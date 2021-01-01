« previous next »
Cup Finals 25th -26th May

Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm
It's almost surprising to see them crying at the end

Most passion they've shown all day
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:04:17 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:04:17 pm
Sports bras everywhere!
Got mine on.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
Well done Southampton. Leeds didn't deserve to go up. They fucked up the league badly the last 4-5 games and were awful today.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:10 pm
Every time I see Dan James he's crying
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:26 pm
GG So'ton
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm
Well, there goes my only chance of an away ticket next season, lol.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm
I work with a Leeds fan who was very not bothered by the thought of coming back up. Said in the Premier League they cant really compete and best they could hope for was about 12th so wasnt that fussed if they didnt come back up.

Well the best they can hope for to avoid any chance of coming up is to finish 7th the Championship so not sure that's any better!
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm
Leeds players should be embarrassed. So many cowardly decisions on the ball in that game.

Southampton to be next season's Sheffield United, same kit and everything.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
Leeds absolutely useless there. Never ever looked like scoring. And their keeper is still shit, beaten too easily for the goal.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:06:57 pm
Leeds have got a terrible record in finals for what is a big club - they never turn up in them. This is Leeds's record in knockout competitions since winning their only FA Cup in 1972- counting finals and play off campaigns.

FA Cup: runners up in 1973 - not made the final since, last semi final was in the 80s

League Cup: runners up 1996, not made the semis since

European Cup: runners up 1975

Cup Winners Cup: runners up 1973

Championship play offs: runners up 2006 and 2024, lost semis 2019

League One play offs: lost final 2008, lost semis 2009

They did however win the league in 1992 and then beat us in that year's Charity Shield. The promotions they've had they've gone up automatic.

Also they've only played 53 top flight seasons which is surprising. 24 clubs have played more.

Off hand I don't think they even scored a goal in any of those finals they lost.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm
Get fucked Leeds.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
Leeds absolutely useless there. Never ever looked like scoring. And their keeper is still shit, beaten too easily for the goal.

When they went down that's the first position id have replaced, he's absolutely terrible.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:09:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:57 pm
Leeds have got a terrible record in finals for what is a big club - they never turn up in them. This is Leeds's record in knockout competitions since winning their only FA Cup in 1972- counting finals and play off campaigns.

FA Cup: runners up in 1973 - not made the final since, last semi final was in the 80s

League Cup: runners up 1996, not made the semis since

European Cup: runners up 1975

Cup Winners Cup: runners up 1973

Championship play offs: runners up 2006 and 2024, lost semis 2019

League One play offs: lost final 2008, lost semis 2009

They did however win the league in 1992 and then beat us in that year's Charity Shield. The promotions they've had they've gone up automatic.

Also they've only played 53 top flight seasons which is surprising. 24 clubs have played more.

Off hand I don't think they even scored a goal in any of those finals they lost.


To be fair Leeds battered Bayern in the European Cup Final in 75.
Absolutely highway robbery.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
Happy for Russell Martin, good guy and a talented manager.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:10:34 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
Happy for Russell Martin, good guy and a talented manager.

And he hates Rishi Sunak so an added bonus there.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Leeds last wembley goal was scored by Eric Cantona in the 1993 charity shield. Mugs.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:12:03 pm
Southampton carrying on like they don't go up all the time
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:12:03 pm
Southampton carrying on like they don't go up all the time

It's been 12 years  ;D
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:14:43 pm
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:15:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm
It's been 12 years  ;D

And that was automatic. Before that you're probably going back to the 70s since their previous top flight promotion. They had a long spell in the top flight.

It is a good way to go up, a Wembley final.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:23:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Leeds last wembley goal was scored by Eric Cantona in the 1993 charity shield. Mugs.

1992. Against us.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
With the state of the teams coming down, Leeds will probably be favourites to go up next season anyway.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:31:06 pm
It's mad how all the highs and lad of the season in the wind rain and snow comes down to 90 mins

And you bottle it 😂
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:31:52 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:31:06 pm
It's mad how all the highs and lad of the season

Grealish was out there?
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:32:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm
It's been 12 years  ;D
I should rephrase, i'm surprised this is such a big deal for them given they are in the PL more often than not.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
Wanted Leeds up just for the away.

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton. Meh.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:31:52 pm
Grealish was out there?

 :D At home rehearsing his line in the next mayo commercial.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:43:10 pm
Leeds players did nothing all game, then cried at full time....
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:09:18 pm
To be fair Leeds battered Bayern in the European Cup Final in 75.
Absolutely highway robbery.

