Would be good to see Atalanta have a good crack at the CL or league title next season if they have another good summer window - that trophy should give them momentum. Like Napoli though they might just think job done after finally winning a big trophy.



I'd actually quite like to face them again at Anfield if we got our pressing game back. Imagine how good a game it could have been had we got them in Klopp's early years? They were a bit like us in 2016 but with the added experience and know-how of a team that's been totally built and drilled by Gasperini.



Looked the same, high press. Strangled Leverkusen.If they played again I can't see how it would go any different (variable being chances being taken, most of the clear ones being to Atalanta, but they had their number). Totally dominant display. Leverkusen looked so passive.Think in our case we could have made personnel changes, more energy, that would have given us a better chance. Tsimikas, Harvey, Jones (back from injury), Endo, Mac...thats almost half a team that lack athleticism, add in Gomez falling asleep for the second. Joe has been good, but he's not the level of Robbo. Robbo when fit starts. Diaz instead of Gakpo. Harvey is a wonderful technician (to quote B. Rodgers), but physically he is easily overpowered in the modern game, so him starting games can be a disadvantage. There is no real solution in midfield with the personnel we have as the best and most energetic/athletic combination of Mac, Dom and Jones lacks balance in being too offensive. I just think Atalanta were a real bad match up for us. We've been flaky all season, and they are the last opponents a flaky outfit would want to face. Crystal Palace are no Atalanta, but we struggled against them twice with their energy/intensity.We would have buried them in our peak years, as we would have matched their press, and the gulf in quality would have taken over. The engine we had in midfield that strangled the life out of teams, full backs bombing on, and the front three of Mane, Salah, Firmino finishing teams off. To get that back though we'd need to be bringing in a couple of high energy athletes, one in holding midfield, and one upfront. It Gakpo can maintain the energy and work rate that he showed in the last few games though that would be a massive plus, and he would finally look like an adequate replacement for Firmino. Probably would need a quick wide player with Mo not as being as rapid.