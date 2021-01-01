« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 2658 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:21:25 am
Not a single name there for me that pushes us up the table. Not one, very underwhelming list.
I shouldnt worry there are no real links to anyone yet. But yes no real game changers on that list
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:02:30 am
I don't know. I have no control over who we get linked to. I think he's a good player.

Our top priority should be a starting CB, imo.

CB I agree, CDM and a wide forward if want to be ruthless.

Anything else would be improving the squad not the first 11 in my view.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:21:25 am
Not a single name there for me that pushes us up the table. Not one, very underwhelming list.

I think if Klopp was here, I'd be saying that several of those signings could help us get more points. Ederson looks great, and definitely looks like he'd be an upgrade for us at 6. Would be into Ugarte or Varela there too. Yoro or Pacho would bolster us at CB, even if neither were nailed on starters (it may just be that we need/want more depth here). Ait Nouri would, at minimum, give Robbo a proper challenge for that starting LB slot. I think the attackers are a bit drab, but  there's definitely potential with a few of them (and the question is whether you're buying them to start or to rotate).

But the biggest question is what Slot can get out of players. Again, if it was Klopp we'd be saying he could get a bunch of them to the next level. That's the mystery for me, and it'll make judging almost any potential target really difficult. Which isn't to say Slot can't improve players, just that we need to see him doing it at Liverpool before we can be confident in it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:04:12 am
CB I agree, CDM and a wide forward if want to be ruthless.
I'm in two minds about about the DM because I'm not sure if our problems are structural rather than personnel.

Wide forward for the left or succession planning for when Salah leaves us (eventually, not necessarily this summer)?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
Id have Yoro, Bakayoko and Ait-Nouri.

Those 3 plus new contracts for Trent & Virgil.


Probably new contract for Diaz, Konate and Salah but not 100% convinced its the right thing for all of them. If pushed, and possible, Id probably sign all 3 to new deals.


Weve got a pretty young squad and having the likes of Alisson, Virgil, Robertson, Trent and Salah could be invaluable for leadership and experience within the squad.

It feels like next season could be shaping up as one of continued building and evolution. Well also be transitioning to a new coach with some tactical tweaks. Buying young players and adding them to the core of players between 20-25 seems like a good choice to me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
im not sure Yoro is the the right age profile.
Both Quansah & even Konate is still quite young.
Feels like we need a CB to challenge to start someone near or at there peak.
Do feel Lacroix would be a good option only a year left on his contract good experience
Simakan another
Think Germany is where we could look with the CBs playing up so high. Diomande looks an option too but not much exoperience
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Remember the name, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Need a signing, it's been way too long.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yoro (because Konate can't be relied on)
Alt-Nouri
Varela
Ederson

IMHO would come right into the first team and start and improve us. It's looking at underlying numbers and picking up players that improve on those numbers. I was having the exact same argument with people who were saying we should target Gotze because he was a name when it was clear Mane's (from lowly Southampton) underlying numbers indicated he was about to explode. We don't buy star names we make them and more often than not when we buy a name they underwhelm.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:26:08 am
im not sure Yoro is the the right age profile.
Both Quansah & even Konate is still quite young.
Feels like we need a CB to challenge to start someone near or at there peak.
Do feel Lacroix would be a good option only a year left on his contract good experience
Simakan another
Think Germany is where we could look with the CBs playing up so high. Diomande looks an option too but not much exoperience

There needs to be a VVD succession plan and that plan needs to happen now rather than when VVD is past it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:32:04 am
Yoro (because Konate can't be relied on)

If Konate genuinely can't be relied on then we should be signing Yoro and a replacement for Konate.

It's the same situation with Jota. Can't be relied upon to stay fit.

Personally, I think Konate and Jota are in final season territory with regards to availability. If both have another season where they are 50-60% available then they should be binned.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:14:51 am
I'm in two minds about about the DM because I'm not sure if our problems are structural rather than personnel.

Wide forward for the left or succession planning for when Salah leaves us (eventually, not necessarily this summer)?

Would make sense to sign a left footed forward who possibly could play as a 9 in a pinch.

Weve got 4 players who can play from the left but only Mo really from the right.

Personally think they should manage mos minutes too going into next season no cup games and dont think he should play 180 minutes a week either.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I like Ait-Nouri and would really like him as competition for Robertson. He's also the right age profile for being a Robertson successor in 2 years time.

However, if you are Ait-Nouri would you join Liverpool to be a rotation option for a 30 year old Robertson. Robertson might be great and 1st choice for another 2-3 seasons.

