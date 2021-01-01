We arent going to get big money for Mo (£100m etc) because while hes got a competitive bone in his body hes not moving to Saudi, and they are the only ones who will spend that.
Also as Ive said before, while it would be great to get some money for him if he decides to leave, hes a legend at the tail end of his top flight career. You generally dont get money for these players (Gerrard, Rush, Barnes etc).
You accept that and youre thankful you got to see them play their best years for us.
Anyone who thinks its unacceptable to not get a massive fee for Mo (and when the time comes Virgil) is just looking for an excuse to be angry about something.