:29 pm
It's not ideal but we paid £35m for him, we'll have had the best 8 years of his career, winning multiple trophies in that time. We don't have a lot of say in it if he wants to leave on a free, our options would be to offer him a contract that incentivises him not to (would likely have to be a better financial package than he's going to get on a free transfer elsewhere, or appeals to him in terms of sporting merit), or to sell him this summer. He's already made it clear he's not going this summer. Maybe that's a negotiating tactic, but tactic for what? A new contact? So he doesn't really want to go then?

What we paid for him doesnt factor in those. If he walks for free he needs replaced. And we can either do it now with £100m extra in our pocket or in 12 months with nothing extra. When it came to Bobby I could understand it slightly because he gave us great service but by the end nobody was paying anything decent for him. £15m or whatever wasnt worth selling him for, but with Mo thats a monster fee wed be waving goodbye to. And lets not forget how our great run started. By selling someone for a big fee then using it to essentially sign two elite players to improve the unit. We could do that here maybe, and with a new manager I think that would be useful.

I agree with you though that the club are at the mercy of Salah on it, but they cant allow it to happen without trying to do something. Either offer him a new 12 month extension or actively try move him on. If he refuses both them yeah, not much we can do obviously. I also wouldnt put too much stock in what players/agents say around transfers. Seen and heard it all before havent we.

What I would say though is if he stays and 6 weeks in to next season hes still performing like he has for the last 3 months of this season thats not a situation I envy for a new coach to have to deal with.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
There's got to be some compromise with Salah available. Giving him a 3 year deal now but won't stand in his way of leaving if say a £50m+ offer comes in for him from next season onwards would be fair. He then has the power to do whatever he wants next summer but equally we have protected his value somewhat.

We can't let him or Trent leave on frees. Or VVD for that matter. Salah and VVD have at least another couple of years in them at the highest level. I really hope we do with Mo what we did with Mane. Move him central.
Last Edit: Today at 01:46:22 pm by clinical
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,839
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 01:08:11 pm
You cant make up money. Yeah the offer might be there 2 years from now but the £400m hes missed out on in the 2 years he didnt go will be gone. He could go there now for 5 years and make a billion.

Him leaving from free is just the most unacceptable outcome in all of this for me. Im so tired of player after player being allowed to run their contract down and walk. We play the sell to buy card every summer and refuse to sell anyone. You cant be letting a £100m asset walk out the door for free willingly.
What the fuck are you talking  about?

They have a contract.  They see it out and they honour it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,548
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:30 pm
There's got to be some compromise with Salah available. Giving him a 3 year deal now but won't stand in his way of leaving if say a £50m+ offer comes in for him from next season onwards would be fair. He then has the power to do whatever he wants next summer but equally we have protected his value somewhat.

We can't let him or Trent leave on frees. Or VVD for that matter. Salah and VVD have at least another couple of years in them at the highest level. I really hope we do with Mo what we did with Mane. Move him central.

He likely wants to leave on a free to maximise the money he gets, so signing a deal makes no sense for him.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,638
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:54:33 pm
If VVD, Trent and Salah wanted to see out their contract and leave on a free and refuse any attempt to move them on there isn't a fucking thing we could do because we sure as shit ain't putting them in the reserves for a year.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #126 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 12:53:09 pm
No its not. Its based on the fact he quite clearly isnt the physical athlete he was, which isnt a shock. Hes in his 30s and is a human being. Thats how ageing works.

I agree though that before the injury he was a lot better than afterwards.

"That's how ageing works"

Sorry mate, you're going to have to walk me through this again please. Hopefully I can learn from your sage wisdom.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,520
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #127 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:29:57 am
Remember the name, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:53:19 pm
He likely wants to leave on a free to maximise the money he gets, so signing a deal makes no sense for him.

Potentially but there's still ways to convince him to sign a deal. But I don't think we'll be happy with him just leaving on a free. We'll have to try something.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #129 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:33 pm
If VVD, Trent and Salah wanted to see out their contract and leave on a free and refuse any attempt to move them on there isn't a fucking thing we could do because we sure as shit ain't putting them in the reserves for a year.

At the same time you've got to find ways to prevent this. It's a massive issue potentially.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #130 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:23:59 am
Absolutely possible seen as it's not a priority position to rectify. I can see Slot going with Robbo despite his Feyenoord tactics.

But it would not surprise me to have a defensive LCB playing LB. It's also not feasible to have Virg playing every game so the LCB will play more than people think. Robbo will still get a large amount of minutes. I just don't see us signing a proper LB in the Ait-Nouri/Robinson type.

Does Slot invert a fullback and then play the other FB as a 3rd CB when in possession?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #131 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm
We arent going to get big money for Mo (£100m etc) because while hes got a competitive bone in his body hes not moving to Saudi, and they are the only ones who will spend that.

Also as Ive said before, while it would be great to get some money for him if he decides to leave, hes a legend at the tail end of his top flight career. You generally dont get money for these players (Gerrard, Rush, Barnes etc).

You accept that and youre thankful you got to see them play their best years for us.
Anyone who thinks its unacceptable to not get a massive fee for Mo (and when the time comes Virgil) is just looking for an excuse to be angry about something.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #132 on: Today at 02:24:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:13:18 pm
We arent going to get big money for Mo (£100m etc) because while hes got a competitive bone in his body hes not moving to Saudi, and they are the only ones who will spend that.

Also as Ive said before, while it would be great to get some money for him if he decides to leave, hes a legend at the tail end of his top flight career. You generally dont get money for these players (Gerrard, Rush, Barnes etc).

You accept that and youre thankful you got to see them play their best years for us.
Anyone who thinks its unacceptable to not get a massive fee for Mo (and when the time comes Virgil) is just looking for an excuse to be angry about something.
Agree. Neymar went for 90m last summer when he was a year younger than Mo is now and I think he had a year longer on his contact. More than that would be highly unlikely.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #133 on: Today at 02:34:00 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:13:18 pm
We arent going to get big money for Mo (£100m etc) because while hes got a competitive bone in his body hes not moving to Saudi, and they are the only ones who will spend that.

Also as Ive said before, while it would be great to get some money for him if he decides to leave, hes a legend at the tail end of his top flight career. You generally dont get money for these players (Gerrard, Rush, Barnes etc).

You accept that and youre thankful you got to see them play their best years for us.
Anyone who thinks its unacceptable to not get a massive fee for Mo (and when the time comes Virgil) is just looking for an excuse to be angry about something.

This is where i am as well,if he leaves on a free he leaves with my thanks and as a legend who's career will be remembered by what he did as a Lfc player.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #134 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:29:57 am
Remember the name, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Didn't he tear his achilles? Anyone watched him recently? Has it affected him?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,834
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #135 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:30 pm
There's got to be some compromise with Salah available. Giving him a 3 year deal now but won't stand in his way of leaving if say a £50m+ offer comes in for him from next season onwards would be fair. He then has the power to do whatever he wants next summer but equally we have protected his value somewhat.

We can't let him or Trent leave on frees. Or VVD for that matter. Salah and VVD have at least another couple of years in them at the highest level. I really hope we do with Mo what we did with Mane. Move him central.

Salah wouldn't sign a 3 year deal to only leave next summer when his contract would have run out anyway. It would just kill his earning potential. Why would he sacrifice the 50M fee for it to be in the clubs bank account rather than his.

If Salah signs a new contract it'll beb  because he and the club think he can perform at a high level for a number of season. Not just 1.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #136 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm
I could see us moving for Hudson-Odoi.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
