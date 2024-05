.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

.

Virgin TV box

A note...

| Wednesday 22nd May, an 8pm kick off. | Played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...Xabi's Leverkusen are unbeaten in competitions so far (50 matches; with only this Final and the DFK Pokal Final remaining), having won the Bundesliga weeks ago. Atalanta have already secured CL qualification for next season under long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini, and whose high-pressing energetic team have a habit of upsetting the odds...Aviva Stadium Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aviva_Stadium (51,700 capacity for footy)RAWK's Serie A thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336228.0 RAWK's Bundesliga thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322416.0 RAWK's Europa League Semi-Final thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356018.msg19442707#msg19442707 BBC live match 'build-up' blog thing: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cj775mrzlddt Grauniad live 'match build-up' blog thing: tbaBookies' Odds: www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-league/atalanta-v-bayer-leverkusen/winner - Leverkusen at 4/5, Atalanta at 17/5 (to win)The UEFAis on Wednesday 28th May, in Greece: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League_final The UEFAis on Saturday 1st June, at Wembley: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_UEFA_Champions_League_final ' - 25 minute video from Atalanta's official youtube channel:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l9XpAz00Fjo ' - 8 minute video, from TNT Sport:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CVxi_mTNR6s is being shownon TNT Sports 1 and discovery+: www.live-footballontv.com is being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4943968/atalanta-vs-bayer-leverkusen If you're in the UK and have athen the Final is also... on. Unlike previous years, the Final isbeing shown live on the TNT youtube channel or TNT Sport website. Instead, a free sign-up is required for theapp. More informaion here... www.tntsports.co.uk/football/europa-league/2023-2024/how-to-watch-atalanta-v-bayer-leverkusen-in-europa-league-final-on-tnt-sports-and-discovery-in-uk-live-stream-and-tv_sto20005995/story.shtml and also here - https://metro.co.uk/2024/05/22/europa-league-final-2024-youtube-watch-free-uk-20888152 https://www.footybite.to/Atalanta-vs-Bayer-Leverkusen/27561 (multiple links) https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0t%D0%B0l%D0%B0nt%D0%B0_l%D0%B5v%D0%B5rkus%D0%B5n_207373378 (multiple links & languages)Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick... www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread) https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer