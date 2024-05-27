« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Usual rules apply!

Quote from: Titi Camara on August  9, 2023, 12:46:00 pm
Whilst the moderation team accept and recognise the innate links between the clubs ownership and the sanctioning of transfers we'd just like to point out that this thread is to discuss LFC transfers only.

There is a separate thread to discuss the owners here:

FSG discussion thread

Please do not derail the transfer thread ::) with posts relating to the owners.

And likewise, please do not derail the FSG thread with posts relating to transfers [speculation].
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Can't wait.   ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...
Go on, you're squirming with happiness, like a pig in shit.  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:06 pm
BRACE YOURSELVES...

Aron Winter is coming?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:26:58 pm
Can't wait.   ::)

I mean, you can just avoid it. Just a thought.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:26:58 pm
Can't wait.   ::)

Yes

Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:35:58 pm
Go on, you're squirming with happiness, like a pig in shit.  :D

I got nothin'

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:36:26 pm
Aron Winter is coming?


Good draft player mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Adeyemi has got himself a new agent. We were linked with him before he went to Dortmund.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
⚫️🟡 🆕 News #Adeyemi | At the right price, #BVB is open to discussions and would be willing to sell the 22 y/o winger!

➡️ Contract until 2027 and he is looking for a new agent. Adeyemi with a market in the Premier League. There are already interested teams

➡️ Whether BVB goes all-in for Chris Führich from VfB Stuttgart depends on their plans for the wing position. Currently, their interest has cooled somewhat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liked what I've seen of Adeyemi but his goal return for Dortmund doesn't seem all that great?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

Id have Yoro, Bakayoko and Ait-Nouri.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
https://x.com/arturpetrosyan/status/1773050228016333148?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

I found this link quite interesting a couple of months back. Probably as good a source as youre going to get from that part of the world so I do think the interest is genuine, whether we decide to act on it, who knows? A major talent who might not be a major need.