If Ait-Nouri will have other options, maybe still CL clubs, where the path to the 1st team is easier. Where he'll continue to play regularly and develop.

What's the reason for him to join us and be an understudy in his 1st 18-24 months?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:26:08 am
im not sure Yoro is the the right age profile.
Both Quansah & even Konate is still quite young.
Feels like we need a CB to challenge to start someone near or at there peak.
Do feel Lacroix would be a good option only a year left on his contract good experience
Simakan another
Think Germany is where we could look with the CBs playing up so high. Diomande looks an option too but not much exoperience

Willian Pacho (6'2) - A left-sided central defender with superb spatial awareness, inch-perfect passing skills and a tackling game that's been honed to perfection, Pacho is proving to be a tailor-made replacement for Frankfurt predecessor Evan Ndicka, now of Roma.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:30:33 am
Need a signing, it's been way too long.
Fabinho signed on this day in 2018 I read earlier. You never know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:53:25 am
I like Ait-Nouri and would really like him as competition for Robertson. He's also the right age profile for being a Robertson successor in 2 years time.

However, if you are Ait-Nouri would you join Liverpool to be a rotation option for a 30 year old Robertson. Robertson might be great and 1st choice for another 2-3 seasons.

If Ait-Nouri will have other options, maybe still CL clubs, where the path to the 1st team is easier. Where he'll continue to play regularly and develop.

What's the reason for him to join us and be an understudy in his 1st 18-24 months?
if Ait Nouri doesnt have the mentality to think i will become 1st choice LB we shouldnt sign him
Robertson is well off his peak of 2017-2020 imo lots of mileage can see him picking up more injuries too bit like what happened with Firmino
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:54:26 am
Fabinho signed on this day in 2018 I read earlier. You never know.

A great day that was, basically out of nowhere too, another one to solve that position would be nice!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:04:14 am
A great day that was, basically out of nowhere too, another one to solve that position would be nice!
Absolutely. One of those out of nowhere signings.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:14:51 am
I'm in two minds about about the DM because I'm not sure if our problems are structural rather than personnel.

Wide forward for the left or succession planning for when Salah leaves us (eventually, not necessarily this summer)?
I think it can be 2 things - yes, it's a structural thing. But Endo could definitely be improved upon (while still being a fantastic back-up option).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:53:25 am
I like Ait-Nouri and would really like him as competition for Robertson. He's also the right age profile for being a Robertson successor in 2 years time.

However, if you are Ait-Nouri would you join Liverpool to be a rotation option for a 30 year old Robertson. Robertson might be great and 1st choice for another 2-3 seasons.

If Ait-Nouri will have other options, maybe still CL clubs, where the path to the 1st team is easier. Where he'll continue to play regularly and develop.

What's the reason for him to join us and be an understudy in his 1st 18-24 months?

Ait-Nouri is good enough to challenge and displace Robbo now and although i think he is great, i dont think he has another 2 or 3 years of top level in him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:35:52 am
There needs to be a VVD succession plan and that plan needs to happen now rather than when VVD is past it.
Buy a starter to play with him and rotate Quansah as third choice between the two. Then depending on how we see Quansah buy appropriate level of replacement when Van Dijk leaves. We aren't going to get someone good enough who's also happy to sit 90% games.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:02:48 am
I shouldnt worry there are no real links to anyone yet. But yes no real game changers on that list

Pretty much. I'd much rather we work with what we have and just buy a CB cover (or use Sepp) than rush after any of these players. Sort the contract situation for Trent, Virgil and Salah - however it turns out, plug any real holes such as Matip leaving and work with what we have. We should first see what Slot is all about, how he intends to play. We really need what obviously isn't available on the market - which is a top, top level DM. Not sure it's worth buying for marginal or perhaps no improvement at all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

From that list Geertruida, Yoro, Wieffer, Summerville and Bakayoko are the ones that interest me most.

Geertruida more because of Slot and his versatility. Think having a very good player who already knows the managers system and can play all across the defence and in CDM would be useful. Similarly Wieffer looks good on his own but the fact he knows the managers system I think helps the transition from Klopp to Slot.

Yoro is highly touted young CB and I think having a couple CBs on the same timeline (Yoro/Quansah) would be helpful for a future partnership although Im 99% he ends up at Madrid.

Summerville and Bakayoko are both young talented wide players and I dont see an obvious name out there right now so these two its obviously more a case of seeing potential and then trusting the new coach to get the best our of that.

Not on that list but someone I hope were having a look at, especially with his £35m release clause, is Ian Maatsen.
