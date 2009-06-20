That's it. We have to trust him. He's new to us all, we don't fully know how he thinks. It may be true that he does not trust certain players, but then again, maybe he does trust them but they are not of the required level or skillset for him yet and he is developing them in the background to fully utilise once they are.



We also don't know whether he is asking for new players but not getting them, or whether he is genuinely content with the squad and turning down potential transfers offered to him.



I know a lot of people like to see the manager through the lens of their own wishes/thought processes, and feel convinced that he thinks 100% exactly as they do, but this guy is a new factor and, despite his seeming bluntness in pressers, still something of an enigma.



Hope you can read this through my fishy breathYou're right, its really hard to know exactly what Slot wants, he's changed his structure here from what he did at Feyenoord especially with regard to his two wide players who were work horses, the shift here to the 10 doing the leg work for Mo is quite a big change and why (in my opinion) he likes Szobo and Jones, both cover incredible amounts of ground every game.I do think and I maintain he follows some different principles compared to Klopp around sports science and we've seen quite a few changes on that front, despite some posters ignoring the facts, especially around doing much less intense running in games.I think we'll see him change some players come summer, I think he wants a left back who is far better in the build up for example so we will see players leave who we loved under Klopp. That's the reality Slot is much more control and technique v's Klopps heavy transition game/What he has shown is an incredible level of detail especially in terms of tactical set up and his ingame changes are some of the best I've seen.Elliott is a really good example of a player who might not fit, he can't cover the ground our 10s are doing, he's not got the pace or power to play wide right like Salah but could he play alongside Chiesa who provides the pressing from the forward etc. Interesting to see what he does with Harvey.