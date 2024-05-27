« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Usual rules apply!

Quote from: Titi Camara on August  9, 2023, 12:46:00 pm
Whilst the moderation team accept and recognise the innate links between the clubs ownership and the sanctioning of transfers we'd just like to point out that this thread is to discuss LFC transfers only.

There is a separate thread to discuss the owners here:

FSG discussion thread

Please do not derail the transfer thread ::) with posts relating to the owners.

And likewise, please do not derail the FSG thread with posts relating to transfers [speculation].
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Can't wait.   ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Go on, you're squirming with happiness, like a pig in shit.  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...

Aron Winter is coming?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm
Can't wait.   ::)

I mean, you can just avoid it. Just a thought.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm
Can't wait.   ::)

Yes

Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:35:58 pm
Go on, you're squirming with happiness, like a pig in shit.  :D

I got nothin'

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:36:26 pm
Aron Winter is coming?


Good draft player mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Adeyemi has got himself a new agent. We were linked with him before he went to Dortmund.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
⚫️🟡 🆕 News #Adeyemi | At the right price, #BVB is open to discussions and would be willing to sell the 22 y/o winger!

➡️ Contract until 2027 and he is looking for a new agent. Adeyemi with a market in the Premier League. There are already interested teams

➡️ Whether BVB goes all-in for Chris Führich from VfB Stuttgart depends on their plans for the wing position. Currently, their interest has cooled somewhat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liked what I've seen of Adeyemi but his goal return for Dortmund doesn't seem all that great?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

Id have Yoro, Bakayoko and Ait-Nouri.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
https://x.com/arturpetrosyan/status/1773050228016333148?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

I found this link quite interesting a couple of months back. Probably as good a source as youre going to get from that part of the world so I do think the interest is genuine, whether we decide to act on it, who knows? A major talent who might not be a major need.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I think we should sign mbappe.

Hear me out, I think he is really good and would score plenty of goals. Others may not see the potential  but I do.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I read here on in the other thread were looking all more likely to sign Gordon. Expectations are that with Hughes and Edwards we could even get him for not much more than what Newcastle paid for him. Im all for it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
I think we should sign mbappe.

Hear me out, I think he is really good and would score plenty of goals. Others may not see the potential  but I do.

You cant leave us hanging like this mate you need to provide more info on this guy please 😂😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
You're getting old, old man. People are nickicg your jokes bofore you even have time to respond.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm
Liked what I've seen of Adeyemi but his goal return for Dortmund doesn't seem all that great?

Yeah I know what you mean isnt he injured often too ?

Williams at Bilbao supposed to be good too although I dont know much about him.

The lad at Brentford is good too but probably a non starter really.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm
You're getting old, old man. People are nickicg your jokes bofore you even have time to respond.

Sign of the times pal. This thread isnt worth spending hours in looking for shit pun opportunities. The bloke who used to run the show here, Samie, used to run a tight ship.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:12:24 pm
https://x.com/arturpetrosyan/status/1773050228016333148?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

I found this link quite interesting a couple of months back. Probably as good a source as youre going to get from that part of the world so I do think the interest is genuine, whether we decide to act on it, who knows? A major talent who might not be a major need.

Wasn't this the fella who was giving all the "Konoplyanka and Mkhitaryan to Liverpool" updates back in the day?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:57:21 pm
Wasn't this the fella who was giving all the "Konoplyanka and Mkhitaryan to Liverpool" updates back in the day?

Yes Peter. It was during the peak Bear period too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Prof got invovled with Kono too.  ;D

Macca and Micky Ryan was the good old days n' all.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

All the players Ive seen us linked with so far that seem like genuine links



















Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
Yes Peter. It was during the peak Bear period too.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Never believe the early links (i always believe the early links and do research on all of them)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote
All About Argentina
10:28 pm · 27 May 2024
@AlbicelesteTalk
 "Liverpool and Bayern Munich have inquired about Alan Varela."
@leoparadizo
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:03:32 am
Never believe the early links (i always believe the early links and do research on all of them)

Research (YouTube) :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:05:51 am

All About Argentina
10:28 pm · 27 May 2024
@AlbicelesteTalk
 "Liverpool and Bayern Munich have inquired about Alan Varela."
@leoparadizo

