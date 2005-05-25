I always said it would take 3 or 4 months for him to imprint his style of football on the team.



Were starting to really see that now



Was thinking much the same watching last nights game. Early in the season we were getting some good results without playing especially well. Now we look extremely well drilled across the pitch - but without the robotic playing by numbers of a Guardiola team. The system is well defined but with the freedom to be creative and try different things within that system.Mo embodies that perhaps more than anyone but the fact we had five different names on the scoresheet shows that the whole team are really firing now. Diaz in particular seems to have gone up a level or two in the last few games, you can see Slots ideas are really starting to click with him.