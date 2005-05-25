I have no idea where to place this great video of John Oliver talking about Slot's Liverpool and introduciton by Klopp... my apologies for putting it here. but this is a must see video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIwfcpBZKWYJohn Oliver on Arne Slot, Mo Salah, and why he still wont admit Liverpool are favorites to win
JOHN OLIVER RETURNS! Our favorite Liverpool fan joins Rog on Boxing Day to reflect on the Premier League season so far and gives us his thoughts on new dad, Arne Slot. John also goes deep on his love for Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah's abs and talks about why he dislikes Bruno Fernandes but loves Cole Palmer.
The Men in Blazers Holiday Extravaganza
00:00 - Welcome back, John Oliver!
03:38 - John Olivers early expectations of Arne Slot
09:00 - remaking Ryan Gravenberch
14:43 - Mo Salahs hairline/ Mo Salahs abs
18:52 - Marry, Kill, F***: Mo, VVD, TAA
22:47 - John Oliver: so little of this makes sense
29:57 - How is Klopp feeling?
34:54 - Man. City, a Freaky Friday situation?
40:47 - John Oliver has thoughts on Bruno Fernandes
43:55 - Cant hate Cole Palmer
50:02 - John Olivers favorite things