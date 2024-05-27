Whilst the moderation team accept and recognise the innate links between the clubs ownership and the sanctioning of transfers we'd just like to point out that this thread is to discuss LFC transfers only.There is a separate thread to discuss the owners here:FSG discussion threadPlease do not derail the transfer thread with posts relating to the owners.And likewise, please do not derail the FSG thread with posts relating to transfers [speculation].
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Can't wait.
Go on, you're squirming with happiness, like a pig in shit.
Aron Winter is coming?
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal⚫️🟡 🆕 News #Adeyemi | At the right price, #BVB is open to discussions and would be willing to sell the 22 y/o winger! ➡️ Contract until 2027 and he is looking for a new agent. Adeyemi with a market in the Premier League. There are already interested teams➡️ Whether BVB goes all-in for Chris Führich from VfB Stuttgart depends on their plans for the wing position. Currently, their interest has cooled somewhat.
All those ive seen us linked to
SummervilleSeskoKoopmeinersEdersonBakayokoYoroPanchoSimonsAit NouriAndreFrimpongBijlowGeertruidaWiefferKokcuUgarteVarelaWho would make for an ideal realistic summer?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I think we should sign mbappe. Hear me out, I think he is really good and would score plenty of goals. Others may not see the potential but I do.
Liked what I've seen of Adeyemi but his goal return for Dortmund doesn't seem all that great?
You're getting old, old man. People are nickicg your jokes bofore you even have time to respond.
https://www.tuttosport.com/news/calcio/serie-a/juventus/2024/05/27-128119353/koopmeiners-juve_assist_da_un_compagno_di_squadra_soule_cosa_pensa_motta
https://x.com/arturpetrosyan/status/1773050228016333148?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9QI found this link quite interesting a couple of months back. Probably as good a source as youre going to get from that part of the world so I do think the interest is genuine, whether we decide to act on it, who knows? A major talent who might not be a major need.
Wasn't this the fella who was giving all the "Konoplyanka and Mkhitaryan to Liverpool" updates back in the day?
Yes Peter. It was during the peak Bear period too.
All About Argentina 10:28 pm · 27 May 2024@AlbicelesteTalk "Liverpool and Bayern Munich have inquired about Alan Varela." @leoparadizo
Never believe the early links (i always believe the early links and do research on all of them)
All About Argentina10:28 pm · 27 May 2024@AlbicelesteTalk "Liverpool and Bayern Munich have inquired about Alan Varela."@leoparadizo
