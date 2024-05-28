« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 3861 times)

Online PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

Not great but there are still plenty of feasible options that are upgrades on what we currently have. £££ and moving players on is the only issue.

I think 1 of Diaz/Salah goes. And looks like Salah won't let Edwards ship him this summer so he'll leave next on a free.
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 10:57:51 am
We arent the most ruthless club obviously and players only tend to leave when they decide rather than when the club does.

How much do you think this was the club versus Klopp?

Supposedly, Klopp wanted Firmino and Milner to get new contracts recently. Klopp also reportedly pushed for the long term Henderson deal.

Do you think we'll be more ruthless with Edwards/Hughes running the show?

Ruthless doesn't always equate to getting rid of older players. It could be being ruthless with some of the current crop of 24-27 year olds where we have some unfulfilled potential and availability concerns. It could be being ruthless with younger prospects who don't develop. It could be being ruthless with Trent if Slot views him as a a RB and the player views his future in another position.

I think most are viewing being ruthless as a measure of how we treat the older players and contracts. I'm sure that'll be part of it but with older players, likely on shorter deals but highly paid deals, you are always in a bit of an awkward situation. Hard to sell them for a fee or get them to sign a short term deal to protect value when they know if they run down their contract they'll have a wider choice of clubs and likely bigger wages on offer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:29:47 am »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:27:11 am
How much do you think this was the club versus Klopp?

Agree with this point completely. It was one of his biggest strengths and one of his biggest weaknesses. Definitely get the sense that Edwards is much more ruthless on this front, for better or for worse.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

Yeah there's not that many. DM and CB should be the prority although there are some players I think who'd have better output than Diaz.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:23:59 am
Absolutely possible seen as it's not a priority position to rectify. I can see Slot going with Robbo despite his Feyenoord tactics.

But it would not surprise me to have a defensive LCB playing LB. It's also not feasible to have Virg playing every game so the LCB will play more than people think. Robbo will still get a large amount of minutes. I just don't see us signing a proper LB in the Ait-Nouri/Robinson type.

I think similar.

I said earlier that this will be a transitional season due to a number of factors. We won't be able to due everything the manager/club wants in 1 summer. We'll need a bit of time and a few windows. I think Robertson, Salah and Virgil are likely in their last few seasons at the club. Could be 1 more season. Could be 3 seasons. Whatever it is they are big shoes to fill. Along with the few gaps we already have in the squad.

Translational season doesn't mean writing the season off either. I just think we'll have a very different squad and nominal starting XI in 2025/26 compared to what we have now. Who we buy this summer and next summer will be part of that continued re-build of the squad that started last summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:29:47 am
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/

Great news no matter what way you look at it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:35:41 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:11:04 am
Which would you think would/should leave?

Luis Diaz personally but I get shot when I mention it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:35:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:29:47 am
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/

That seems high? If hes a £20m centre back then keep him?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:32:46 am
Yeah there's not that many. DM and CB should be the prority althought there are some players I think who'd have better output than Diaz.
Diaz's numbers are pretty average, we should get a good fee for him if we decide to move him on, and to be honest I don't think he fits our system all that well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

So far i have people say the centre back market, the defensive midfield market and the striker market isnt great. Now you have said the wide forward market isnt great.

So does that mean basically there are hardly any players good enough we can get?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:35:41 am
Luis Diaz personally but I get shot when I mention it.

Diaz rather than Salah? How come? Personally id say Salah just because of the context of everything. Only a year left on his deal, 32 years old, and were able to get a disproportionate fee due to Saudi. Next year will be a transition anyway with Slot so keeping someone for a year who we could get £100m for to then lose them for free and need to replace them doesnt make sense to me. Diaz Id be open to the idea of him leaving but at 27 I think there is still maybe room there for it to click and him to improve whereas with Mo I dont really see the advantages anymore if hes going to leave for free in 12 months anyway and his level not being what it was before.

I think both will end up staying though. We only sell when a player wants to leave. Mane and Firmino only left because they chose to not because we decided theyd went past their peaks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:56 am
So far i have people say the centre back market, the defensive midfield market and the striker market isnt great. Now you have said the wide forward market isnt great.

So does that mean basically there are hardly any players good enough we can get?

Loads of good young defenders (Pacho, Yoro, Inacio, Hincapie, Diomande etc). A few DM options- Ederson is the one I think works best. Forwards is more tricky look around the top scorers in the main leagues and not many young players in the top 5-10. attainable ones anyway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:35:47 am
That seems high? If hes a £20m centre back then keep him?

