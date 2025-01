If we manage to lose both and results go as expected in the other games, we're out of the top 8 and Lille are sat in 8th at the minute, 4-1-1 record, so no mugs, and they will be desperate for a win, so its not anywhere near a dead rubber. If we take the piss, we'll be playing two qualifying/knockout games.....



Chances of that happening have got to be sub 5% surely, even if you have us down to lose both. Results going as expected for that many matches is fairly unlikely as there's always an odd result here or there, and then there's a few matches where I wouldn't even know which way to call it.I did a crude results predictor thing with us losing both matches and it had us 7th.Either way we won't take the piss as we'll be trying to win the match which would guarantee top 2.