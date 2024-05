I know if you are a wool or have Everton as your 2nd team (Andy) then you might view United as the bigger rival.



All my mates and family (scousers) view Everton as biggest rivals. Growing up in Hutton there werenít many United fans knocking about. There were loads of bluenoses though. I understand the historical context of a Liverpool Manchester rivalry and how the 2 successful football teams came to represent that in the more modern day but always view locality as the biggest determinant in rivalry. Your local rivals are the ones you want to beat the most for bragging rights in school, work, the pub for the followings days, weeks and years. Did t know a Manc or met one until I was about 20!



I'd never met a Manc until I was 21 and I started work for my employer and was driving to Manchester branches, but my blue nosed cousin Kev had done 6 months in Strangeways for battering some Mancs who started on them because they were Scouse, so I was aware of what c*nts they can be. Had some blues in the family, some of my best mates at school were blues, next door neighour Billy was a proper bitter blue who went mad when the council painted his front door redso my whole life was built on Everton being our rivals. Its not even to do with winning trophies per se, its to do with thre people you grow up with.I was a bit pissed Utd got Europa yesterday, until I found out that it meant the Saudis missed out, that made me laugh