« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 3149 times)

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

Not great but there are still plenty of feasible options that are upgrades on what we currently have. £££ and moving players on is the only issue.

I think 1 of Diaz/Salah goes. And looks like Salah won't let Edwards ship him this summer so he'll leave next on a free.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,830
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 10:57:51 am
We arent the most ruthless club obviously and players only tend to leave when they decide rather than when the club does.

How much do you think this was the club versus Klopp?

Supposedly, Klopp wanted Firmino and Milner to get new contracts recently. Klopp also reportedly pushed for the long term Henderson deal.

Do you think we'll be more ruthless with Edwards/Hughes running the show?

Ruthless doesn't always equate to getting rid of older players. It could be being ruthless with some of the current crop of 24-27 year olds where we have some unfulfilled potential and availability concerns. It could be being ruthless with younger prospects who don't develop. It could be being ruthless with Trent if Slot views him as a a RB and the player views his future in another position.

I think most are viewing being ruthless as a measure of how we treat the older players and contracts. I'm sure that'll be part of it but with older players, likely on shorter deals but highly paid deals, you are always in a bit of an awkward situation. Hard to sell them for a fee or get them to sign a short term deal to protect value when they know if they run down their contract they'll have a wider choice of clubs and likely bigger wages on offer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:29:47 am »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:27:11 am
How much do you think this was the club versus Klopp?

Agree with this point completely. It was one of his biggest strengths and one of his biggest weaknesses. Definitely get the sense that Edwards is much more ruthless on this front, for better or for worse.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

Yeah there's not that many. DM and CB should be the prority although there are some players I think who'd have better output than Diaz.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,830
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:23:59 am
Absolutely possible seen as it's not a priority position to rectify. I can see Slot going with Robbo despite his Feyenoord tactics.

But it would not surprise me to have a defensive LCB playing LB. It's also not feasible to have Virg playing every game so the LCB will play more than people think. Robbo will still get a large amount of minutes. I just don't see us signing a proper LB in the Ait-Nouri/Robinson type.

I think similar.

I said earlier that this will be a transitional season due to a number of factors. We won't be able to due everything the manager/club wants in 1 summer. We'll need a bit of time and a few windows. I think Robertson, Salah and Virgil are likely in their last few seasons at the club. Could be 1 more season. Could be 3 seasons. Whatever it is they are big shoes to fill. Along with the few gaps we already have in the squad.

Translational season doesn't mean writing the season off either. I just think we'll have a very different squad and nominal starting XI in 2025/26 compared to what we have now. Who we buy this summer and next summer will be part of that continued re-build of the squad that started last summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:29:47 am
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/

Great news no matter what way you look at it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:35:41 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:11:04 am
Which would you think would/should leave?

Luis Diaz personally but I get shot when I mention it.
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:35:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:29:47 am
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1795401769150808105

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... #LFC
Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell.
Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.
Full story: https://nytimes.com/athletic/5523207/2024/05/28/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-valuation/

That seems high? If hes a £20m centre back then keep him?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,165
  • Truthiness
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:32:46 am
Yeah there's not that many. DM and CB should be the prority althought there are some players I think who'd have better output than Diaz.
Diaz's numbers are pretty average, we should get a good fee for him if we decide to move him on, and to be honest I don't think he fits our system all that well.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,155
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:22 am
the wide forward market is not great.
i dont think it is easy get many better forwards than what we have
cb,dm much more important

So far i have people say the centre back market, the defensive midfield market and the striker market isnt great. Now you have said the wide forward market isnt great.

So does that mean basically there are hardly any players good enough we can get?
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:35:41 am
Luis Diaz personally but I get shot when I mention it.

Diaz rather than Salah? How come? Personally id say Salah just because of the context of everything. Only a year left on his deal, 32 years old, and were able to get a disproportionate fee due to Saudi. Next year will be a transition anyway with Slot so keeping someone for a year who we could get £100m for to then lose them for free and need to replace them doesnt make sense to me. Diaz Id be open to the idea of him leaving but at 27 I think there is still maybe room there for it to click and him to improve whereas with Mo I dont really see the advantages anymore if hes going to leave for free in 12 months anyway and his level not being what it was before.

I think both will end up staying though. We only sell when a player wants to leave. Mane and Firmino only left because they chose to not because we decided theyd went past their peaks.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:56 am
So far i have people say the centre back market, the defensive midfield market and the striker market isnt great. Now you have said the wide forward market isnt great.

So does that mean basically there are hardly any players good enough we can get?

Loads of good young defenders (Pacho, Yoro, Inacio, Hincapie, Diomande etc). A few DM options- Ederson is the one I think works best. Forwards is more tricky look around the top scorers in the main leagues and not many young players in the top 5-10. attainable ones anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:35:47 am
That seems high? If hes a £20m centre back then keep him?

The main sticking point is that he'll count as homegrown in England, so he'd be a pretty good signing for a lower premier league side and even a midtable club. He's a good player with not the best injury record and hasn't done badly at any of his loan clubs. I am assuming 20 million would probably be the net ask with addons. Someone offering 12-15 which can rise to 20 with reasonable add-ons should be able to make the deal. Mainz was suggesting 10 million euros which was incredibly low.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:40:47 am
Diaz rather than Salah? How come? Personally id say Salah just because of the context of everything. Only a year left on his deal, 32 years old, and were able to get a disproportionate fee due to Saudi. Next year will be a transition anyway with Slot so keeping someone for a year who we could get £100m for to then lose them for free and need to replace them doesnt make sense to me. Diaz Id be open to the idea of him leaving but at 27 I think there is still maybe room there for it to click and him to improve whereas with Mo I dont really see the advantages anymore if hes going to leave for free in 12 months anyway and his level not being what it was before.

I think both will end up staying though. We only sell when a player wants to leave. Mane and Firmino only left because they chose to not because we decided theyd went past their peaks.

I don't think Luis Diaz is effect enough for a title winning team.

He does alot of dirty work but doesn't contribute enough to the final ball.

Salah will double his output in his sleep.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,961
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Would have been very surprised if the VDB release clause was only 5 million. Feel for his own sake it's probably best moving on and getting some regular football but fair enough if he sticks around under Slot, always thought he looked a good young defender and now he has plenty of games under his belt.

20 million with a sell on clause would be great business considering we only bought him for about a million quid. Good investment whatever comes of it.

I think squad players could raise decent money this summer, and if someone like Diaz is to move on himself it should allow us to buy 3 or 4 top players IMO, considering there shouldn't be any need to have a balanced net spend. Get to work Micky.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:47:16 am
I don't think Luis Diaz is effect enough for a title winning team.

He does alot of dirty work but doesn't contribute enough to the final ball.

Salah will double his output in his sleep.

Yeah but then Salah leaves next summer for nothing. Salah also clearly isnt what he was, and with a new manager I dont know. I kind of would like to let the new manager implement what his system actually is rather than having to build it to compensate for Salahs physical decline for a year and them next year well find ourselves having to replace Salah anyway. Id rather just get ahead of it I think.

Truthfully for one reason or another there is none of the forwards id be against us moving on from so itll be interesting to see what the club decides.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 