The main sticking point is that he'll count as homegrown in England, so he'd be a pretty good signing for a lower premier league side and even a midtable club. He's a good player with not the best injury record and hasn't done badly at any of his loan clubs. I am assuming 20 million would probably be the net ask with addons. Someone offering 12-15 which can rise to 20 with reasonable add-ons should be able to make the deal. Mainz was suggesting 10 million euros which was incredibly low.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:40:47 am
Diaz rather than Salah? How come? Personally id say Salah just because of the context of everything. Only a year left on his deal, 32 years old, and were able to get a disproportionate fee due to Saudi. Next year will be a transition anyway with Slot so keeping someone for a year who we could get £100m for to then lose them for free and need to replace them doesnt make sense to me. Diaz Id be open to the idea of him leaving but at 27 I think there is still maybe room there for it to click and him to improve whereas with Mo I dont really see the advantages anymore if hes going to leave for free in 12 months anyway and his level not being what it was before.

I think both will end up staying though. We only sell when a player wants to leave. Mane and Firmino only left because they chose to not because we decided theyd went past their peaks.

I don't think Luis Diaz is effect enough for a title winning team.

He does alot of dirty work but doesn't contribute enough to the final ball.

Salah will double his output in his sleep.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Would have been very surprised if the VDB release clause was only 5 million. Feel for his own sake it's probably best moving on and getting some regular football but fair enough if he sticks around under Slot, always thought he looked a good young defender and now he has plenty of games under his belt.

20 million with a sell on clause would be great business considering we only bought him for about a million quid. Good investment whatever comes of it.

I think squad players could raise decent money this summer, and if someone like Diaz is to move on himself it should allow us to buy 3 or 4 top players IMO, considering there shouldn't be any need to have a balanced net spend. Get to work Micky.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:47:16 am
I don't think Luis Diaz is effect enough for a title winning team.

He does alot of dirty work but doesn't contribute enough to the final ball.

Salah will double his output in his sleep.

Yeah but then Salah leaves next summer for nothing. Salah also clearly isnt what he was, and with a new manager I dont know. I kind of would like to let the new manager implement what his system actually is rather than having to build it to compensate for Salahs physical decline for a year and them next year well find ourselves having to replace Salah anyway. Id rather just get ahead of it I think.

Truthfully for one reason or another there is none of the forwards id be against us moving on from so itll be interesting to see what the club decides.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:13 am
Loads of good young defenders (Pacho, Yoro, Inacio, Hincapie, Diomande etc). A few DM options- Ederson is the one I think works best. Forwards is more tricky look around the top scorers in the main leagues and not many young players in the top 5-10. attainable ones anyway.

By their very nature the top players are going to be the ones at the top clubs. Its not like in the past the teams who were poor had the best footballers. I would argue the best 10 attackers in England, the majority of them are pretty young.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:48:19 am
I think squad players could raise decent money this summer, and if someone like Diaz is to move on himself it should allow us to buy 3 or 4 top players

IMO, considering there shouldn't be any need to have a balanced net spend.

I do wonder what the transfer market as a whole will be like. The threat of PSR is now very real. I know changes in riles will happen but clubs will still be constrained. Teams like Villa and Newcastle are probably 2 that need to be careful. Villa also have European competition and therefore the UEFA rules to contend with.

It will be interesting to see how this changes the market. My guess would be less opportunity to sell unwanted players for high fees but more opportunity to potentially find good deals on players where clubs need to sell to comply with rules. I think we'll see the continued trend of players running down contracts and leaving on frees.

Next year the UEFA rule move down to 80% of revenues to be spent on wages, agent fees and amortised transfer fees. It was 90% this season. Will be interesting to see where Liverpool sit on this for 2023/24. We had a reasonable net spend last summer and arguably carried a CL wage bill in the Europa League.

The good thing for us is that revenues should increase with CL. The other consideration though is that potential contract extensions for Virgil, Trent, Salah, Konate, Diaz, Bradley, Quansah will come with a pretty hefty set of agent fees. That wlll be part fo the 80% spend and needs to be considered. I think increased wages won't be as much of a factor and could be offset somewhat with Thiago and Matip's wages freeing up around 15-18M a seson that could go to towards these contracts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Sepp Van Den Berg £20m

Luis Alberto £3m

Tyler Norton £12m


Carvalho £23m


Thats £58m for you almost all book profit
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:25:39 pm

Next year the UEFA rule move down to 80% of revenues to be spent on wages, agent fees and amortised transfer fees. It was 90% this season. Will be interesting to see where Liverpool sit on this for 2023/24. We had a reasonable net spend last summer and arguably carried a CL wage bill in the Europa League.