And after the Billy Bremner Charity Shield no tears were shed here. ;D
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:43:10 pm
Leeds players did nothing all game, then cried at full time....

Dont think thats fair on Dan James.  Not the smartest, not the most skilful, but a decent lad, whos had some rotten luck since leaving Swansea, but he always puts a shift in.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Dont think thats fair on Dan James.  Not the smartest, not the most skilful, but a decent lad, whos had some rotten luck since leaving Swansea, but he always puts a shift in.

Pretty solid point on the rest though

Embarrassed themselves
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 07:08:49 pm
To me, Leeds looked as poor this afternoon, as they did when they went down. Theyre just the same, they havent improved and ultimately wouldnt add to the PL.

Even though I wanted them to come up, the stupid gets


Soton, whilst being better than Leeds, I wouldnt say massively, though I would say they were far more assured and confident in what they did. Not sure that will keep them up next season, but get a good start, some early momentum and you never know.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 08:25:39 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:09:18 pm
To be fair Leeds battered Bayern in the European Cup Final in 75.
Absolutely highway robbery.

Was just about the say the same.

Watched the game on ESPN Classics, totally robbed. Lorimer i think it was hammered one in, disallowed for no reason. And Clarke was sythed down in the box, stone wall pen, not given. That wasn't poor officiating it was bent.

Then the Leeds fans rioted and the club got banned from Europe for four years (reduced to two), and Man U were banned from OT two years later (of course the the Ev and their "ifithadn'tofbeenfor" excuse for being crap by blaming Heysel (a game their very own Andy Nicholls was at along with other members of the county road cutters) seem to block all this out).


How Manchester United ended up facing St-Étienne in Plymouth because of a riot

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/feb/16/manchester-united-st-etienne-plymouth-riot-cup-winners-cup

We are talking about September 1977, a time when St-Étienne were slipping out of their golden age and English football was in the throes of an era of glory and beauty on the pitch and fervour and mayhem on the terraces. Violence regularly attended matches involving English clubs  on the same night that United fans earned infamy in St-Étienne, there were skirmishes at a Uefa Cup tie between Manchester City and Widzew Lodz, while fighting between fans of Newcastle United and Bohemians in Dublin degenerated to such a level the Newcastle goalkeeper Mick Mahoney was felled by a brick. But events in St-Étienne were deemed exceptionally sinister and drew unprecedented punishment.

And more on the Ev;

John Moynihan in The Soccer Syndrome describes a stroll around the touchline of an empty Goodison Park on a summer's day in the 1960s. "Walking behind the infamous goal, where they built a barrier to stop objects crunching into visiting goalkeepers, there was a strange feeling of hostility remaining as if the regulars had never left."

In the same era, the News of the World's Bob Pennington spoke of the "lunatic fringe of support that fastens onto them (Everton), seeking identification in a multi-national port where roots are hard to establish." The same newspaper later described Everton supporters as the "roughest, rowdiest rabble who watches British soccer."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/legendary-superstar-everton-tried-sign-17072229

Not to mention the Les Ferdinand comment about their supporters;

"The hat-trick at Everton was particularly pleasing because I had always had racial abuse at Everton from their supporters. Doing that to them gave me extra pleasure. There are certain things which stick in your mind during your career as a footballer and the racism at Goodison Park is one of them. Probably the worst thing I have encountered in my professional career has been racist letters coming from supporters  most of which, I have to say, have come from Everton fans. After I scored that hat-trick against them over the Easter period, the letters I got back were disgusting"

Seven years later;

Everton fans top racist 'league of shame

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2000/jan/07/race.world

"Everton fans became notorious in the 1980s for singling out the black footballer John Barnes, who played for Liverpool, during his first appearance in a Merseyside derby, when scores of bananas were thrown on to the pitch. The club was also one of the last in the country to have a black player in the team."


They've never had a leg to stand on.



Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Leeds last wembley goal was scored by Eric Cantona in the 1993 charity shield. Mugs.

Arsenal played United in the 1993 Charity Shield. Thought you'd have known that.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm
On a side note congratulations to the Czech republic for winning the ice hockey world championships in their home tournament,fantastic atmosphere in the final.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Today at 12:05:49 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
Arsenal played United in the 1993 Charity Shield. Thought you'd have known that.

Mustve been the game when Wright scored a smashing volley past schmeichel.

When did leeds win the league, was sure it was 92 .
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Today at 12:43:42 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:05:49 am
Mustve been the game when Wright scored a smashing volley past schmeichel.

When did leeds win the league, was sure it was 92 .
Aye, 1991-1992 season ...
