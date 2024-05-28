We arent the most ruthless club obviously and players only tend to leave when they decide rather than when the club does.



How much do you think this was the club versus Klopp?Supposedly, Klopp wanted Firmino and Milner to get new contracts recently. Klopp also reportedly pushed for the long term Henderson deal.Do you think we'll be more ruthless with Edwards/Hughes running the show?Ruthless doesn't always equate to getting rid of older players. It could be being ruthless with some of the current crop of 24-27 year olds where we have some unfulfilled potential and availability concerns. It could be being ruthless with younger prospects who don't develop. It could be being ruthless with Trent if Slot views him as a a RB and the player views his future in another position.I think most are viewing being ruthless as a measure of how we treat the older players and contracts. I'm sure that'll be part of it but with older players, likely on shorter deals but highly paid deals, you are always in a bit of an awkward situation. Hard to sell them for a fee or get them to sign a short term deal to protect value when they know if they run down their contract they'll have a wider choice of clubs and likely bigger wages on offer.