If I remember Swiss Ramble correctly, our wages/turnover figure is around 62% which is pretty healthy compared to a lot of clubs. I don't think we're in any danger on PSR / UEFA FFP rules.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:27:58 pm
Sepp Van Den Berg £20m

Luis Alberto £3m

Tyler Norton £12m


Carvalho £23m


Thats £58m for you almost all book profit

Luis Alberto?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:56:30 am
Yeah but then Salah leaves next summer for nothing. Salah also clearly isnt what he was, and with a new manager I dont know. I kind of would like to let the new manager implement what his system actually is rather than having to build it to compensate for Salahs physical decline for a year and them next year well find ourselves having to replace Salah anyway. Id rather just get ahead of it I think.

Truthfully for one reason or another there is none of the forwards id be against us moving on from so itll be interesting to see what the club decides.

Don't think Salah wants to leave by all reports.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Baffled me as well, but apparently we'll get £3m if he goes to Saudi.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-alberto-transfer-slot-target-29229200

Oh nice, cheers for that  :)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:42:05 pm »
The idea that "Salah isn't what he was" is based entirely off a poor end of season when he was coming off the back of the first genuine injury I can ever remember him suffering.

He was arguably the best player in the league up until Christmas.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:36:37 pm
Luis Alberto?
Tyler Norton?

In all seriousness, I doubt we spend much at all this summer, simply because there aren't any glaring holes in the squad and no clear cut players that would represent a significant upgrade. Happy to be pleasantly surprised however.

And in even more seriousness, could JerseyKloppite capitalise the thread title? It's hurting my brain to look at it with the small letters.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:33:49 pm
If I remember Swiss Ramble correctly, our wages/turnover figure is around 62% which is pretty healthy compared to a lot of clubs. I don't think we're in any danger on PSR / UEFA FFP rules.

That was 2022/23 without CL football. Interested what they look like for 2023/24. Obviously we'll have CL football finances this season but also UEFA is bringing down amount you can spend from 90% to 80% next season.

When looking at wages to revenue % you  also need to factor in transfer fee and agent fees and stay below 80%
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:38:10 pm
Don't think Salah wants to leave by all reports.

Maybe but they bid for him last year and I find it unlikely theyd have done that it he hadnt told them hed be open to joining them. Id guess going from 350k a week (before tax) to probably £2m a week tax free might interest him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:42:05 pm
The idea that "Salah isn't what he was" is based entirely off a poor end of season when he was coming off the back of the first genuine injury I can ever remember him suffering.

He was arguably the best player in the league up until Christmas.

No its not. Its based on the fact he quite clearly isnt the physical athlete he was, which isnt a shock. Hes in his 30s and is a human being. Thats how ageing works.

I agree though that before the injury he was a lot better than afterwards.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm »
Stern John was supposedly to join Slot's coaching staff, was at Kirby too but we couldn't afford him apparently FFS.

Where's the John money John??
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:40:47 am
Diaz rather than Salah? How come? Personally id say Salah just because of the context of everything. Only a year left on his deal, 32 years old, and were able to get a disproportionate fee due to Saudi. Next year will be a transition anyway with Slot so keeping someone for a year who we could get £100m for to then lose them for free and need to replace them doesnt make sense to me. Diaz Id be open to the idea of him leaving but at 27 I think there is still maybe room there for it to click and him to improve whereas with Mo I dont really see the advantages anymore if hes going to leave for free in 12 months anyway and his level not being what it was before.

I think both will end up staying though. We only sell when a player wants to leave. Mane and Firmino only left because they chose to not because we decided theyd went past their peaks.

I'll get stick for this but if we were actually ruthless we would be upgrading on Diaz and Nunez...and trying to sell Salah as much as possible for different reasons.

We'd never get a new front-line though. But if we're talking about who we can upgrade on? Both of them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Maybe but they bid for him last year and I find it unlikely theyd have done that it he hadnt told them hed be open to joining them. Id guess going from 350k a week (before tax) to probably £2m a week tax free might interest him.

He doesn't strike me as someone who's ready to give up playing football at the top level just for a bit of extra cash. Money that will still be there in a year or two if he wants it. It's no good counting the sale money for Salah because if he doesn't want to go, we won't be getting it.

Personally I think a short extension on his contract is more likely than a sale. But I think the most likely outcome is him leaving next summer for free.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:05:00 pm
He doesn't strike me as someone who's ready to give up playing football at the top level just for a bit of extra cash. Money that will still be there in a year or two if he wants it. It's no good counting the sale money for Salah because if he doesn't want to go, we won't be getting it.

Personally I think a short extension on his contract is more likely than a sale. But I think the most likely outcome is him leaving next summer for free.

