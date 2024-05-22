« previous next »
Author Topic: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off

oojason

2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« on: Today at 01:49:25 pm »
2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wednesday 22nd May, an 8pm kick off. | Played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...





Atalanta vs Leverkusen


Atalanta XI: ?
Leverkusen XI: ?
Xabi's Leverkusen are unbeaten in competitions so far (50 matches; with only this Final and the DFK Pokal Final remaining), having won the Bundesliga weeks ago. Atalanta have already secured CL qualification for next season under long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini, and whose high-pressing energetic team have a habit of upsetting the odds...


Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague & https://x.com/EuropaLeague & www.youtube.com/@UEFA/videos & www.facebook.com/EuropaLeague/about

Wikis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_UEFA_Europa_League_final & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League

Aviva Stadium Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aviva_Stadium (51,700 capacity for footy)

Atalanta info: www.atalanta.it/en & https://x.com/Atalanta_BC & www.youtube.com/@AtalantaBC/videos & www.facebook.com/atalantabc
Leverkusen info: www.bayer04.de/en-us & https://x.com/bayer04_en & www.youtube.com/@bayerleverkusen/videos & www.facebook.com/bayer04leverkusen


RAWK's Serie A thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336228.0
RAWK's Bundesliga thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322416.0
RAWK's Europa League Semi-Final thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356018.msg19442707#msg19442707

BBC live match 'build-up' blog thing: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cj775mrzlddt
Grauniad live 'match build-up' blog thing: tba

Bookies' Odds: www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-league/atalanta-v-bayer-leverkusen/winner  - Leverkusen at 4/5, Atalanta at 17/5 (to win)

The UEFA Conference League Final is on Wednesday 28th May, in Greece: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League_final
The UEFA Champions League Final is on Saturday 1st June, at Wembley: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_UEFA_Champions_League_final



'Atalanta's road to the Europa League Final 🏆' - 25 minute video from Atalanta's official youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l9XpAz00Fjo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l9XpAz00Fjo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l9XpAz00Fjo



'Bayer Leverkusen's road to the Europa League Final 🏆' - 8 minute video, from TNT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CVxi_mTNR6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CVxi_mTNR6s</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CVxi_mTNR6s




2024 Europa League Final is being shown live on UK TV on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+: www.live-footballontv.com

2024 Europa League Final is being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4943968/atalanta-vs-bayer-leverkusen


If you're in the UK and have a Virgin TV box then the Final is also free to watch... on Channel 100. Unlike previous years, the Final is NOT being shown live on the TNT youtube channel or TNT Sport website. Instead, a free sign-up is required for the discovery+ app.  More informaion here...

www.tntsports.co.uk/football/europa-league/2023-2024/how-to-watch-atalanta-v-bayer-leverkusen-in-europa-league-final-on-tnt-sports-and-discovery-in-uk-live-stream-and-tv_sto20005995/story.shtml and also here - https://metro.co.uk/2024/05/22/europa-league-final-2024-youtube-watch-free-uk-20888152


A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...



Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://dasfootball.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

https://twitter.com/footballontnt : www.tntsports.co.uk/football : www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : www.facebook.com/TNTsports

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm »
depressed we aren't in this
YNWA

LuverlyRita

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:22:39 pm
depressed we aren't in this
Was just going to say the same. Obviously I want Leverkusen to win for Xabi but it's hard to get enthused because I am gutted it's not us playing against them, especially given the location. I can rationalise not winning the league because we never expected it, we had a new midfield to bed in and because our injury list was so long. But this competition was winnable and we lost out because we had the proverbial "bad day at the office" in the first leg against Atalanta (manager, players and fans)  :(
duvva 💅

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Is this usually before the Conference Final?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

rob1966

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm »
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm »
Yeah, really thought we'd be in this tonight, absolutely gutted that we aren't. Normally I'd want the team that beat us to win it (if its not someone I despise) but in this case, I want Leverkusen to win it, like LR, for Xabi.

Be funny as fuck seeing Xhaka with a medal too ;D
Jurgen YNWA

duvva 💅

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm »
Xabi all the way. If only for the Holy Grail of a completely unbeaten season in all comps to remain possible (German Cup Final still to come?)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jookie

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm »
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm »
Hope Atalanta win tonight. Their consistency over last few years probably deserves a trophy. They are a small club but through brave and tactically astute management theyve been elevate themselves to the cusp of winning their 1st major trophy in years.

Hope they get across the line tonight.
MonsLibpool

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
Come on Xabi!
Redbonnie

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
Lost a small fortune on flights for this and I know lots of others did as well. I cant imagine what Dublin would have been like tonight - absolutely jumping and we might have had two cups for a parade. Oh well if your aunt had balls shed be your uncle.  I dont know who I want to win as both deserve it in different ways. My money is on Leverkusen of course. I will be watching and hope its a good game.As another poster said this was a bit of a banker so more gutted about this than the league.
Crosby Nick

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
Not particularly bothered who wins. Probably will be reading through some GCSE coursework tonight so probably wont watch much! Glad its two slightly more low profile teams rather than Champions League drop outs. Would be the greatest thing to happen to either team (maybe not Leverkusen given their recent title) so will be nice to see someone happy. Should be a good game.
LFCEmpire

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:33:31 pm
Not particularly bothered who wins. Probably will be reading through some GCSE coursework tonight so probably wont watch much! Glad its two slightly more low profile teams rather than Champions League drop outs. Would be the greatest thing to happen to either team (maybe not Leverkusen given their recent title) so will be nice to see someone happy. Should be a good game.

