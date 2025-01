Good subs and bravery to sub off Konate. It's a pity we didn't receive the points our performance deserved.



It was ballsy, decisive, and it worked. We dominated from that moment in and I fancied us to get the winner.I had been screaming out for subs for 10 minutes before then, because we were having a shite time of it. I just didn't think he'd go and bring off Konate to stick on an extra attacker. Loved it.