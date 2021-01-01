Always thought Lookman was good and was disappointed he ended up at Everton from Charlton. Also thought he usually played well against us in a series of dross Everton teams. What a performance last night by him and his team mates. Atalanta were a nightmare to play against, so much effort and commitment and physicality. And I'm glad it wasn't just us who found that out in some ways.



Leverkusen's run was going to end and they've done brilliantly this season but they didn't have a kick last night. Out-fought and out-thought. Still have a big chance of a double, which would make an already amazing season even better.



Lansdowne Road looked and sounded great last night. Be nice to have another final there soon (maybe Europa Conference).