Leeds have got a terrible record in finals for what is a big club - they never turn up in them. This is Leeds's record in knockout competitions since winning their only FA Cup in 1972- counting finals and play off campaigns.



FA Cup: runners up in 1973 - not made the final since, last semi final was in the 80s



League Cup: runners up 1996, not made the semis since



European Cup: runners up 1975



Cup Winners Cup: runners up 1973



Championship play offs: runners up 2006 and 2024, lost semis 2019



League One play offs: lost final 2008, lost semis 2009



They did however win the league in 1992 and then beat us in that year's Charity Shield. The promotions they've had they've gone up automatic.



Also they've only played 53 top flight seasons which is surprising. 24 clubs have played more.



Off hand I don't think they even scored a goal in any of those finals they lost.

