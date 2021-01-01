To be fair Leeds battered Bayern in the European Cup Final in 75.

Absolutely highway robbery.



Was just about the say the same.Watched the game on ESPN Classics, totally robbed. Lorimer i think it was hammered one in, disallowed for no reason. And Clarke was sythed down in the box, stone wall pen, not given. That wasn't poor officiating it was bent.Then the Leeds fans rioted and the club got banned from Europe for four years (reduced to two), and Man U were banned from OT two years later (of course the the Ev and their "ifithadn'tofbeenfor" excuse for being crap by blaming Heysel (a game their very own Andy Nicholls was at along with other members of the county road cutters) seem to block all this out).We are talking about September 1977, a time when St-Étienne were slipping out of their golden age and English football was in the throes of an era of glory and beauty on the pitch and fervour and mayhem on the terraces. Violence regularly attended matches involving English clubs  on the same night that United fans earned infamy in St-Étienne, there were skirmishes at a Uefa Cup tie between Manchester City and Widzew Lodz, while fighting between fans of Newcastle United and Bohemians in Dublin degenerated to such a level the Newcastle goalkeeper Mick Mahoney was felled by a brick. But events in St-Étienne were deemed exceptionally sinister and drew unprecedented punishment.And more on the Ev;John Moynihan in The Soccer Syndrome describes a stroll around the touchline of an empty Goodison Park on a summer's day in the 1960s. "In the same era, the News of the World's Bob Pennington spoke of the "" The same newspaper later described Everton supporters as the "Not to mention the Les Ferdinand comment about their supporters;"The hat-trick at Everton was particularly pleasing because I had always had racial abuse at Everton from their supporters. Doing that to them gave me extra pleasure. There are certain things which stick in your mind during your career as a footballer and the racism at Goodison Park is one of them. Probably the worst thing I have encountered in my professional career has been racist letters coming from supporters  most of which, I have to say, have come from Everton fans. After I scored that hat-trick against them over the Easter period, the letters I got back were disgusting"Seven years later;"Everton fans became notorious in the 1980s for singling out the black footballer John Barnes, who played for Liverpool, during his first appearance in a Merseyside derby, when scores of bananas were thrown on to the pitch. The club was also one of the last in the country to have a black player in the team."They've never had a leg to stand on.