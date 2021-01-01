« previous next »
Author Topic: Cup Finals 25th -26th May  (Read 10155 times)

rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
It's almost surprising to see them crying at the end

Most passion they've shown all day





FOOT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:04:17 pm
Sports bras everywhere!
Got mine on.







Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm »
Well done Southampton. Leeds didn't deserve to go up. They fucked up the league badly the last 4-5 games and were awful today.


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
Every time I see Dan James he's crying


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm »
GG So'ton


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:06:28 pm »
Well, there goes my only chance of an away ticket next season, lol.



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:01:33 pm
I work with a Leeds fan who was very not bothered by the thought of coming back up. Said in the Premier League they cant really compete and best they could hope for was about 12th so wasnt that fussed if they didnt come back up.

Well the best they can hope for to avoid any chance of coming up is to finish 7th the Championship so not sure that's any better!



Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #567 on: Today at 05:06:39 pm »
Leeds players should be embarrassed. So many cowardly decisions on the ball in that game.

Southampton to be next season's Sheffield United, same kit and everything.



Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:06:44 pm »
Leeds absolutely useless there. Never ever looked like scoring. And their keeper is still shit, beaten too easily for the goal.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
Leeds have got a terrible record in finals for what is a big club - they never turn up in them. This is Leeds's record in knockout competitions since winning their only FA Cup in 1972- counting finals and play off campaigns.

FA Cup: runners up in 1973 - not made the final since, last semi final was in the 80s

League Cup: runners up 1996, not made the semis since

European Cup: runners up 1975

Cup Winners Cup: runners up 1973

Championship play offs: runners up 2006 and 2024, lost semis 2019

League One play offs: lost final 2008, lost semis 2009

They did however win the league in 1992 and then beat us in that year's Charity Shield. The promotions they've had they've gone up automatic.

Also they've only played 53 top flight seasons which is surprising. 24 clubs have played more.

Off hand I don't think they even scored a goal in any of those finals they lost.



Zizou

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Get fucked Leeds.


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:06:44 pm
Leeds absolutely useless there. Never ever looked like scoring. And their keeper is still shit, beaten too easily for the goal.

When they went down that's the first position id have replaced, he's absolutely terrible.


Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:57 pm
Leeds have got a terrible record in finals for what is a big club - they never turn up in them. This is Leeds's record in knockout competitions since winning their only FA Cup in 1972- counting finals and play off campaigns.

FA Cup: runners up in 1973 - not made the final since, last semi final was in the 80s

League Cup: runners up 1996, not made the semis since

European Cup: runners up 1975

Cup Winners Cup: runners up 1973

Championship play offs: runners up 2006 and 2024, lost semis 2019

League One play offs: lost final 2008, lost semis 2009

They did however win the league in 1992 and then beat us in that year's Charity Shield. The promotions they've had they've gone up automatic.

Also they've only played 53 top flight seasons which is surprising. 24 clubs have played more.

Off hand I don't think they even scored a goal in any of those finals they lost.


To be fair Leeds battered Bayern in the European Cup Final in 75.
Absolutely highway robbery.



Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm »
Happy for Russell Martin, good guy and a talented manager.


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Happy for Russell Martin, good guy and a talented manager.

And he hates Rishi Sunak so an added bonus there.



The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #575 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm »
Leeds last wembley goal was scored by Eric Cantona in the 1993 charity shield. Mugs.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #576 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Southampton carrying on like they don't go up all the time



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #577 on: Today at 05:12:57 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:12:03 pm
Southampton carrying on like they don't go up all the time

It's been 12 years  ;D



Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #578 on: Today at 05:14:43 pm »



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #579 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:12:57 pm
It's been 12 years  ;D

And that was automatic. Before that you're probably going back to the 70s since their previous top flight promotion. They had a long spell in the top flight.

It is a good way to go up, a Wembley final.


