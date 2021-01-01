Not a single name there for me that pushes us up the table. Not one, very underwhelming list.



I think if Klopp was here, I'd be saying that several of those signings could help us get more points. Ederson looks great, and definitely looks like he'd be an upgrade for us at 6. Would be into Ugarte or Varela there too. Yoro or Pacho would bolster us at CB, even if neither were nailed on starters (it may just be that we need/want more depth here). Ait Nouri would, at minimum, give Robbo a proper challenge for that starting LB slot. I think the attackers are a bit drab, but there's definitely potential with a few of them (and the question is whether you're buying them to start or to rotate).But the biggest question is what Slot can get out of players. Again, if it was Klopp we'd be saying he could get a bunch of them to the next level. That's the mystery for me, and it'll make judging almost any potential target really difficult. Which isn't to say Slot can't improve players, just that we need to see him doing it at Liverpool before we can be confident in it.