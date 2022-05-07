« previous next »
BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #440 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
Coventry, deserved winners!



stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #441 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:22:46 pm
Yet they would have preferred City, I dont get this United love on here.

Rather City win another treble than them c*nts win anything.

I think you misunderstand. Theres no love for United but theres no way I want to see a team that cheats win anything. It goes against everything I believe in as far as sport is concerned.

United have not cheated their way to this trophy.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #442 on: Today at 05:29:08 pm
Ten Hag wearing the same coloured socks as his hair, the fanny
ItzdoctorZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #443 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:29:05 pm
I think you misunderstand. Theres no love for United but theres no way I want to see a team that cheats win anything. It goes against everything I believe in as far as sport is concerned.

United have not cheated their way to this trophy.

So you would prefer United win the league over them as well?
swish

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #444 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm
they are a step closer to knocking us off a perch,

it's the FA Cup and finished 8th  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #445 on: Today at 05:33:25 pm
Terrible audition from Ortega if he wants to be a number one. Him an Gvardiol for that first one are brain dead. The second is straight at him really, he's had to manipulate himself out of the way



Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #446 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:31:36 pm
So you would prefer United win the league over them as well?

Over City, yes
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #447 on: Today at 05:37:04 pm
Always nice when Cartel Legacy club beats their impoverished FFP slaves. Evil won today. If only City werent constrained by Cartel rules maybe they could compete.
Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #448 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Yet he looks like a 70s wrestler.
Not going to lie, he's my go-to if I have to keep the wolf from the door.
ItzdoctorZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #449 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:36:59 pm
Over City, yes

Crazy, I cannot agree.

There isn't a single scenario where I would want United to win a trophy.
TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #450 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm
Pep is hard work in the post game interview on the infrequent occasions he doesnt win.  Kelly struggled there to get any response
smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #451 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:39:22 pm
Crazy, I cannot agree.

There isn't a single scenario where I would want United to win anything.

They're all c*nts.
Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #452 on: Today at 05:45:16 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:39:22 pm
Crazy, I cannot agree.

There isn't a single scenario where I would want United to win a trophy.

I'd rather my least favorite football club win anything over my favorite sports washing exercise
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #453 on: Today at 06:13:26 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:53:52 pm
Are you watching, Henry VIII?

Too busy goosing, unlike that fridge Catherine of Aragon.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #454 on: Today at 06:42:14 pm
Apparently Lyon ultras attacked PSG ultras at a rest stop, and the two scrapped.

There are also videos of Lyon supporter buses on fire.

Separately, the U19 final between Nancy and Marseille was stopped because of PSG ultras showing up and lobbing flares at Marseille's goalkeeper.

Ever since the pandemic, the uptick violence in French football is alarming.  Several matches have been abandoned, including Nice-Marseille in 2021, Lyon-Marseille in 2021, the Coupe de France Final in 2022, and Marseille-Lyon in 2023.

Combined with the authorities' lack of ability to handle anything (see the CL final in 2022), it's truly concerning.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58301034

https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/lyon-v-marseille-interrupted-after-payet-hit-by-bottle-2021-11-21/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/soccer/2022/05/07/nice-ultras-clash-with-riot-police-ahead-of-french-cup-final/50198627/

https://www.ligue1.com/Articles/News/2023/10/29/marseille-lyon-clash-postponed


stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #455 on: Today at 06:51:09 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:31:36 pm
So you would prefer United win the league over them as well?

Since you asked..yes.

Let me be very clear theres no way that I would prefer to see a team that cheats win. Cheating is a stain on the game. I cannot state that all clubs and supporters should get together and demand that City are dealt with severely and then put that to one side just because I dont like United.

One fundamental part of the game is staying within the rules but once a team cheats then they deserve zero respect. I may not like United but I respect any team that works hard and sticks to the rules.

Ill throw the question back to you. So you would prefer to see a cheating club win? Would you concede that this is the sort of rivalry that indirectly condones what City have done. In my view the bigger picture is stopping the cheats from winning anything.


In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #456 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm
Three on the trot for Barca then  :butt


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:19:23 pm
Great hit from Xhaka to put Leverkusen 1 up



John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:29:59 pm
Still  :hally  fml  ;D
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm
Leverkusen down to 10 men



smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:29:05 pm
I think you misunderstand. Theres no love for United but theres no way I want to see a team that cheats win anything. It goes against everything I believe in as far as sport is concerned.

United have not cheated their way to this trophy.

I agree with you about not wanting to see the cheats win anything.

United didnt deserve to be in the final though - should have been Coventry. United just have different ways of making sure things go their way.