You cant make up money. Yeah the offer might be there 2 years from now but the £400m hes missed out on in the 2 years he didnt go will be gone. He could go there now for 5 years and make a billion.

Him leaving from free is just the most unacceptable outcome in all of this for me. Im so tired of player after player being allowed to run their contract down and walk. We play the sell to buy card every summer and refuse to sell anyone. You cant be letting a £100m asset walk out the door for free willingly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:15:27 pm »
I'd be somewhat surprised if we sell Van Den Berg before Slot having a look at him. We definitely need another solid understudy at centre half.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #115 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:43:54 am
Slot doesnt join until June 1st. The window isnt even open yet so most of these rumours and names are just that, because journos need to generate clicks and views in this lull period.
Until Slot is officially in, I doubt anything will move materially. I also dont think there's going to be a massive squad revamp, not near as many as the numbers I am seeing with folks expecting us to sign 6-7 players. That just wont happen. I do, however expect to see us find a good backup goalie, a center half and a winger. Anything else would depend on outgoings.

I'm pretty sure nothing happens till June at the earliest because that's par for the course. But Slot officially not starting till 1st June is irrelevant... Edwards/Hughes don't start till then either and they've clearly been busy (recruiting a new manager, for a start, plus Ward/Marques etc). Slot was in Merseyside last week, he's absolutely going to be hard at work already including on transfers.

Also the window hasn't opened but that's largely irrelevant too. We could announce a signing today if we wanted, we just couldn't register them until the window opened (think both Fabinho and Konate were signed on this day in May, so it's not unheard of).

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:27 pm
I'd be somewhat surprised if we sell Van Den Berg before Slot having a look at him. We definitely need another solid understudy at centre half.

Classic Edwards, briefing that we want to take a look at a player in pre-season. Soon we'll move onto the 'would reluctantly accept £15m' line for him. No harm in taking a look in pre-season, but I'd bet we already know what our preference with him is.

What I would say on Van Den Berg is that he'd be classed as homegrown, which might not hurt his chances.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #116 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:27 pm
I'd be somewhat surprised if we sell Van Den Berg before Slot having a look at him. We definitely need another solid understudy at centre half.
We can't keep everyone and have to sell a few to improve the first team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #117 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 01:08:11 pm
You cant make up money. Yeah the offer might be there 2 years from now but the £400m hes missed out on in the 2 years he didnt go will be gone. He could go there now for 5 years and make a billion.

Him leaving from free is just the most unacceptable outcome in all of this for me. Im so tired of player after player being allowed to run their contract down and walk. We play the sell to buy card every summer and refuse to sell anyone. You cant be letting a £100m asset walk out the door for free willingly.

It's not ideal but we paid £35m for him, we'll have had the best 8 years of his career, winning multiple trophies in that time. We don't have a lot of say in it if he wants to leave on a free, our options would be to offer him a contract that incentivises him not to (would likely have to be a better financial package than he's going to get on a free transfer elsewhere, or appeals to him in terms of sporting merit), or to sell him this summer. He's already made it clear he's not going this summer. Maybe that's a negotiating tactic, but tactic for what? A new contact? So he doesn't really want to go then?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #118 on: Today at 01:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:27 pm
I'd be somewhat surprised if we sell Van Den Berg before Slot having a look at him. We definitely need another solid understudy at centre half.

Think the issue is though that we need someone who can be a genuine starter.

Quansah is still young and it shows. Potential for sure as hes good in the air and one on ones but hes clearly not a top CB yet. Konate god knows whats going on with him. Always the injury problems and his inconsistency. So is there really space for Sepp to come in and be, 4th choice? Id say we need someone better who can be our 2nd best CB right away really and relied on not to be injured all the time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #119 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:20:29 pm
It's not ideal but we paid £35m for him, we'll have had the best 8 years of his career, winning multiple trophies in that time. We don't have a lot of say in it if he wants to leave on a free, our options would be to offer him a contract that incentivises him not to (would likely have to be a better financial package than he's going to get on a free transfer elsewhere, or appeals to him in terms of sporting merit), or to sell him this summer. He's already made it clear he's not going this summer. Maybe that's a negotiating tactic, but tactic for what? A new contact? So he doesn't really want to go then?

Past players who left on a free have spent their remaining season playing regularly, so there really hasn't been any motivation for them to leave early. If we wanted to get a fee for these players ideally we'd sign their replacements a season early and not guarantee them playing time, like we did with Henderson. The difficulty with Salah is he was still our top scorer last season and we often looked disjointed without him, so a new player would have to come in and be exceptional if dropping him is to be viable.
