2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm
Made up for Atalanta. Brilliant team performance and some fucking belting goals by Lookman.
Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
Nice to see Atalanta win it. Good team and very well coached.
Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:11:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Yeah it's good to see them win it, unless they're a c*nt of a club

Only Man United popped up in my head being honest . Iam sure there are more though. Ah bollocks. Iam just about to get my head down so here comes a night of the mechanical elves in my head getting paid overtime.
Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
Reply #443 on: Today at 02:26:28 am
WoW! Lookman! Looks good away from Everton
Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:56:43 am
Always thought Lookman was good and was disappointed he ended up at Everton from Charlton. Also thought he usually played well against us in a series of dross Everton teams. What a performance last night by him and his team mates. Atalanta were a nightmare to play against, so much effort and commitment and physicality. And I'm glad it wasn't just us who found that out in some ways.

Leverkusen's run was going to end and they've done brilliantly this season but they didn't have a kick last night. Out-fought and out-thought. Still have a big chance of a double, which would make an already amazing season even better.

Lansdowne Road looked and sounded great last night. Be nice to have another final there soon (maybe Europa Conference).
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:55:02 am
At least we were beaten by the winners.
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:56:07 am
Were BL man markered?
Reply #447 on: Today at 08:06:52 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:11:18 am
Only Man United popped up in my head being honest . Iam sure there are more though. Ah bollocks. Iam just about to get my head down so here comes a night of the mechanical elves in my head getting paid overtime.

Utd, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia
Reply #448 on: Today at 09:34:07 am
PTSD from then Anfield leg aside, that was seriously impressive by Atalanta (& Lookman) last night, one of the most outright deserved final wins you're likely to see. I wonder have they gone to bed yet?  ;D

Shame for Leverkusen that the unbeaten run came to a halt so close to the end, they just have to go and win that cup final on Saturday (and they're odds on to do it if this doesn't knock them for six) to complete an unbeaten domestic season to finish it off.
Reply #449 on: Today at 09:44:34 am
Would be good to see Atalanta have a good crack at the CL or league title next season if they have another good summer window - that trophy should give them momentum. Like Napoli though they might just think job done after finally winning a big trophy.

I'd actually quite like to face them again at Anfield if we got our pressing game back. Imagine how good a game it could have been had we got them in Klopp's early years? They were a bit like us in 2016 but with the added experience and know-how of a team that's been totally built and drilled by Gasperini.
Reply #450 on: Today at 09:50:30 am
That EL trophy is something else, would have loved to see Klopp lift that on his last day.
Reply #451 on: Today at 10:51:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:07 am
Were BL man markered?

Looked the same, high press. Strangled Leverkusen.

If they played again I can't see how it would go any different (variable being chances being taken, most of the clear ones being to Atalanta, but they had their number). Totally dominant display. Leverkusen looked so passive.

Think in our case we could have made personnel changes, more energy, that would have given us a better chance. Tsimikas, Harvey, Jones (back from injury), Endo, Mac...thats almost half a team that lack athleticism, add in Gomez falling asleep for the second. Joe has been good, but he's not the level of Robbo. Robbo when fit starts. Diaz instead of Gakpo. Harvey is a wonderful technician (to quote B. Rodgers), but physically he is easily overpowered in the modern game, so him starting games can be a disadvantage. There is no real solution in midfield with the personnel we have as the best and most energetic/athletic combination of Mac, Dom and Jones lacks balance in being too offensive. I just think Atalanta were a real bad match up for us. We've been flaky all season, and they are the last opponents a flaky outfit would want to face. Crystal Palace are no Atalanta, but we struggled against them twice with their energy/intensity.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:44:34 am
Would be good to see Atalanta have a good crack at the CL or league title next season if they have another good summer window - that trophy should give them momentum. Like Napoli though they might just think job done after finally winning a big trophy.

I'd actually quite like to face them again at Anfield if we got our pressing game back. Imagine how good a game it could have been had we got them in Klopp's early years? They were a bit like us in 2016 but with the added experience and know-how of a team that's been totally built and drilled by Gasperini.
We would have buried them in our peak years, as we would have matched their press, and the gulf in quality would have taken over. The engine we had in midfield that strangled the life out of teams, full backs bombing on, and the front three of Mane, Salah, Firmino finishing teams off. To get that back though we'd need to be bringing in a couple of high energy athletes, one in holding midfield, and one upfront. It Gakpo can maintain the energy and work rate that he showed in the last few games though that would be a massive plus, and he would finally look like an adequate replacement for Firmino. Probably would need a quick wide player with Mo not as being as rapid.
Reply #452 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm
Purely because opportunity is appearing everywhere.  Kompany is going to Bayern FFS lol.
@MiguelDelaney

Great quote from Gasperini tonight

Winning with Atalanta is one of those footballing fairytales that rarely crop up. It gives scope for meritocracy: there is still scope for ideas and doesnt have to come down to cold, hard money."
Reply #453 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm
Atalanta produced one of the best final performances in a European competition for years. I'm pleased they won. They're really great to watch.
Reply #454 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm
Due to my disinterest in football outside of watching us, I didn't know that was on last night. I wish I did, because I'd have tuned in. Probably to see how Alonso got on. Well, that result was a shock.  :o  Of all the times for Leverkusen to take a pasting, it happens in the final.

Mind you, we saw how good Atalanta can be ourselves. Ok, we were ridiculously complacent on the night, but they did us like a kipper. I've had a look at the goals. Some beauties there from the fella rejected by the Bitters.
Reply #455 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm
i remember lookman coming on for everton and scoring a late wiiner, watching on tv i said hope thats his biggest moment in football , glad i was wrong.
Reply #456 on: Today at 05:27:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:51:10 pm
Due to my disinterest in football outside of watching us, I didn't know that was on last night. I wish I did, because I'd have tuned in. Probably to see how Alonso got on. Well, that result was a shock.  :o  Of all the times for Leverkusen to take a pasting, it happens in the final.

Mind you, we saw how good Atalanta can be ourselves. Ok, we were ridiculously complacent on the night, but they did us like a kipper. I've had a look at the goals. Some beauties there from the fella rejected by the Bitters.

It was a good game, worth watching.

Bookmark 1st June, CL final at Wembley, Dortmund v Real - hopefully BVB win that one.
Reply #457 on: Today at 05:28:49 pm
Quote from: mainone on Today at 02:07:07 pm
i remember lookman coming on for everton and scoring a late wiiner, watching on tv i said hope thats his biggest moment in football , glad i was wrong.

I saw some of his first spell at RBL, he looked a good player, then he went back to the Bitters and looked shit - its taken him years to recover from the poor coaching at Finch Farm under pint of wine