I agree. The CL is rather predictable nowadays as Madrid will win it 9 times out of 10.

It will be very interesting to see the match tonight.
spartan2785

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm »
Nice to have a final where I can get behind either of the teams.  Atalanta have been a great story over the years, and Leverkusen have just been incredibly to watch, plus you have Xabi there. 

Incredibly frustrating that we aren't there.
Ray K

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:33:31 pm
Not particularly bothered who wins. Probably will be reading through some GCSE coursework tonight so probably wont watch much!
Best of luck in your exams Nick. I'm sure do fine in them this time around.
bryanod

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
heading off for a pint shortly before heading to game, and hopefully decent match and not just thinking should be us here....

Am sitting with Atalanta fans apparently so guess I aint neutral....
A Red Abroad

Re: 2024 Europa League Final : Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen : Wed 22nd May, 8pm ko
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:22:39 pm
depressed we aren't in this

Me too.

I'd like to see Atalanta win it - I realise there'll be a bit of a Xabi love-in - but I like what Gasperini is doing with Atalanta.

(I'm not THAT fussed who wins either way, though. :) )
disgraced cake

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Depressing we aren't there.

Best of luck to both sides. Xabi looking to finish off a perfect season. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he manages us one day, so best he has some winning experience in Europe first and foremost.
JRed

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:50:05 pm »
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:50:05 pm »
How the fuck are we not there tonight!

Come on Xabi!
Red-4-Ever

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:19:16 pm »
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:19:16 pm »
Nothing against Atalanta winning it but want Leverkusen to complete the unbeaten season in all comps as it's a brilliant story for a long suffering team, plus it's Xabi.

Xabi was seen out running in Dublin earlier today too  8) https://x.com/caseysean51/status/1793265444658303152
I've been a good boy

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
Dis heartening that it isn't us tonight. Should have been Klopp's final game and crowning moment.

Hope Atalanta do it. Bayer have had way too much of a perfect season, need someone to spoil it a bit.
John C

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm »
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Best of luck in your exams Nick. I'm sure do fine in them this time around.
:wellin
KC7

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:59:14 pm »
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:59:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:50:05 pm
How the fuck are we not there tonight!

Come on Xabi!

We were ambushed. They did to us what we used to do to teams, pressed the life out of us from the whistle with a very athletic display. Endo and the back up full backs Tsimikas and Gomez were exploited and we never recovered. Dom fiddling about deep in midfield to then present them with a third killed the tie.

It wasn't an aberration or a bad day at the office, as these slow starts have been there all season. Atalanta and Gasperini will have seen the body of evidence. Just think we underestimated them and they were right at it.

Just had a look at their fixtures and they didn't play the preceding weekend, we had that gruelling 2-2 at OT. We don't have the most energetic midfield and the lesser recovery time will only have compounded that. With the gulf in running power between the sides they really did look as many suggested/joked to be on something. Harvey did have that great effort and Darwin missed a good chance, but then again they should have been ahead in the opening minutes when Kelleher somehow saved from point blank range with his head.

It's a massive pity as Dublin would have been some send off, but the team was comprehensively beaten so we can have no complaints.
RMG

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
This not being live streamed on YouTube like champions league final usually is?
John C

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
I'd have loved us to have won this.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:47:29 pm »
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Best of luck in your exams Nick. I'm sure do fine in them this time around.


 :lmao

beat me to it
duvva 💅

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
Bayer to come from behind with an injury time winner?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Robinred

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm »
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:38:37 pm
Hope Atalanta win tonight. Their consistency over last few years probably deserves a trophy. They are a small club but through brave and tactically astute management theyve been elevate themselves to the cusp of winning their 1st major trophy in years.

Hope they get across the line tonight.

Im essentially neutral, but when I looked at the Betfair odds, I had a bet on Atalanta @3/1. I think thats generous.
rob1966

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:06:
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:45:05 pm
I'd have loved us to have won this.

Needed it for the set. I desparately wanted us to win this, what a sign off it would have been
Jurgen YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Best of luck in your exams Nick. I'm sure do fine in them this time around.

Thanks mate. Treaty of Versailles no less.

Although a deadline extension, can park it til the weekend. Lets see what this game is like!
Offline Qston

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Best of luck in your exams Nick. I'm sure do fine in them this time around.

Brilliant 👏
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online LFCEmpire

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:11:54 pm »
Anyone have decent stream for this? Can't find any ta.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:12:41 pm »
Atalanta lead...
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:12:49 pm »
Everton 1 Liverpool 0
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:12:54 pm »
Very very good goal
Jurgen YNWA

Online Boston Bosox

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm »
Atalanta Leads
Online Ray K

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm »
And there's the opener. Defender at the back post asleep
Online whtwht

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:13:06 pm »
Decent goal!
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:13:11 pm »
Get in....
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillcwhomever

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:13:21 pm »
Bayern Leverkusen have not started well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm »
Hahaha get in!
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 2024 Europa League Final | Atalanta v Leverkusen | Wed 22nd May, an 8pm kick off
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:13:52 pm »
Deserved lead
