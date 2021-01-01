« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 546158 times)

Offline Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm »
In game very good but we need to start the games better.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
Subs can sometimes kill momentum and we were battering away at Forest, so maybe he just felt he'd leave it well alone?
Maybe. I just get the impression that some players are not trusted in the league because it's not the first game that we're not making 5 subs (sometimes even in games we're comfortable in).
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,658
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
Maybe. I just get the impression that some players are not trusted in the league because it's not the first game that we're not making 5 subs (sometimes even in games we're comfortable in).

The two attacking subs we left on the bench were Harvey and Chiesa. They aren't being trusted in the league (or Endo in midfield). You could make a case for either to have come on last 10 mins but to be fair we were well on top and should have scored.


He made the right changes just when we needed them though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,982
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
Subs can sometimes kill momentum and we were battering away at Forest, so maybe he just felt he'd leave it well alone?
was gonna reply with this but you beat me to it. only need to look at that one potential counter chance Forest had after they made their 90th minute subs Awonyi and the other guy were on the touch line and one received a scrappy pass and the other knocked the ball straight out into Nuno.

To be fair Elliot has a history of coming into games fully on it, so maybe he could have come on. but I can see why (with the chances we were creating) we didn't make a change. think Gakpo was the player most ready to come off, but Chiesa hasnt enough sharpness yet to want to risk brigning him on for a five minute cameo

Quote from: Ste08 on Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm
In game very good but we need to start the games better.
i actually think we started the game really well. quietened a hostile crowd, kept things calm, established our play while being progressive with the ball (including VVD tiptoeing 30 yards upfield). unfortunately they won one 50/50 that Salah gave up on and it left gaps

but it wasn't really until 25 odd minutes that the performance dropped amid frustration at the ref and the timewasting and the rushed shooting (9 shots in the first half and 7 of them skied and 2 of them by Mac were a step up but crap but at least rebounded and won a corner)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
dunno why ppl are saying Arne did a good job tonight with the subbing.

why TF did he not take Jota off, wait a bit, then bring him back on -  a few times?  we would have won easily.

Logged

Online DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 01:50:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:49 am
dunno why ppl are saying Arne did a good job tonight with the subbing.

why TF did he not take Jota off, wait a bit, then bring him back on -  a few times?  we would have won easily.
Yeah, he looked tired after that header.
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,665
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 02:45:10 am »
Hope he turned to Kostas and Jota just before the sub and said you cross to him, you head in net. Understand?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 