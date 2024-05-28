I think squad players could raise decent money this summer, and if someone like Diaz is to move on himself it should allow us to buy 3 or 4 top players



IMO, considering there shouldn't be any need to have a balanced net spend.



I do wonder what the transfer market as a whole will be like. The threat of PSR is now very real. I know changes in riles will happen but clubs will still be constrained. Teams like Villa and Newcastle are probably 2 that need to be careful. Villa also have European competition and therefore the UEFA rules to contend with.It will be interesting to see how this changes the market. My guess would be less opportunity to sell unwanted players for high fees but more opportunity to potentially find good deals on players where clubs need to sell to comply with rules. I think we'll see the continued trend of players running down contracts and leaving on frees.Next year the UEFA rule move down to 80% of revenues to be spent on wages, agent fees and amortised transfer fees. It was 90% this season. Will be interesting to see where Liverpool sit on this for 2023/24. We had a reasonable net spend last summer and arguably carried a CL wage bill in the Europa League.The good thing for us is that revenues should increase with CL. The other consideration though is that potential contract extensions for Virgil, Trent, Salah, Konate, Diaz, Bradley, Quansah will come with a pretty hefty set of agent fees. That wlll be part fo the 80% spend and needs to be considered. I think increased wages won't be as much of a factor and could be offset somewhat with Thiago and Matip's wages freeing up around 15-18M a seson that could go to towards these contracts.