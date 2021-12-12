« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cup Finals 25th -26th May  (Read 355 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,180
Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« on: Today at 06:22:55 pm »
SATURDAY 25TH MAY

SCOTTISH CUP FINAL

Celtic v Rangers 15:00 BBC One Scotland

FA CUP FINAL

Manchester United v Abu Dhabi 15:00 BBC One ITV1

DFB POKAL

Kaiserslautern v Bayer Leverkusen 19:00 PREMIER SPORTS 1

EUROPEAN CUP FINAL 2005

Liverpool v AC Milan 19:00 LFCTV

COUPE DE FRANCE

Lyon v PSG 20:00 beIN SPORTS

SUNDAY 26TH MAY

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY OFF

Leeds v Southampton 15:00 skysports
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:17 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,641
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »
Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,597
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
Can't wait for this.

Saturday afternoon in May. A packed stadium in London. Two of the best teams in Europe with some of the world's best players going head to head for glory.








Leinster vs Toulouse is going to be great.....
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Totally forgot it was on.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • Believer
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts

Yup. Feels weird to say it, but yup
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts
Life is never that black and white (unless you are a Geordie).

It doesn't have to be United OR City.
Like choosing between a rock and a hard place.

Why can't there be a third option?

Neither of them!  ;D

That could happen if:
They have a massive tear-up on the pitch and a few of the players start kung-fu kicking rival fans in the crowd.
Result is, the match gets pulled, loads of fines and criminal proceedings. And the final becomes a match between the two losing semi-finalists instead.
Never say never!
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,697
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm »
Yup.

Ye, is a bit weird.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,697
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
Can I have No 4, please Bob.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,430
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:52:10 pm »
What about the Championship final Barney, that looks like it will be a boss game.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:52:10 pm
What about the Championship final Barney, that looks like it will be a boss game.

Is that Monday?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • Believer
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:52:10 pm
What about the Championship final Barney, that looks like it will be a boss game.

I will watch that. Usually do. Incredible how much rides on it
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • Believer
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:55:33 pm
Is that Monday?

Sunday this year i think Nick
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,430
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts
It's a stinker of a choice but I totally agree.

United winning is tolerable for a number of reasons.
1/ bad enough City doing 4 leagues but another double would be crap.
2/ United are and will remain laughably shite for the foreseeable future.
3/ The main reason is that they are serial cup winners and we can live with that. I always say to the young lads in the family that before Ferguson they always won cups but went 26 years without a league, and many years before that, but always picked up cups. They'll revert to that now, they won't see a league this side of 2035 but they'll get the odd cup.

Having said all that, City are going to twat them.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,430
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:56:16 pm
I will watch that. Usually do. Incredible how much rides on it
I only watched the Leeds semi and it was a quality game. The final should be tasty.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • Believer
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:00:01 pm
I only watched the Leeds semi and it was a quality game. The final should be tasty.

Both decent teams John. Whoever gets promoted the promoted teams in the PL next season will do better than last
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm »
I'm in Lanzarote just now. My head says stay at the pool and forget about the football, my heart says otherwise though.

Some amount of Irish here at the moment, would be a cracking atmosphere in one of the many Irish pubs here.

I don't know....
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,962
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
Liverpool v Milan should be a cracking game

Might get some efes in  :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,641
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:06:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:59:12 pm
It's a stinker of a choice but I totally agree.

United winning is tolerable for a number of reasons.
1/ bad enough City doing 4 leagues but another double would be crap.
2/ United are and will remain laughably shite for the foreseeable future.
3/ The main reason is that they are serial cup winners and we can live with that. I always say to the young lads in the family that before Ferguson they always won cups but went 26 years without a league, and many years before that, but always picked up cups. They'll revert to that now, they won't see a league this side of 2035 but they'll get the odd cup.

Having said all that, City are going to twat them.

In my kids lives, they have lost two CL finals, won one league and then be absolute shite, while Liverpool win all kinds under a great manager - almost mimics my chilhood really ;D

We're going to a friends in Aughton, I'll sit in the garden with a pint while they watch thegame, missus will probably join me within 10 minutes ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,180
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:08:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:52:10 pm
What about the Championship final Barney, that looks like it will be a boss game.

I'll allow it as technically it is a final. Not a cup final though  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Cup Finals 25th May
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:34:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts

I just can't bring myself to want united to win, way I see it, city win it, means nothing as they cheated it as a club...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
City win for me as distasteful as that sounds I want Utd to lose every game they play (except against Everton).
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Cup Finals 25th -26th May
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:08:52 pm
I'll allow it as technically it is a final. Not a cup final though  :D

Women's Champions League Final at 1700 with Barca vs Lyon is definitely a cup final even though I don't know where it's shown... ;)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 