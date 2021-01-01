All those ive seen us linked to
Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela
Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?
From that list Geertruida, Yoro, Wieffer, Summerville and Bakayoko are the ones that interest me most.
Geertruida more because of Slot and his versatility. Think having a very good player who already knows the managers system and can play all across the defence and in CDM would be useful. Similarly Wieffer looks good on his own but the fact he knows the managers system I think helps the transition from Klopp to Slot.
Yoro is highly touted young CB and I think having a couple CBs on the same timeline (Yoro/Quansah) would be helpful for a future partnership although Im 99% he ends up at Madrid.
Summerville and Bakayoko are both young talented wide players and I dont see an obvious name out there right now so these two its obviously more a case of seeing potential and then trusting the new coach to get the best our of that.
Not on that list but someone I hope were having a look at, especially with his £35m release clause, is Ian Maatsen.